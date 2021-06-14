Letters to the Editor June 14

Greater threats could lie ahead
With the pandemic seemingly now a “manageable cause” and its fading domination of coverage by the media at all levels, it appears that there’s time to become more focused on any one of our nation’s endless causes. On various platforms, it’s clear that the current list of those causes includes anti-freedom of speech, anti-cops, anti-family, anti-Black, anti-white, anti-Asian, antisemitic, anti-vaccine, anti-science, anti-cultural and nameless others.
Any one of those causes has the potential of creating a greater impact on the character of our nation than COVID-19. Unlike COVID-19, none of those causes can be treated with a shot in the arm. On the other hand, they could be treated with herd immunity based simply on objective fairness and genuine kindness. Short of that, it’s reasonable to expect some ugly outcomes beyond those that have already occurred. What next?
Don Weaver
Midtown
Don’t suppress conservatives
Greedy bullies who suppress conservative viewpoints and all who allow them to do so should be sent to their own island, along with a copy of the famous book, “Lord of the Flies.” This might help them appreciate who was trying to help them achieve the American dream while they were busy perfecting their victim roles.
Molly McKinney
West side
The unvaccinated need to mask up
Re: the May 30 article “Vaccine passports? Bring ‘em on.”
I am a 78-year-old with COPD, my husband is 83 with COPD and awaiting heart valve replacement. We are fully vaccinated. We are otherwise healthy and active. I have great anxiety going into a supermarket, drugstore, even physicians offices that are posted as allowing fully vaccinated people to enter without a mask. At the doctor’s office I was not asked if I was fully vaccinated. I look around at the individuals there who are without a mask and wonder if truth prevails.
Honestly, I wanted to ask each one without a mask to show me their vaccination card. I carry mine with me all the time. I do not enter busy establishments without a mask. I just can’t do it.
I want to trust people but I cannot bring myself to believe that individuals today care about their neighbor enough to mask up if unvaccinated. I support Renee Horton’s stance to require proof.
Bette Cochefski
East side
Post-racism benchmarks
When will we know that we have conquered the effects of racism? I propose these benchmarks:
1. There are no longer any neighborhoods that are all white.
2. The racial demographics of the prisons match the racial demographics of the country.
3. The racial demographics of the richest 10% of Americans matches the racial demographics of the poorest 10% of Americans.
4. The racial demographics of the most influential people (CEOs, boards of trustees, legislators, judges, sports teams owners, etc.) match the racial demographics of the country.
If this was truly our goal then it would be clearer what we need to do.
1. Ensure that the schools in poor neighborhoods are as excellent as the best schools in wealthy neighborhoods.
2. Erase the digital divide.
3. Set minimum wages that allow people to accumulate wealth and buy homes.
4. Remove barriers that keep the poor poor by creating universal health care.
5. Actually decrease the wealth gap by taxing the wealthiest to support the poorest.
Jonpaul Barrabee
Oro Valley
Environmental concerns ignored
Is it just me or does anyone else think it’s hilarious that the Arizona Corporation Commission recently agreed our state would be ready to convert to all clean, renewable energy by 2070? Get a grip, folks. That’s 50 years from now! A lifetime.
Speaking of laughable, how can Hudbay Minerals of Canada be allowed to pump out millions of gallons of clean groundwater daily to wash rocks at six proposed open pit mines in the Santa Rita Mountains? Our groundwater is already being rapidly depleted. CAP allocations have been cut. Hudbay promised already over-committed CAP water in exchange, to be released into a different aquifer than they drain. The antiquated Mining Act of 1872 welcomes foreign mining companies to take our copper at no charge for the water, the copper, or the environmental devastation left behind.
Actually, that’s not funny, is it? It’s just insane.
Peggy Hendrickson
Green Valley
Audit must be stopped
Re: the May 18 article “Supes call recount ‘mockery,’ ‘sham’.”
Everybody — the Maricopa Board of Supervisors, the press, the public, all the elected officials in Maricopa County — and anyone with an ounce of sense is calling for the termination of the Cyber Ninjas and this farce of an audit.
If we do not stop it before the Cyber Ninja group finishes it, they will 1. Declare it proves the fraud, whether true or not, 2. Sell the process all over the U.S. to every state where people think Trump will be restored to the presidency, 3. Continue to rake in the big bucks from those who donate to Trumpish theories and 4. Keep us the laughingstock of the nation.
There is a simple solution: a lawsuit against the miscreants asking for an injunction to stop this illegal proceeding.
Surely somebody has the courage and belief in the rule of law to start this action. I would bet there are thousands of Arizonans who would help support such an endeavor.
Paul Rees
Northwest side
Trump backers watching Arizona
The Trump-biased 2020 election recount in Arizona, already an embarrassment to rational folks, is attracting interested Trump supporters from several other states hoping to find a way to reverse history. Too bad these folks don’t put that sort of energy into the betterment of their particular states. Are they paying their own way? Unlikely. So taxpayers in those states are footing the bill for misguided nonsense.
It’s disgusting.
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Trump economy was a sugar high
Re: the June 10 letter “Democrats ruined Trump’s economy.”
The letter writer spares no superlative describing “Donald Trump’s great economy.” Reminds me of the owner of the Hindenburg exclaiming about its great ride — after it had crashed and burned.
Actually, presidents don’t play that big a role in our economy. It’s U.S. capitalism that is the greatest money-producing system in the history of the world.
The president’s role is maintaining a business-friendly environment and putting money into the economy when it needs a boost, e.g. during a recession. Indeed, Trump’s tax cut was completely unnecessary, produced a short-lived sugar high and drained the Treasury of trillions of dollars.
Currently, President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill is designed to pump up the horrible economy that he inherited. It will help short-term and long-term. Win-win.
Walter Mann
Marana