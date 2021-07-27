Letters to the Editor July 27

Support for Steve Kozachik
Re: the July 23 article “Developers spend money on supporting Kozachik.”
As a resident of the city of Tucson and a subscriber to the Star for more than 50 years, a longtime former resident of Ward 6, and a longtime supporter of Council member Steve Kozachik who I believe works tirelessly for the entire city and not just Ward 6, I was dismayed by the semantics used in today’s headline noting the support of “developers,” which carries a negative connotation.
Reading the article, I learned of the widespread support of many people on both sides of the aisle ranging from former candidate Randi Dorman to Jim Click, which illustrates how much respect there is for him and the work he does on our behalf. A better headline might have read “Widespread support for Kozachik,” which there certainly is. He’s earned our respect and our vote.
Jennifer Hesketh Aviles
East side
Juan Padres for Ward 3
I support Juan Padres and his strong vision for the city of Tucson. His experience as a small business owner and an economic development specialist at the city will serve our community well. Juan has a deep understanding of the major issues facing Ward 3 — poverty and rising crime — and offers forward-looking solutions.
According to the City of Tucson Poverty and Urban Stress 2020 Report, Ward 3 has the highest violent crime rate and is third among other wards with the most residents living below poverty. As a resident of Ward 3 and Juan’s neighbor, I appreciate his pledge to work on these challenging issues by making them his top priority.
Juan’s platform recognizes the importance of jobs and investing in our workforce for our community to prosper. His reasoned and collaborative leadership will undoubtedly be an asset to the council and our city. Juan Padres is the clear choice for Ward 3.
Gabriela Elias
Midtown
Kevin Dahl for City Council, Ward 3
Who showed up to pick up trash in Amphi, my Ward 3, low-income neighborhood on a hot May morning? Kevin Dahl. As a newer, ‘young-ish’ organizer in Tucson’s environmental community, Kevin’s mentorship has been invaluable for me.
If I want to know how local resolutions are passed, need to text a photo of a wildflower (immediately!) that I can’t seem to identify, want to know how to access bilingual resources at our national parks — it’s Kevin I call. He is generous with his time, information and resources, and he works hard to ensure others have access to those things. He has made room for me, a newbie, and invited me with most welcoming arms into Tucson life.
He has a bold vision for addressing the climate crises on a local scale, which is something that keeps me awake at night. We in Ward 3 would be ever so lucky to have Kevin Dahl as our representative.
Erica Prather
Midtown
Kevin Dahl for City Council
Re: the July 18 article “Star’s endorsements in Wards 3 and 6.”
The Daily Star’s decision not to endorse Kevin Dahl for the Ward 3 City Council seat is short-sighted, assuming that Mayor Regina Romero provides sufficient environmental support. This not only underestimates the interdisciplinary nature of our overwhelming environmental issues, but also minimizes the potential contributions of multi-talented Kevin Dahl.
Tucson faces many challenges, including water, heat, economic stability, transportation and exploding growth. Thirty-eight-year resident Kevin Dahl would best address those issues. He is business-savvy, having run the nonprofit Native Seed/SEARCH, has tackled community issues in the Samos Neighborhood, has engaged in transportation planning, and has an extensive background in our most challenging issues of climate change, economics and growth.
While current members of the City Council effectively represent business interests, there is insufficient expertise in the economic and social consequences of critical environmental challenges. Kevin Dahl will provide necessary leadership, creativity and expertise as a welcome addition to the City Council. I invite the community to support Kevin Dahl’s candidacy and improve Tucson’s future.
Jeanne Calhoun
Midtown
Sinema’s simpler way to deal with filibuster
Re: the July 25 article “Sinema should focus on voter rights.”
I agree with Hans Johnson that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema needs to address the filibuster to protect voting rights. But there is a simpler way that will also address widespread filibuster abuse without carving out voting rights.
Instead of allowing a senator to merely invoke the magic word “filibuster” to grind legislation to a halt absent a 60-person cloture vote, the filibuster should require 41 senators to vote on the record to filibuster a bill. And if they cross that threshold, they should be required to actually debate their position on the bill (the original purpose of the filibuster), not merely to read “Green Eggs and Ham” or the phone book, which wastes everybody’s time. That change should protect good-faith efforts for extended debate and curtail bad faith obstructionism and gridlock.
Ann Haralambie
North side
Kevin Dahl for Tucson Council
Re: the July 18 article “Star’s endorsements in Wards 3 and 6.”
I am surprised at the Arizona Daily Star. I would like the Star to reconsider, and endorse Kevin Dahl for Tucson Council. In its endorsement of another candidate, the Star mentioned the other candidate’s business experience, while Kevin Dahl has a vast amount of non-profit business experience, something the other candidate does not have.
Kevin Dahl studied economics and journalism at two of our Arizona universities. And he has been on a number of non-profit boards, including that of Native Seeds/SEARCH and the Sierra Club. He is currently the Arizona Program Manager of the National Parks Conservation Association. He continues to give, decade after decade, to the Tucson community. We should be supporting his candidacy.
Russell Lowes
Midtown
Proposed I-11 through Avra Valley
Re: the July 25 article “Interstate 11 just won’t die.”
I agree with Tim Steller’s frustration and suspicion about why the Arizona Department of Transportation keeps proposing building I-11 through Avra Valley. This is despite strong opposition from local residents and numerous agencies and organizations. I sure would like to know who is buying the real estate along the proposed route, especially near I-19 and Sahuarita Road. And what is their connection to the governor and the Arizona Department of Transportation?
John Higgins
Southeast side
Don’t squander the majority
To: Senator Sinema,
“Those who never change their minds, never change anything.” Winston S. Churchill
You say you support the filibuster because it promotes cooperation and collegiality. Wish as you may for this, it is impossible in the face of the minority’s intransigence. Your own obstinacy on the filibuster is looking political as opposed to principled; ignorant as opposed to informed.
The filibuster got its Jim Crow reputation because it was used by those in the South to block any civil rights actions by the North. Both parties have gotten rid of it when its use completely stalled various initiatives.
Sen. Harry Reid got rid of it when all of Barack Obama’s nominees for executive branch appointments and judicial nominations were blocked, exempting Supreme Court nominations. The Republicans expediently got rid of this last use of it to confirm Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Now is the time to get rid of it again.
Promote collegiality by cooperating with your Democratic colleagues and support voting rights. It is why Democrats fought so hard to give you the majority. Don’t squander it.
Katharine K.E.S. Donahue
Foothills
Unnecessary I-11 must be stopped
Re: the July 25 article “Interstate 11 just won’t die.”
I am concerned about the environmental impacts of the proposed Avra Valley West I-11 alternative route, and the proposed East Option that co-locates I-11 with I-19 and I-10 through the Tucson region.
There is no place in the world with the unique, magnificent terrain of the Sonoran Desert. Millions of people around the world come to Tucson to explore its beauty. It’s an important ecosystem that should not be destroyed at the expense of an unnecessary roadway project.
There are other ways for the state to generate revenue. For example, following in the New Mexico film industry’s footsteps our state could make millions of dollars per year in a sustainable way that protects resources and supports small businesses and communities.
Please understand the dangers and effects of these proposed projects. Make informed decisions and get involved by visiting sonorandesert.org. Public comments can be made until Aug. 16, 2021, so we are running out of time.
Nicole Johnston
Foothills