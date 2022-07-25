Letters to the Editor: July 25

City forgetting about gray water

Re: the July 3 article “Projects may face tougher water-use measures.”

I am completely dumbfounded that not once in this article about measures being proposed for building projects was gray water mentioned. Use of gray water for landscape watering is a critical aspect of water conservation that the city (and, you too, Pima County!) need to incorporate into their larger plan. The article cites several instances of plans to use “outside water” metering to achieve decreased use. Much of that outside water use could be completely eliminated by the incorporation of gray-water systems. We need to carefully re-use water that can safely be directed back into the landscape. Rainwater harvesting is an important feature as noted in “green stormwater infrastructure” and that should be mandatory in all new projects. But of critical importance is a change of mindset that starts to understand gray water as a resource in these types of projects. And mandating that into use, as well.

Dawn-Starr Crowther

West side

Sad customer service these days

Businesses used to support their products, especially techno products. A database of common solutions (FAQ), a standard email address (one that worked) and a current phone number to a person were available. Not any more.

My own examples aren’t needed; anyone who has ever been stopped dead in their tracks by a “user credentials not recognized” or a clickable link that will only click, has their stories. In practice, the “help” systems that used to work online are now simply not being offered. You can email a Facebook account, or attempt a telephone call if you can Google one. There are for-pay online techs who will help you with your new product. Or you can try a “virtual” chat helper who spouts sections of the FAQ and is not a very good listener. Too many people, too many users, and not enough help to go around.

Hal Hill

Benson

Constitution is conservative

Re: the July 17 letter “New Pledge of Allegiance.”

Barack Obama campaigned on Oct. 30, 2008, the eve of his campaign win, “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” That’s like saying, “I love my fiancée, but when we marry in five days I will fundamentally transform her.”

A Daily Star letter writer wants the same fate for the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance by bizarrely inserting straight, God-fearing, gun-toting, white Christian men into our celebration of American ideals and values.

The U.S. Constitution is a very conservative document. If you don’t believe me, read it. The new Supreme Court majority fortunately has chosen to read it and obey it. No matter what the hot button issue of the day is, they return the rights granted in our founding document back to the states.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Kelly’s smart campaign

It’s refreshing to see Sen. Mark Kelly’s advertisements which talk about what he wants for Arizona. He also lets us know he will work “across the aisle” to help Arizona. Old time politics. I can relate to that.

Mary Beth Schneider

Northeast side

Protection of people, not guns

Five urgent questions for every leader in Arizona:

1. Why does an Arizonan who wants an assault weapon have more rights to access weapons of war, then other Arizonans have to simply live without constant fear of being killed?

2. Why do assault weapons have more support from Arizona leadership than my family and I do, as living, tax-paying humans wishing to survive?

3. Presuming Gov. Doug Ducey is aware that gun violence is now the No. 1 cause of death for children in the US, what is his specific, data-driven plan to address and improve that tragic reality?

4. Granted guns are not the only problem, so how will Gov. Ducey increase mental health funding in our state budget to meet the obvious need?

5. If the governor could prevent the needless murder of his children and family by deeply considering and instituting impactful remedies for the above questions, how quickly and forcefully would he act?

I wait for Gov. Ducey’s sincere thoughts and aggressive attention.

Sara Nixon-Kirschner

Catalina

Need more critical thinking

In our modern world with its plethora of social media platforms and diverse and contradictory news outlets, society needs to change to meet the challenge of getting to the truth. From an early age people should be taught the value and process of critical thinking. Currently the classroom philosophy seems to focus on problem solving. Great, we need that. But in a world where lies, propaganda, and misdirection can be espoused by anyone, to everyone, more than ever there is a need for analysis, evaluation and comprehensive understanding of issues and ideas. Critical thinking needs to be as mainstream as English and Math. Perhaps over time we will get back to all knowing the same truths.

Carl Foster

Green Valley

Another view of

Trump’s “Good Years”

Re: the July 22 letter “Trump did three years well!”

A recent letter to the editor used a Shakesperean quote to excuse Trump and vilify President Biden: “The evil that men do lives after them, the good is oft interred in their bones.” The writer opined that Donald Trump had three good years before mishandling our deadly pandemic and trying to overthrow the government. That reminds me of the famous question, “other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?” I think we could argue that Trump’s only accomplishments have been a tax cut for the wealthy (including him) and denying women control of their bodies.

Craig Wunderlich

West side

Population growth and border walls

In 1960, the world population was 3 billion. This year, the world population will surpass 8 billion. Consider the impacts on “migration,” which is propelled by repressive governments, war, crime, lack of economic security, all made worse by a growing population. Some think that border walls are the answer to keeping migrants out. Unfortunately, they do not address the causal factors of migration which will only increase with climate change. How many farmers will be able to grow food without adequate water? How much of the forest land will be destroyed by fire? How much land will be lost to rising seas? I think significantly more people will become migrants and puny border walls will not stop them. Remember, the world population growth will continue and be 9 billion in 10 years.

Michael Mount

Foothills

Solar panels work for decades

Re: July 21 letter “Used solar panels are dangerous”

A letter to the editor in Thursday’s Star contained a number of factual errors regarding solar panels, including the statement that “they have a 25-year-life span” and after that, become toxic waste. In reality, most solar panels have a 25-year warranty that guarantees they will still be more than 80% efficient after 25 years.

Ask yourself, does your car collapse into a pile of toxic waste the day its warranty expires? Or your home appliances? Of course not. Many solar panels installed 40 years ago are still working, producing carbon-free electricity.

Gary Woodard