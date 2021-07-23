Letters to the Editor July 23

Must fight the buffelgrass
Re: the July 18 article “Taking down buffelgrass.”
Henry Brean’s story about the danger of buffelgrass invasion into the Sonoran desert was well-reported and frank. As someone who has worked on this problem as a volunteer I know how difficult the treatment is, especially because much of it must be done during the heat and humidity of the monsoon. But we cannot give up. Especially here in the foothills, where residential property and wildlands meet, we cannot allow the further spread of incendiary buffelgrass that can burn in a 30-foot firestorm and that can double in fuel load every two years, according to University of Arizona researchers.
Mark Hengesbaugh
Foothills
Juan Padres for Ward 3
Re: the July 18 article “Star’s endorsements in Wards 3 and 6.”
I wholeheartedly agree with the endorsement of Juan Padres for Ward 3 by the Editorial Board.
I got to know Mr. Padres when I was Tucson’s Zoning Examiner and a member of the Tucson Executive Leadership Team. While I was working for the city, Mr. Padres served a crucial role at Tucson’s economic development office. I observed firsthand Mr. Padres’ integrity, intelligence, energy, innovative thinking, negotiation skills and ability to bring divergent interests to agreement. He is a dynamic person who cares about Tucson and works hard to make this city better.
I concur with the opinion that while Kevin Dahl is a committed advocate for environmental issues, Juan Padres is the better candidate. Mr. Padres understands Tucson faces many problems that need equal attention and persistence. Tucson deserves a Ward 3 council member who will tackle a variety of complex issues, who is also rooted in pragmatic, progressive politics. Juan Padres is the candidate who will achieve results that matter to a diverse population of stakeholders.
Linus Kafka, JD, PhD
Midtown
Juan Padres for City Council
The pandemic amplified Tucson’s already substantial struggle with poverty as it did in many other places and, now more than ever, revitalization and recovery should be the top priority for local governments.
Juan Padres is the best candidate to both mitigate the damage that has already been done and effect lasting change in Tucson’s Ward 3. Juan is a small business owner and has valuable experience as Tucson’s economic development specialist and business liaison with Mexico. He is someone who prioritizes education and infrastructure as methods for dealing with poverty and has the creativity and deeply rooted love for Tucson that makes for a great community representative.
His opponent has commendable experience in conservation and combating climate change. Thankfully, Mayor Regina Romero and the council have already made the climate a top priority and will continue to take action in dealing with the crisis in years to come. Both candidates have merit, but Juan has a background in areas in which the council has much room for improvement.
Alfonso Villasenor
Midtown
Republicans and democracy
Re: the July 21 article “Biden makes Facebook pandemic scapegoat.”
Jonah Goldberg’s take on Republicanism. In typical conservative speak, Goldberg states without qualms that conservatives are not trying to limit democracy and of course in true Trumpian fashion blames the media for the misinformation about the supposed guardians of liberty where, in every conservative state, they are making concerted efforts to limit the voting rights of people.
Our Constitution and hallowed institutions of government are under a distinct threat from extreme conservatism to the point that when you look at most red states you see every effort to stifle any kind of bipartisan cooperation and they rule with the idea that it’s their way or the highway, and if you have an opinion, “shut up.”
This in my humble mind is not what our forefathers had in mind when they set forth the path they hoped our country would take.
But Goldberg says conservatives aren’t waging war on democracy, well OK.
Larry Huff
Midtown
Banner mandate for vaccine
Re: the July 21 article “Banner Health: Employees need vaccine.”
I commend Banner Healthcare for requiring employees to be vaccinated for COVID come November. I am a provider at Banner working in Urgent Care. Every day we have to remind patients to wear masks in our health facilities. Each day there are more positive COVID cases confirmed from patients we have tested in our clinics. The group who is going to suffer most from yet another COVID resurgence are children under 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine.
If a person over 18 does not want a COVID vaccine, then that person takes the risk with their own health. However, it is not fair to the children who are not able to protect themselves. I shudder to think of elementary schools having to go back to online learning because of unvaccinated adults spreading the new COVID variant. However, I especially feel sorry for families with immunocompromised children who are at higher risk for severe COVID complications. Banner’s mandate for COVID vaccination for their employees shows dedication to leading by example.
Jennifer Wurster
Foothills