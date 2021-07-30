Letters to the Editor July 30

Irrationality of replacing farmers
Re: the July 17 article "S. Arizona's ag industry needs new blood."
The editorial promoting efforts to replace retiring farmers to maintain availability of local-sourced food is shortsighted. In 2019, farms consumed 72% of Arizona's water. An internet search for undocumented farm laborers shows 49% and 73% undocumented laborers for Arizona and nationally, respectively.
So what happens if we let farming "die on the vine"? Improved water availability and migration of undocumented people to other states. California has a perennial shortage of agricultural workers. Instead, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has included in his budget $500,000 to encourage replacement of retiring farmers. Either the governor does not care about the impending water crisis and undocumented immigrants or his ignorance of cause and effect is showing, again.
James Abels
Midtown
Democracy is dying
Our democracy is gasping for life in this toxic political environment. An environment where 40% of the people willingly choose lies over truth. Where one party is diligently working to see how few people will vote in the next election. Where fealty to one man is required, and where the lack of fealty will be politically and maybe physically dangerous. There is one group of people that can revive our democracy and they are the registered independents. If they vote for Democrats, democracy can be saved. If they re-register as Democrats, the Republican party can be saved for they will see the writing on the wall. I just hope that we the people can save both.
Darel Mayo
East side
Safety over politics
Gov. Doug Ducey should have thought about the ramifications of his most recent deep dive into the cesspool of Trumpism. Given the rising numbers of Arizona COVID-19 cases and scarcity of (underpaid) qualified teachers in Arizona, he should have considered the effect of his recent order denying school districts and private schools the power to require quarantining of children exposed to COVID-19.
Do teachers, even if fully vaccinated, want to be constantly exposed to potentially infected children? Do parents want their children to sit next to a potential carrier of the disease? Do the governor and his political syncopates really believe the science of making ice cream outweighs the science of the CDC?
Shouldn't the safety of children, teachers and the general populace take precedent over political pandering?
Todd Ackerman
Foothills
Be cautious and considerate
Despite being fully vaccinated, my wife and I, along with several vaccinated friends, recently tested positive for COVID. While our symptoms have been rather mild, this has been a disappointment and tells us that we are not out of the woods yet. We are not likely to end this mutating pandemic as long as there are people choosing not to get vaccinated and choosing to mingle, unmasked, with fellow members of society.
I respect one’s freedom to choose whether or not to get vaccinated. But I would ask those who don’t, to consider their fellow members of society — mask up when among others and maintain social distance. It is the humane thing to do.
My wife and I are now under a doctor’s care and self-quarantining, as are our friends. We did what we could to avoid this, unfortunately others did not. Let’s all do our part to protect younger kids and those who for medical reasons cannot get vaccinated.
Robert Holl
Foothills
Research must continue as a priority
Working at an airport throughout the pandemic was a surreal experience. The fear and anxiety as an essential worker during such unprecedented times will be something I never forget. I am very blessed that even though I contracted COVID-19, I survived and I am grateful for the medical advancements that helped me overcome the virus.
Vaccines have allowed us to resume our normal day-to-day activities, and all the credit goes to our pharmaceutical industries for their medical miracles.
It is concerning, however that given everything we have been through over the last year, future innovation could be in jeopardy. In Washington, there is price-setting legislation being pushed that poses a direct threat to research. If passed, the development of essential medications could be hurt. Considering we have nearly closed the chapter on the global pandemic, now is not the time to stop the research.
I hope lawmakers in D.C. understand the importance of protecting medical innovation and stand against price-setting legislation.
Jesse Prado
Sahuarita
Question everything, not just the vote
I keep seeing letters saying questioning the vote is a threat to democracy. You need to explain that. Every two-bit dictator has an election, nearly everyone votes, then the government provides enough votes for a predetermined outcome.
In our system, each citizen is guaranteed no more than one secret vote, organizations do not get to vote, and the vote count should count each vote accurately. People cheat, whether you believe it or not.
The only way to assure our democracy is to assure that each person only votes once, that outside organizations do not add ballots, and that the count is actually accurate. The only way this happens is through some form of voter ID to assure citizens, and only citizens, vote only one time, and to make the count as transparent and reviewable as humanly possible. Anything less just condones cheating.
William Werries
Marana
Davis-Monthan and the A-10
Re: the July 28 letter "Davis-Monthan's uncertain future."
I am an Arizona native, UA grad and retired Air Force officer/pilot, primarily piloting the A-10. Sixteen of my 28 years were served at Davis-Monthan.
DMAFB is already the “CSAR Center of Excellence,” in no small part due to 354th FS, scheduled for retirement. I was involved in the creation of this center over a decade ago as deputy commander, 355th Operations Group. DMAFB sponsors the biannual joint CSAR exercise “ANGEL THUNDER,” a two-week ACC-sponsored, Joint National Training Capability Accredited/Certified Personnel Recovery exercise for Combat Air Force, Joint, Allied and Interagency participants.
Retiring A-10s under false premise is just another attempt to divest the USAF of the A-10, an effort which began over 30 years ago. Problem is, no other aircraft in the world, not just the USAF, can conduct the mission only the A-10 can successfully execute.
Sen. Mark Kelly is doing the right thing trying to save the A-10 from the Air Force continued attempts at divestiture.
Jim Russell, Col., USAF (Ret.)
Foothills
I-11, what's the rush?
Re: the July 25 article "Interstate 11 just won't die."
Tim Steller's recent piece on the I-11 corridor, and the fact that the top-billed proposal still sends it through Avra Valley, is right on target. Adding to all the issues he raised is the very limited time frame for comment. The Tier 1 Final Environmental Impact Statement is open for comment only from July 16-Aug. 16. Not nearly enough time for those with in-depth understanding of all of the ramifications to respond. And to release it during the summer at a time when many people are away?
We waited two years for this document to be released. Surely we all deserve the customary 90 days to look it over and comment. What's the rush?
Dorian Dodson
Foothills
I-11 corridor preferred route
The Tier 1 Final Environmental Impact Statement for the I-11 corridor is out for comment. There are two routes now listed: First is the Avra Valley route that would be so destructive to many communities along its path and the environment, and the second is I-19/I-10 co-location. Both are now preferred alternative options.
We must not be lulled into a false sense of security just because they have now included an option co-locating it with existing highways. We must take this seriously and voice our strong opposition to the Avra Valley proposal. This terrible plan is not going away on its own. We must first ask for more time to comment (30 days is not enough) and oppose it every step of the way.