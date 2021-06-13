Letters to the Editor June 13

Save democracy while we can
How many times do the Republicans need to stick it in the face of Democrats before you realize they want nothing to do with compromise or legitimate discussion on serious issues? To hold out hope that Republicans will see the light and suddenly come to the table is as ridiculous as offering prayers to survivors of mass shootings. Our democracy is in serious jeopardy, and to continue to chant the righteousness of the filibuster is foolish and detrimental. We have one shot here to get it right. Don’t be known as the two senators who go down as contributing to the fall of democracy. You’re better than that. Do the right thing while there is still time.
Sherri Schamel
Northwest side
Unusual sight at the tire shop
Recently, I had a new and pleasant experience at Discount Tire in the 3700 block of Speedway. I had a rear tire flat and decided to replace both rear tires. As I watched my car being worked on, I realized that having been a customer there for over 20 years, this was the first time a woman was working on my car. Being 77 years old, I thought to myself, “What’s going on?” So I watched very carefully and soon realized that the young woman knew exactly what she was doing. She balanced, mounted, torqued and checked the air pressure. It was eye-opening for me to watch this young woman doing a job that for 20 years I had only seen done by a man. Hats off to Discount Tire.
John Blackwell
Midtown
GOP throwing money away
I keep hearing the description of Republicans as fiscal conservatives. I always thought this meant those people didn’t want to waste money. I tend to think that description of Republicans is a far cry from reality.
Why, after the recent election certified by all 50 states and the Electoral College, were all those lawsuits filed (which had to cost lots of bucks) and then tossed out of court as frivolous? Not one had a bit of evidence to back up the charge. And then the brilliant Republicans from Arizona brought about this ridiculous audit, hired a company that had never done anything of the sort, subpoenaed the Maricopa County leaders at who knows what cost and time, and now we find out that all those voting machines have to be replaced at taxpayer cost. My, what a great way to spend money that solves nothing. I guess fiscal responsibility means wasting money when one doesn’t get their way, and resorts to anger instead of thought. Waste, waste, waste by Republicans.
Carl Olson
West side
How GOP defines bipartisanship
Who is striving toward bipartisanship? I have heard Sen. Joe Manchin say he won’t vote for a voting rights bill because the Republicans won’t vote for it.
Sen. Mitch McConnell has said he won’t vote for any Democrat plan.
Sounds like shades of 2008 the day after the election when he said, “We were elected to make sure Barack Obama is a one-term president.”
That seems to be the Republican definition of bipartisanship.
The Democratic Party needs to remind the American electorate exactly how Republicans define bipartisanship.
Michael Nichols
Southeast side
Sheriff needs to open up
Re: the June 6 article “Nanos resists records requests.”
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is on a fast track to losing public trust if he continues to hide information owed to the people. Elected officials are obliged, legally and ethically, to conduct the public’s business in the clear light of day. Nothing indicates that Sheriff Nanos is owed any exceptions to this standard. He had better mend his ways unless he is content to have his authority stripped away by the courts, which is where this is headed.
Steve Gray
Oro Valley
Sinema losing Black support
As a Black American and Arizonan who was born in the South and lived through the ‘50s and ‘60s struggle for equality and voting equity, I do not understand Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s position to aid the Republicans in keeping Jim Crow alive. The filibuster is not part of the Constitution in any fashion, and it is not used as a mechanism to gain bipartisanship, but to limit the voting power of those who voted for her. It seems that she will lose the support of Black organizations in Arizona, if she hasn’t already. We can’t be considered radicals by those we want to believe in and think they are working on our behalf.
At 73 years old, and a Vietnam era veteran, I would add my voice to the growing multitude to request Sen. Sinema reconsider her position and stand with the people who want to believe in her.
Frank Thompson
East side
Billionaires pay bupkis
It’s outrageous that 25 rich billionaires paid far less tax, as a percentage of their income, than most taxpayers. Some paid zero, zip, nada. The latest analysis of plutocrats’ tax returns shows big-time tax avoidance benefiting those whose earnings exceed $2 million. It’s legal, according to current tax laws, but it just ain’t right.
Warren Buffet, for example, paid just $23.7 million in taxes from 2014 to 2018, when his wealth rose by $24.3 billion. That’s less than 0.1% of his earnings. What percent of your earnings went to taxes?
It’s perfectly legal that losses on speculative investments, like the stock market, offset winning bets in future years. But, those untaxed earnings require higher taxes on the rest of us. Why should we cover oligarchs’ losses while we don’t share their gains? Why are capital gains taxed at half the rate of wages?
These unfair tax laws should be changed.
Bruce Joffe
South side