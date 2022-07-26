Letters to the Editor: July 26

Primary election ballots

I read where some Arizona candidates are taking a page from the Donald Trump playbook to cast doubts on our upcoming election. Don’t let them get away with it. In fact, take names and don’t vote for them.

I got my ballot in the mail. This gave me ample time to research each candidate and choose the ones I prefer. I signed my ballot and dropped it in a USPS box. Today, I checked to see the status of my ballot. You can do this online at recorder.pima.gov/voterstats/ballotinfo.

The site is user-friendly. You will be informed of when your ballot was mailed to you, received by the Pima County Recorder’s Office, signature confirmed and what batch your ballot is in for counting your vote. If you have questions, call 520-724-4330.

Donna Pierce

Northeast side

Tucson Police Department

All too often we hear criticism of TPD. Just a week ago an armed robber held up an Ace store and fled after displaying a gun and ran into our business complex and into our building. TPD responded immediately and displayed the utmost professionalism and safety for the public, the suspect and themselves. The suspect was caught without incident. Thank you, TPD.

Jordan Frazier

Downtown

Myth: Anyone can teach

Re: the July 22 article “Republicans could change government as they changed courts.”

Megan McArdle sometimes offers wisdom. On July 22, she did not. Her ignorance of teaching betrays either her foolishness or her complicity in the conspiracy to eliminate universal public education.

The myth that subject-matter exams can replace teacher credentialing is common among conservatives/libertarians, but it’s nonsensical. You can’t expect some bloke with a degree in xyz to be a decent teacher. Here’s a true story:

Despite my reservations, my hiring committee once demanded we select a candidate to teach math/science because of his background, which was indeed impressive — 40 credits in math, 30 in science. Turned out the guy couldn’t teach. We had to replace him mid-year. Happily, I got him to resign.

Here’s the point: teaching is a set of skills — a profession, like medicine or law. Researcher Madeleine Hunter proved this years ago. Case closed. Good teachers know how to teach. Great teachers know how to teach, along with some science, history or English.

Jim Christ

East side

More analogies please

Re: the July 22 letter “Analogy.”

What clever analogies! If it’s not too much to ask from the letter writer, I have some other birth control-related things I’d love to see turned into herbicide analogies.

How about an analogy about how Arizona, along with 36 other states in this country, just teach abstinence-only sex education? Or how only 18 states require information about birth control to be taught to students? Could you also make an analogy about how most forms of birth control rely on the uterus-haver to take? Or the many birth control side effects uterus-havers have to deal with? How you need to see a doctor to acquire these forms of birth control? Oooh, how about an analogy about how men whine about wearing condoms, and some will take theirs off during sex unbeknownst to their partners? I’d really like to see one about how, despite all the protection, covering all bases, one can still end up pregnant.

Looking forward to seeing them!

Diana Laredo

North side

Traitors

The Jan. 6 committee introduced evidence that the White House coordinated with members of Congress to encourage the “Big Lie” and to fight the election results. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) set up a meeting between members of Congress (and one member-elect) on Dec. 21, with the subject line: “White House meeting December 21 regarding January 6.” That meeting included Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, and 10 representatives: Brian Babin (R-TX), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Andy Harris (R-MD), Jody Hice (R-GA), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Scott Perry (R-PA), and recently elected Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

This sheds light on Trump’s comment to officials from the Department of Justice in which he asked them just to say the election was corrupt and leave the rest up to him and the Republican congress members. A number of those involved in the meeting later asked for presidential pardons.

Janet C. Pipes

Northwest side

CD 6 primary

We Democrats are blessed to be able to choose among well-qualified candidates in most of our contested primary elections. Our new Congressional District 6 is no exception. I’ve known both candidates for years, prior to and during their service in the state Legislature. One has continued to serve while engaged in the congressional campaign, but has been conspicuous by absence from many important votes. The other resigned to concentrate on running for Congress, thereby opening the seat for an appointee who didn’t miss those votes. One candidate makes constant reference to the past, the other is focused on issues of today and tomorrow. One has little professional experience apart from the political and governmental. The other has worked as an environmental attorney, teaches environmental law and has gained expertise on water issues, which will be an ongoing concern for our state in Congress. If you haven’t yet marked your Democratic primary ballot, I strongly urge you to join me in voting for Kirsten Engel for CD 6.

Frank Bergen

Northeast side

Abortion control

I am old enough to remember when all young men were registered to be drafted into military service. Using a similar system, I propose that all males in the USA (citizens or not) over the age of 12 years have their DNA registered. All babies would then have a father with the DNA matched at birth (or abortion). If that father is not married to the mother, that father would then be responsible for an initial minimum of $5,000 in the maternal and baby expenses and would also be liable for additional litigation. Two are required to produce a pregnancy, and two should share the responsibility of the outcome. A DNA registry would inevitably reduce the need for abortions and help in providing resources when an abortion is needed.

Adavern Pullen

Midtown

Keep Winfield as Oro Valley mayor

Joe Winfield’s stellar job in his first term as Oro Valley mayor poses problems for his opponent, Danny Sharp. The contrast in their characters is obvious in both their ads and their demeanors.

Mayor Winfield’s ads highlight how he has improved Oro Valley by attracting new businesses, building parks and improving public safety without increasing taxes.

He refuses money from real estate developers, and adheres to the master plan for responsible development. Danny Sharp has no such scruples.

Sharp’s ads that he will keep Oro Valley safe sound silly. It is safe, thanks in large part to Mayor Winfield’s efforts.

Sharp’s ads that “your” firefighters endorse him mislead. Whose firefighters? Not yours, if you live in Oro Valley.

Sharp falsely attacks and name calls, tactics Winfield would never use. His dignity and decency offer the kind of leadership Oro Valley needs.

Mayor Winfield’s qualifications and honesty deserve our votes. Re-elect him and his team for another term.

John Hoffman