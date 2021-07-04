Letters to the Editor July 4

Time to move to clean energy
As our nation emerges from an incredibly difficult time, we are at a critical turning point. It’s time to address what is no longer working for our society and our planet. I want younger generations to be able to thrive, just as I did. I struggle to watch our country in pain. If we want to persevere, we must work together to embrace new ideas with an open mind.
Coal mining, oil drilling, and burning dirty fossil fuel harms our environment, health and pocketbooks. It’s time to transition to a clean-energy future. Federal leaders can support the policies and infrastructure needed to transition away from harmful fossil fuels like methane gas and accelerate the shift in our homes and businesses toward electrification. We have one shot to rebuild our infrastructure, create good-paying union jobs and tackle the climate crisis.
Only Congress can authorize the federal spending for everything included in the American Jobs Plan. We desperately need them to take this action to address the climate crisis.
Barbara Matteson
East side
Change bothers some people
Re: the June 27 article “Reformer Conover facing up to exodus.”
No one should be surprised that employees who disagree with County Attorney Laura Conover’s vision of how that office should be run are leaving. That happens when new leadership arrives, and the voters endorsed a new leadership vision for that office. I don’t practice criminal law, but I met Conover about 10 years ago as part of the Morris K. Udall Inn of Court, an attorney organization that promotes excellence in the legal profession. She impressed me then as someone who lived up to those ideals. She deserves the community’s support and the support of legal professionals who share her vision.
Brian Clymer
Northwest side
GOP wages war on democracy
The most recent thwarting of democracy from state Republican legislators is to limit the power of our Arizona governor. This current antic is in addition to their “alleged audit” attempting to negate election results, and the numerous voter suppression bills they’ve introduced or passed.
Recently a group of 100 election scholars in a document titled “Threats to American Democracy” warned that Republican state legislative changes in voting laws and election procedures “no longer meet the minimum conditions for free and fair elections. Hence, our entire democracy is now at risk.”
Clearly, this warning is a canary in the coal mine. Republican legislatures, including in Arizona, are infringing on the most basic principles of our democracy — access to the ballot and ballot processing. These efforts are a direct result of the “Big Lie” that attempted to overthrow the 2020 election.
Partisan politics by our Republican leaders are currently destroying confidence in our elections and in our democracy. Step by step. Vote them out.
Linda Dugan
Midtown
Conover elected to change things
Re: the June 27 article “Reformer Conover facing up to exodus.”
The drama going on in the new Pima County Attorney’s Office is a real-life example of the 1998 book “Who Moved My Cheese?” — a parable about the inevitability of change and adaptation. It is true that Laura Conover, the new Pima County attorney, is making the changes she promised to make during her campaign. Now that she is following through, the pushback she is receiving is as predictable as 100-degree days in June. What wasn’t expected: the degree of pettiness Conover is encountering from former staffers who are bewildered that their cheese has been moved.
Conover is an agent of change. After 24 years under the previous county attorney, a significant overhaul was long overdue. Interestingly, the Star quotes Conover referring to her reforms not as “change” but rather as “growth” in a new direction. Her choice of words indicates to me that she is on the right track.
Alison Jones
Midtown
If not taught, we won’t learn
Re: the June 30 article “AZ law limits criticism of Israel.”
This article reveals how free speech and an educated populace dies. No teaching about Israeli atrocities against Palestinians. No teaching about systemic racism in the U.S. No teaching about sex education or about what gender identity is. No teaching about climate change. No teaching about evolution. If this continues we will create a generation of unthinking automatons with warped tunnel vision.
Juleen Eichinget
Southeast side
Stirring gesture of kindness
Re: the June 29 article “Davis Bilingual garden grows from loss of teachers’ son.”
Thank you for the positive article and images concerning the parents and students (the Barcelo Brigade), who are reaching out to help a beloved Davis Bilingual teacher and his wife (also a teacher) with the loss of their son. So often when a loved one is mourned, there is nothing others can really do beyond expressing words of condolence.
In this case, the families are able to show their support through their work in the garden, utilize the ideas presented to them by Mr. Barcelo, and bring the garden to fruition in a continuing cycle of life. In the article and images, I especially appreciated the integration of the good concepts that were taught to make this intensive garden work a labor of love, learning and healing.
Mary Annette Giltner
Midtown
Unvaccinated are taking a gamble
If you are not vaccinated because you think you can avoid COVID or just get over it, you may want to think again.
COVID long-haulers are those who recovered but remain severely debilitated from damage to their heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, nervous system and PTSD. Their lives will never be the same.
Long-haulers include those who were never severely ill but suffer from chronic fatigue, shortness of breath, rapid heartbeat, chest, joint and muscle pain, inability to concentrate, depression, anxiety, memory loss, and distorted taste and smell. Their lives will never be the same.
The new delta variant is extremely contagious and more severe. Your chances of becoming infected have sharply increased along with the likelihood of more serious illness and death. The unvaccinated now account for 99% of COVID deaths. Those most at risk are between 20-40.
Current vaccines are effective for COVID and its delta variant. Go to www.vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site near you. Your life is worth protecting.
Diana Alexander
Oro Valley