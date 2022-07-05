Letters to the Editor: July 5

Price of gas?

People are complaining mightily about the price of gas. It is hard to be too sympathetic; Europe has been paying that much for decades. That’s why you don’t see too many gas guzzlers on city streets over there. Instead, you see a lot of bicycles and scooters.

The price U.S. citizens have been paying for gas is a convoluted story which includes the cost of exploration for deposits, digging of wells, type of oil, transporting product to refineries, refining capacity, transporting refined oil (now gasoline) to the buyer, etc.

Due to turmoil in the world, we are now feeling painful gasoline prices at U.S. pumps. Our price, however, doesn’t now and never did include the cost to our environment. Had it included that cost, we would have been paying way more all these years and, perhaps, we would have been more circumspect in our usage which would have greatly pleased Mother Nature.

Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side

Jan. 6 insurrection

While we must assume that Donald Trump is innocent until proven guilty, the Jan. 6 committee has presented substantial evidence that could lead to his indictment. A trial of a former president would be very destructive to the Republic, even if massive violence didn’t erupt. To avoid a controversial trial, I suggest that President Biden offer Mr. Trump a full pardon if, and only if, he does the following. First, concede the 2020 election, making it clear that the election was completely fair, there was no corruption, and that Biden is the duly elected president. Second, he must confess to being part of a process to deceive the American people and to participating in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. He would need to make these statements in an address to the American people in prime time on all networks including Fox. After complying, then President Biden would pardon him. However, others allegedly involved in the conspiracy should be indicted, and, if found guilty, appropriately punished.

Richard Apling

Foothills

Open letter to Speaker Bowers

I watched the hearing, which was very difficult.

Your testimony was so moving and completely tragic. I sat there with tears running down my face. The pained look on your face as well as the men from Georgia was simply palpable.

The only other time I felt such overwhelming deep sadness was 54 years ago, when I saw on TV the blatant killing of Robert F. Kennedy. You see, that was to be my very first time to vote. I did not vote that year and have been very cynical about voting ever since.

Your testimony today was so compelling. And so very sad for me and I am sure for many other Americans. I am 72 years old and a registered Democrat, but that seems a very ‘disgusting’ position nowadays. I prefer to register Independent, but then I am marginalized for primaries. I sincerely hope you and your family can ‘ride this storm’ and be the leader you are meant to be.

Beth McClure

Southeast side

Absurdities and atrocities

About 230 years ago, Voltaire, the French historian and philosopher wrote: “Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.” If I didn’t know better I would think he was able to foresee the current U.S. House of Representatives select committee Jan. 6th hearings.

Ben Tuchi

Northeast side

Drag shows

The Arizona Legislature is at it again, diligently serving our interests. Instead of working on school funding and safety, aiding the homeless, securing the border, and countless other issues, they’re debating banning drag shows. At least they have their priorities in order. What’s the big deal about a couple cars racing each other anyway?

Joe Reiman

SaddleBrooke

Freedom team?

We just received the “Arizona Freedom Team” flyer in the mail. Their policies directly conflict with the Constitution they say they uphold. Passing the “Life at Conception Act” puts into law a religious belief held by only some of our citizens. The First Amendment prohibits the establishment of any religion over any other. How do you “Ban Critical Race theory” and not violate that same First Amendment guaranteeing free speech? CRT is not taught in any K-12 school in the land. How are they “Championing Medical Freedom”? Does that mean we are free (forced) to die because we cannot afford to access the medical system, as so many cannot? Are we free (forced) to die because vaccines can no longer be required for pandemics? How does banning voting machines secure elections? Who is going to hand-count millions of ballots? Are safe, mail-in ballots allowed? Who knows from this flyers nonsense?

Donald Ries

Southeast side

What about birth control?

Re: the June 22 article “Abortion a necessary part of health care.”

Ms. Ruggles’ contention that a health issue could call for the need for an abortion is a compelling one. She also ties access to abortion to better “economic and educational outcomes” for women in the U.S., especially for Black women. This comment has merit as well. However, shouldn’t she have indicated in her column that women should use birth control, to avoid having to make a decision for an abortion after an unwanted pregnancy? Now — doesn’t this have merit as well?

Mary Jo Swartzberg

SaddleBrooke

LGBT drag shows

Republicans want to pass laws regarding drag shows. These are the same Republicans who fought schools tooth and nail over mask mandates and vaccines saying they infringe on parental rights. To claim they are trying to protect children is a good idea in theory, but remember kids have access to far worse than drags shows literally at their fingertips. Another example of their hypocrisy, they want to have a moral society yet, their savior (Donald Trump) was as amoral as they come (Yes, I know Democrats are just as morally bankrupt, but they don’t have the “I am morally superior complex”). I guess this election cycle the boogie man is the LGBT community, as well as undocumented immigrants.

Gabriel M. Bustamante

South side

What is a militia?

Re: the June 23 letter “Guns over people.”

Many more people are crying out for common sense gun laws. Let’s take a look at those. Gun bans: failed. Comprehensive background checks: failed and still failing. Magazine limitations: failed. Gun-free zones: still failing. Gun registrations: still failing. Waiting periods: still failing. Do you honestly think the criminals will follow these laws? These laws have never ever made law-abiding citizens safer. For proof, check FBI statistics.

Steven Barker

East side

Never again?

We all owe Rusty Bowers and the others who stood up to Donald Trump’s tyranny a debt of gratitude, but unless and until Speaker Bowers and the Republican Party take their respective heads out of their respective behinds, the Jan. 6 insurrection will not be a “never again” event; it will be a mere prelude to what’s to come. Bowers and the others need to stop patting themselves on the back and start figuring out how to return their party to some semblance of sanity. Otherwise their oaths and duties to our Constitution will not only be constantly challenged; next time it may not save us.

Larry Fleischman

Foothills

What do Republicans value?

I make the following plea to both my neighbors who vote Republican and to my neighbors who vote Democrat, but especially to those who vote Democrat. We need our Republican Party back. In a two-party system of government, having two strong, healthy parties is necessary to achieve balance and stability. But the party that currently calls itself the Republican Party is not the party of personal responsibility, family values, a strong work ethic, and making good, healthy choices as was the Republican Party of the past. For these upcoming elections, and elections in the future, when choosing a candidate for office, ask yourself the following: Does this candidate care about his constituents, about the state/country, and about the Constitution and oath of office more than he does about his own self-aggrandizement? If that candidate is a Republican, vote for the Republican!

Sally Lee

Foothills

Bowers’ Jan. 6 testimony

I had 24 hours of admiration for Rusty Bowers after his testimony at the Jan. 6 hearing. I watched him testify about Donald Trump’s illegal attempts to overthrow our democracy by pushing his lie about election fraud and attempts to coerce Bowers to illegally file false electors. This would throw out the votes of thousands of Arizonans to give them to Trump. Bowers refused to do this, and for a moment I actually believed he cared more about protecting democracy than political party. But then, unbelievably, Bowers says he would vote for Trump again if he runs in 2024! So, although he will not do something illegal himself, he supports someone who is willing to illegally overthrow our democracy to retain his own power. Ditto with Bill Barr and other Republicans. I will not confuse any of them with people who care about our country again. They are hopelessly without integrity, and so is anyone who supports them. Our choice now is to choose democracy or one-party dictatorship on election day.

Kathleen Harris

Foothills

Drag shows for children?

Re: the June 22 article “Drag show ban part of broader culture war.”

Tim Steller’s cheap shots at concerned parents who protest drag shows or displays conducted in front of their children in public schools and libraries cannot be left unaddressed.

His febrile linkage of such protesters to Pride Month protests, QAnon and the “neo-Nazi group Patriot Front” is uncalled for and not worthy of newsprint. I can be a proud conservative with a strong moral compass without being a neo-Nazi or a QAnon follower.

Those of us who support the drag show protests aren’t necessarily the evil people you make us out to be. Should we be linking you to violence, burning and stealing that occurred at BLM riots, or calling you a communist because you are a left winger? You can stuff such ill-conceived judgements in your trash can where they belong.

Eldon Helmer

South side

Bowers, man of mystery

I was briefly in awe of Rusty Bowers, man of integrity who dared to keep his oath of office and Constitution, faithful to his god as he understood him. I revered him, not as a strong Republican, but as the political man we need more of, not a convert to the Democratic Party, but a worthy opponent.

And then … yes, and then my new fantasy hero spoke again, saying “but I’d vote for (Donald Trump) again because …” and so forth. This sounds like Trump’s Charlottesville reassurance that there are good people on both sides speech.

Please, Rusty, would you please explain to me how you could overlook the obvious fact that Trump tried and is still trying to wreck our democratic system of government for his selfish benefit? Because, Rusty, you are not alone. Chaos is on your side.

Susan VonKersburg

Northeast side

Roe v. Wade reversal

Reversal of Roe v. Wade = MAGA

Right.

(pun intended)

Duane Barbour

Midtown

Decision belongs to women

What a sad day for women in this country. Pro choice does not mean pro abortion. It means the decision should belong to the women and hers to live with. Where is the sperm donor in all this? Where is his responsibility? It does take two. Women unite! Sue the state for medical expenses, medical coverage for the child until legal age, child care, loss of work time, diapers, formula, counseling etc. for forcing a women to carry a child without their permission.

Jean Tsuya

Bisbee

The buck stops here

As Harry Truman pointed out, the buck stops here. The Biden Administration has had 18 months and are we better off? No! Our country is a unmitigated disaster of massive proportions. Inflation is devastating, led by soaring fuel costs which trickle down to everything we purchase. Those increasing fuel costs are directly related to the Biden Administration’s war on fossil fuels. The increasing costs have negatively impacted the 80% of us who are not rich. The border is still wide open and will result in social chaos and ever-increasing costs for year to come. The Administration’s answer to our problems is it is always someone else’s fault and we must take one for the team. This Administration has no obvious plan to deal with our various problems, and in fact, appears to care little about the plight of the average citizen.

Loyal M. Johnson, Jr.

Oro Valley

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

