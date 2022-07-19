Letters to the Editor: July 19

Brits got it right

Did anyone else draw a comparison between Boris Johnson’s resignation as Prime Minister of England and the close of our own Donald Trump administration? Other than Johnson eschews hair-care products and Trump never met a hairspray he didn’t like.

I think both are inveterate liars; in so many instances, lying for lying sake. Here’s the difference: Johnson’s party, the Conservatives, actually became fed up and abandoned their leader in droves with statements to the effect that they had no choice but to do so for the good of the nation. Did you catch their reasoning? For the good of the nation.

Despite an avalanche of evidence that Trump is flat guilty of the most heinous attack on the Constitution in our history, a Constitution he swore to uphold and defend, Republican leaders refuse to outright condemn his actions. Who’d a thunk it: the British show us what a backbone is.

William Ohl II

Marana

Finchem hates Tucson

I think Mark Finchem hates Tucson. He says Pima County was one of the biggest perpetrators of fraud in the 2020 election. He wonders where Arizona’s voice has gone. He says it can’t be found in the sea of leftist corruption, protected by the likes of crooked Merrick Garland.

This from the same man who is still trying to undermine a free and fair election. The same man involved in the fake elector scheme. The same man who participated in the “stop the steal” and march to the capitol.

He also says anyone who is willing to undermine America’s elections-the freest nation on earth-should see the rest of their days from a dank jail cell.

Well now neighbor, I wholeheartedly agree with you there.

Timothy Cook

Midtown

Stricter oversight on insurance companies

As a pharmacist, I’ve seen patients struggle with their insurance coverage. Clients arrive at the counter almost every day eager for their medication, only to leave frustrated that they’re again shouldering the cost.

Insurance companies need to start protecting our most vulnerable. For too long, these companies have neglected patients and it’s up to Arizona’s elected officials to make these changes.

However, there are talks in Washington, D.C. to impose stricter rules on the pharmaceutical industry. Just a year ago, we barely understood COVID-19, and cases were rising at terrifyingly high rates. I even contracted the virus, and even though I was able to recover, it was a terrifying experience.

These vaccines were also built upon decades of science. Not allowing companies the ability to conduct research today could affect patient care for generations to come. I encourage and will applaud the efforts of Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly when they stand to protect Arizonans from all walks of life who need life-saving medication.

Eden Malki

Foothills

Petitions and press responsibility

Ballot propositions are a routine option for self-governance, as found in Article 4 of the Arizona Constitution. Registered voters sign petitions so propositions can appear on the ballot for direct vote.

The press has a civic duty to inform the public about when and where petitions can be signed, to ensure that the voice of the people is heard. Recently the media splashed reports about which petitions had enough signatures to qualify for the balloting process. Sadly, some did not, largely because not one newspaper, TV or radio show announced when and where a citizen could sign.

The latest collateral damage is the proposed Arizona constitutional amendment to protect reproductive rights, which fell short of required signatures. The only recourse is to elect a Democratic governor and legislators, because Republican politicians will not defend these rights.

The press must ensure that citizens are informed about how to sign petitions. Only then will Arizonans will have true nonpartisan choices in their government.

Chris Hawkins

Midtown

Vote by mail

My wife and I have voted by mail since this was instituted in Arizona many decades ago. It’s easy and helpful, giving us more than adequate time to research and discuss candidates and issues, and is highly secure. It eliminates the possibility of missing a vote in person due to illness, travel, or unforeseen circumstances. I see that Kari Lake and other Republicans are using the elimination of vote by mail as one of her campaign promises. Great! I hope all Republican office seekers tout this as a major promise — what could work better than running against a program that is used by 80% plus of voters, and is wildly popular. Brilliant strategy. Welcome to the Losers Club (well-deserved).

Norman Epstein, MD

Midtown

Watch out for motorcycles

Re: the July 15 article “Surgeon killed in crash.”

Thank you for prominently displaying the motorcycle death of Dr. Justin Cetas, head of the University of Arizona neurosurgery department. What a tragic death! Apparently the crash was caused because the tow truck driver made a left turn right in front of Cetas’ motorcycle. There are some drivers who do not watch out for motorcycles. Those drivers who do not and cause the death of a motorcyclist need to be punished more severely than our current law permits. They need to go to jail for multiple years. Please follow up on this story.

Sam Dean

Midtown

Trump, not Biden

Re: the July 15 letter “Supreme Court and Biden.”

This letter stated “As the leader of our country, if the president cannot absolutely support our form of government, he should go.” The writer was referring to President Biden’s criticism of the Supreme Court for overturning of Roe v. Wade, not the likely illegal antics of former President Trump. Kind of makes your head spin, doesn’t it? Trump did everything he could to stay in power by refusing to accept the results of a free and fair election, including sending a vicious mob to the Capitol to attack those who were required by our Constitution to certify the electoral vote count. Now that absolutely qualifies as a failure to support our form of government.

Tony Banks

Oro Valley

Hearings aren’t trials

There have been a couple of letters stating the Jan. 6 hearings are not fair because there is no one from Donald Trump’s side to question the witnesses. These are congressional hearings. Remember the Benghazi hearings — all four of them? Members of Congress hold hearings for many things. There were hearings about cigarettes and hearings over the IRS actions. These are not trials. There have even been hearings about our beloved post office.

Hopefully, there will be a Trump trial, but that’s for the Justice Department to decide. I believe that a better understanding of how government works and knowledge of the Constitution would have kept the incident on January 6, 2021, from happening. There are always those who want an authoritarian-style government and use others as a means to that end. That’s scary.

Janet C. Pipes

Northwest side

UCLA, USC chose money over loyalty

After five score and seven years, UCLA and USC slithered away from the Pac-12, shrouded in the dark shadows of the midnight hour. And these courtesans didn’t even leave so much as a goodnight kiss. Alas, these once educational institutions of higher learning have embraced the corporate culture, thereby choosing massive financial gains over loyalty and traditions. Accordingly, it appears this is the best way to teach student-athletes the value of money over loyalty.

“The things that we love, tell the world what and who we are.” — Thomas Aquinas

It appears the UCLA and USC administrations have lost their sense of direction and need to be put on “concussion protocol.” Remember the old adage, “Go West Young Man.” Horace Greeley never said go East!

John Marinaro

Oro Valley

Hideous decision

In 1787 men wrote and signed the Constitution. Same for the 14th Amendment enacted in 1868. It is no wonder women and abortion weren’t mentioned. Women were politically irrelevant and not considered individual citizens as we are now — or were. Fortunately, times and thinking change … or so we thought.

Looking backward for the answer to whether choice belongs to women or to the patriarchal state is a fool’s game.

What I find interesting is Roe and Casey did not force anyone to do anything. It allowed those who needed or wanted to act (to have an abortion) to do so. It was an individual decision. It allowed women to be 20th/21st century citizens; free to make decisions according to their own sense of morality.

What a pity that the anachronistic parochial morality of five Catholics and one very conservative Episcopalian should be imposed on the entire country on a pretext of “egregiously decided” and a dubious interpretation of history.

Democracies don’t disenfranchise half of their population.

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

The new heroin

It has been said that fentanyl is the new heroin, but more accurately, I feel that fascism is the new heroin. Fascism is authoritarianism masquerading as liberty, freedom and national revival. It is the longing for a distorted view of the nation’s past greatness. It is belligerent ultra-nationalism, scapegoating and toxic division of groups within society. It is seen by its followers as benign but history tells a different tale. Nations in decay are rife with drug use and unfortunately are rife with the belief that fascism is their last, best hope for the future. But it’s a toxic path, and one that goes mostly unrecognized. It’s time that we recognize our addiction.

Steve Rasmussen

Foothills

Teacher shortage

Re: the July 17 article “TUSD might hire Chicago firm to teach math online.”

Arizona funds schools so inefficiently that we are in the company of the states that fund schools poorly. If our Arizona legislators funded schools like the highest funding states we would have more teachers interested. Don’t our Arizona legislators have children or grandchildren in schools? The state budget had a surplus and all they wanted was to cut taxes. Good jobs and good schools are important to industries and people contemplating coming here. It is time to vote against Arizona senators and Congress people that think vouchers are an answer. Funding education properly should be a very high priority.

Rosemary Hallinan

North side

Barreling on

A barrel of crude oil holds about 42 gallons and a barrel of wine holds about 31½ gallons, and nowadays, Congress is composed of a barrel full of monkeys — without the barrel full of laughs. Their recent decisions have left us hanging over a barrel feeling flogged and helpless with little choice. However, we do have a choice. With our votes we can prevent a few rotten apples from spoiling the barrel. Also, it seems that some members of the Supreme Court have been scraped from the bottom of the barrel. We can stop staring down the barrel of a gun by voting for senators who will take this bull by the horns and strengthen our laws. If voters will vote in large numbers, we can rid ourselves of lies and self-serving politicians (both locally and nationally) who disdain the Constitution and crave tyrannical power.

Esther Blumenfeld

Foothills

Civility is dead

I turned 80 recently, and have not been able to make my three-mile walk for months. I decided I would make it this morning. Took off at 5:30 a.m., was just a half-mile short when a car pulled up beside me, rolled down her window, and said something. I was blasting music in my headphones, and motioned her to wait till I turned them off. I said ‘Good Morning.’ She shoved some picture in my face and said “Do you want to know why the border is in crisis”? Really, politics? I just groaned. She yelled “You must be one of those goddamned liberals!” and floored it.

Wow … civility is indeed dead, and Donald Trump killed it. And I finished my three miles.

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Now is the time

It is frightening to hear about continually rising temperatures and depleting water supplies in this country and around the globe. Yet many of our elected leaders refuse to recognize the urgency to address these overwhelming environmental threats. Sen. Joe Manchin and other lawmakers argue that the cost is too great given today’s high inflation. But we can’t afford not to tackle these issues now. What good is saving money when, without action, financial stability won’t matter if we cannot safely live on this earth, drink the water, breathe the air, or live in excessive heat? This is nothing more than penny-wise and pound-foolish. The longer we wait the less likely we will be able to save ourselves. Wake up, Americans! This cannot be about power and politics allowing one senator to dictate control over our planet shared by nearly 8 billion people. This is urgent!

Yvonne Kuhlman

Oro Valley

One-person majority in Arizona statehouse

Arizona Republicans have only a one-person majority in both the House and the Senate. That is good news for voters.

Their one-person majority means that every single Republican voted to pass each of their abhorrent bills this session. So, no matter where you live in Arizona, you know exactly who needs to be voted out of office.

More importantly, their one-person majority means we have the opportunity to reverse their actions by electing more Democrats, including a new Democratic governor.

Their one-person majority also explains their repeated and desperate attempts to prevent us from voting. Republicans know how vulnerable they are and how easily they could lose. Let’s prove them right.

By voting for Democrats up and down the ballot, we can undo much of the harm they have caused us. Together, we can reclaim our state and improve our lives.

Kay Schriner