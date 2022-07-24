Letters to the Editor: July 24

No double standard here

Re: the July 13 letter “Biden’s $3 billion EV battery plan.”

The letter writer suggested a double standard of progressive Democrats. It cited a New York Times report that identifies cobalt, nickel and lithium as critical materials for a green economy, whose refining is controlled by China. The writer challenged the patriotism of progressive Democrats and others, suggesting that, by litigating a proposed copper mine in the Santa Rita Mountains, they are ignoring President Biden’s calls for domestic development of these critical materials. Copper is not on the list of critical minerals. Copper prices are slumping, at under $3.50/lb., down 30% from four months ago. It is a vital but abundant commodity. The company seeking to build a mine in the Santa Ritas is Hudbay Minerals, whose headquarters are in Toronto. Opposing a Canadian mining company that wants to deplete our water supplies, pollute our air, have ratepayers pay for the construction of a power line and leave future generations of Arizonans with billions of tons of waste rock? Sounds pretty patriotic to us.

Stu Williams, executive director of Save the Scenic Santa Ritas

Downtown

Constitutional definition of person/citizen

Re: the July 17 letter “Constitution and legal rights.”

Many thanks to the letter writer. In this letter he quotes the 14th Amendment which certain members of Supreme Court seemed to have overlooked in their alleged “close reading” and “understanding” of the Constitution regarding abortion rights, essentially: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States ...” are citizens and protected by the 14th Amendment.

The amendment does not say “All persons conceived ...” The amendment says “All persons born ...” Seems a pretty clear definition of a citizen/person. If the anti-abortion forces disagree with this definition, and they probably do, then the Constitution needs to be changed to include conception: All persons conceived, born, or naturalized in the United States ...”

How the majority of these alleged learned members of Supreme Court overlooked this clear and simple definition of a person/citizen illustrates selective reasoning, selective enforcement.

Pat Madea

Northwest side

Secure our border

It seems that all of the Republican candidates for statewide office are running on a platform of securing the border. For all but six years since 1991 there has been a Republican in the Governor’s Office and yet the Republicans can’t seem to secure our border. If they would tell the truth they would say that they cannot do anything in real life to secure our borders. Some of them also think putting out ads with them carrying around assault rifles will make them seem to be protecting the Second Amendment. Personally, I think they are just doing more fearmongering. I would never vote for a candidate that would put out an ad like this just after the shooting in Uvalde. It seems they put more care in gun rights than human rights.

Harry Whitney

Catalina

Rule of law

Re: the July 20 article “Source of $2M for ads promoting Lake unclear.”

Thank you for the investigative journalism. I failed when I tried to trace sourcing of a large donation to a different legislator two years ago. You have uncovered some clearly fraudulent contributions. With all the smoke being cast on the integrity of our elections this evidence needs further pursuit. Attorney General Mark Brnovich, with his responsibility for the rule of law, should follow up on this evidence; publicize how the law was upheld. Banking records must identify both sides of the original transactions to deposit funds. I cannot get access to those records but an AG subpoena could. Congratulations, reporter Richard Ruelas!

Bob Hungate

North side

Honor oaths of office

Shouldn’t the least we expect from our elected officials be that they will honor and obey their oaths of office and be truthful? If the honesty and integrity of elected officials have become rare commodities, shouldn’t they be championed when demonstrated, rather than censured? Rusty Bowers told the truth about being pressured to overturn the will of the people of Arizona and, for that, he has been censured by his own political party. The action of Arizona’s Republican Party is obscene and a terrible lesson for them to give.

Barclay Dick

Midtown

Inflation not inevitable

Although it is correct that inflation is directly tied to the government increasing the money supply, it’s a little like saying blood transfusions lead to bleeding.

The money supply was concentrated in the top fraction of the demographic and left the middle class exposed to suffering during economic upheaval. When the pandemic hit it was a matter of “let them eat cake (starve)” or bail them out. So are President Biden’s critics saying he should have let the the working class get thrown out onto the street starving and cold? Who doesn’t care now? The top 10% control 70% of the nation’s wealth. The next 40% control about 28% and the bottom 50% control less than 2%. Equitable distribution should be more like 40% of wealth for the top 10%, 50% for the next 40%, and 10% for the bottom 50% in order to sustain a healthy economy. Taxes should be based on economic distribution that favors no excess.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Voters need to hear climate agendas

Poll after poll shows most Americans are worried about climate change (New York Times poll, 65%) It’s understandably hard to wrap your head around cataclysmic weather and know what to do about it, but that’s what our politicians are supposed to do for us.

The latest Yale Poll shows that over 80% of Pima County residents believe climate change is happening, one of the highest county percentages nationally. The next governor will lead Arizona’s climate action. Where do our candidates stand?

To those candidates who have said something/anything about climate change, thank you and please say more. We cannot afford to ignore this issue. I don’t see anything on this issue in the bullet points from Karrin Robson. She needs to speak up and speak loudly about climate change. You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows. That’s from Bob Dylan and it speaks volumes today.

Vote climate!

Rick Rappaport, volunteer for Tucson Citizens Climate Lobby

Oro Valley

Missing from the Constitution

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade saying that abortion is not mentioned in the Constitution (these people do not understand why women seek abortions), what about other aspects of daily life that are not mentioned in that document?

The Constitution does not mention automobiles, railroads and airplanes. Should we give them up? Modern medicine, medications, procedures, and research. Should we give them up? Computers and cell phones. Should we give them up?

The framers of the Constitution had no idea of the technological advances made in the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries.

Flora Frederick

Midtown

Trees need water

I recently overheard a customer trying to clarify with a local nurseryman: “Now this mesquite won’t need any water or care, right?” It’s something I’ve heard before, and from the looks of the dead and dying trees all around Tucson, it seems to be what many people believe to be true. All trees and plants need water! Once established, yes, some indigenous can do with less, but they will flourish, rather than (questionably) thrive, even with minimal irrigation.

I love the idea of the Tucson Million Trees project, and yet after visiting the website, I’m not aware of public education being offered to help ensure the planted trees are properly cared for. I live on the Rillito Loop, and even with the availability of reclaimed water, there are many trees dying.

Our holistic health (mental, emotional, physical, spiritual health) is nurtured by our trees. What can we do to protect them and encourage each other as we face off with Climate Change?

Stephanie Frederick

North side

Trump left mess for Biden

Re: the July 22 letter “Trump did three years well”

The letter writer mentions wistful thinking for a person who has attempted to destroy our democracy and our country. It’s as if the three years negates the destruction that has occurred since. The Biden administration has had to follow the ruins of the damage done by Donald Trump and his “toadies.” View the Jan. 6 hearings and see how dangerous this man was and continues to be and please take your head out of the sand.

Jean Getek