Letters to the Editor: June 12

Integrity over economy

Integrity cannot be replaced by a good economy, low inflation, low gas prices or low prices on goods. Integrity is something someone possesses innately; it's not purchased or sold, it is the very essence of a person. I believe, despite so many obstacles facing the current administration, that the Biden White House is working hard to help Americans out of a very tough situation, one which was inherited in part by the mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis by the previous administration. More importantly, President Joe Biden has shown throughout a very difficult first two years in office, that he has more integrity in his big toe than his predecessor. I may pay a little more now for goods and services, but I can at least sleep at night knowing a person of character inhabits the the White House and is doing his best to bring costs down and look out for American's well-being instead of trying to overthrow our democracy by inciting an insurrection and spewing false claims of election fraud.

Terri Hicks

Northwest side

How was the election stolen?

It has been many months since the 2020 presidential election and a large majority of Republicans still say the election was stolen; certainly in Arizona. This opinion exists even though an "audit" of the tabulation showed no evidence of fraud that would have changed the outcome. How did the steal happen?

I challenge anyone to put forth evidence to this forum of how the steal happened. Arizona has more than 1,000 voting sites. Let's say each site had five poll workers who did whatever was done. That is thousands of them statewide, including those developing whatever capability had been used. Show us the emails, texts, postings, web pages/accounts, postal letters, tweets, money trails, testimony, companies involved, methods used, etc. that has glued the "steal" together. How was it done nationwide? Show us.

Terry Plaza

North side

Russian hell on Ukraine

We are so complacent with our ordinary lives in the U.S., and in Ukraine, not so far from where I am right now (western Poland), the reports about the horrors committed by Russian butchers, so-called soldiers, often Chechens, are coming in on a daily basis. We cannot even imagine the Armageddon that took place in Bucha or Makarív near Kyiv, massive crimes against humanity. Thousands of civilians were tortured and shot randomly — old, young, men and women; the soldiers raped whatever woman they could get hold of. Total destruction everywhere, no mercy for anybody or anything. A horde a la Bosch seems to have been released from hell and rushed like berserks into this innocent country. This is such a wake-up call; we must understand that once again utter barbarity is right on the threshold of the western world. It’s not even Cold War II, it is the ultimate conflict between civilization and murderous tyranny with no respect at all for human lives. Putin the monster!

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Hypocrisy

Hypocrisy: “claiming to have moral standards/beliefs to which one’s own behavior does not conform”.

In my opinion, the lie that conservative Republicans and some Supreme Court justices care about life is hypocrisy. Laws passed in numerous states will outlaw all abortions (including a fertilized egg as murderer) is hypocrisy. These same states and political leaders will do nothing about gun regulation. While shooters continue to kill children and minorities, the political leaders offer nothing more than pious platitudes. Enough hypocrisy. The same week that the NRA is meeting in Texas, 19 children are murdered in Uvalde, Texas. What will the NRA’s hypocrisy sound like? Let’s see what kind of gun regulation is passed in Texas since they claim to be pro-life with their punitive abortion restrictions.

John D Kautz

Midtown

Firearm regulation

The first clause of the Second Amendment reads "A well regulated Militia …" This is not just any militia that's protected, but a well regulated one. Gun ownership now needs better regulation. If you own and drive a vehicle, both you and the vehicle must be licensed. Buying and owning a firearm can easily occur if both the owner and the firearm are licensed. Further, if you own and drive a vehicle, you must be insured against damage you may cause others. Gun owners need not now be insured, but should be, against negligence or damage they may cause.

Forfeiture of unlicensed firearms and suspension/revocation/prosecution of unlicensed/suspended firearm owners should be part of the regulations we need. Licensing requirements and enforcement can be part of the sales process for firearms sold to properly qualified new owners.

Licensing requirements can be a significant step toward the long-term reduction of our country's unfettered access to firearms with their horrifying byproduct of violence and death in our society.

Donald Ijams

Midtown

Politicians' bloody hands

Joe Garcia, the husband of the late wife and Uvalde teacher Irma Garcia, died of a heart attack — this man loved his wife so much it killed him. So I suppose the fascist governor will send his thoughts and prayers, Cancun Cruz will make a senseless statement, etc. The same bull manure and next week they will blame it on Hunter Biden, Mickey Mouse, etc. Same excuses and nothing done. By the way, an AR-15 fired on children will rip them up to shreds. I saw that in Vietnam, children torn up by M-16s and AK-47s. It's horrible, disgusting and so inhumane. I had to get blunt — it's a weapon that should not be sold at gun stores. Those little angels — so innocent and then to be slaughtered for nothing. Texas and Gov. Greg Abbott should be ashamed for passing a law to sell to teenagers. May God punish the NRA and their puppets.

David E. Leon

Vail

Keep flags at half-staff

In order to keep a focus on the need for mandatory background checks for gun buyers, I believe it would be useful to keep all U.S. flags worldwide at half-staff until Congress passes and the president signs such a law. The city of Tucson can start, and the state of Arizona follow, in implementing this proposal.

What say you, Mayor Romero? Could you please respond publicly to this proposal.

Vincent Allen

Northwest side

Message to representatives and senators

Gun control by Nov. 8 or we need to show you the gate.

Allen Dart

Midtown

UA golf facility

The UA and the Clements foundation missed the green by choosing a private club and gated community as the home of the new golf facility for the "public" college. Golf used to be an everyday person's sport, not just for the rich and privileged.

An ideal location would have been Randolph Golf Course. Close to the UA, accessible to ordinary people — beer-drinking golfers who Clements made his fortunes from. It could have included a Tucson Golf Hall of Fame where players and organizations would be recognized. People like Cindy Rarick, Don Pooley, Jim Furyk, Annika Sorenstam, Armen Dirtadian and Ed Updegraff, to name a few, and groups like the Tucson Conquistadores to tourneys like the Dean Martin Tucson Open, Joe Garagiola Tucson Open, and local tourneys and amateur events. A place where kids could take a free bus ride to play for free at Randolph as part of Parks and Rec's promotion of future golfers.

Not just for the rich behind a gate at the most exclusive club in Tucson.

Matt Welch

Northeast side

USA not civilized

Several recent letters expressing outrage at the latest mass murder have said "we are a civilized country." We are?

A country whose politicians are beholden to the gun lobby, choosing its support and contributions over the lives of schoolchildren, is not civilized. Recall the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — who can say that is representative of a civilized country, when an outgoing president refuses to accept election results and sets a deadly coup into motion? The massacre of innocent people, even little schoolchildren, over and over and over is not indicative of a civilized nation.

Every politician fighting against sensible gun control and the ban of assault weapons should have had to view the bodies of the latest group of murdered children, much like some German citizens were made to view the concentration camp horrors once they were liberated. Maybe that might get through to them, though very possibly it would not.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

