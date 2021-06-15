Letters to the Editor June 15

The war on water
Re: the June 13 article “Water worries should galvanize us.”
The article proclaimed “Water worries should galvanize us.” By any subjective measure, we, in the Southwest are facing severe drought conditions, with no immediate solution (i.e. significant rainfall or snowmelt) in the foreseeable future. We are frequently warned of the possible need for increased costs, interruption of service, and rationing.
On Page A1 of the same paper, the lead article reports on over 3,000 new homes being built, shoulder to shoulder, in Red Rock. The geological studies showing adequate water to support that development should make an interesting read.
Eric Maurer
Northwest side
Climate change and water
Re: the June 13 article “Water worries should galvanize us.”
Bravo to Tim Steller’s outstanding article on water! The alarm bells have been ringing since the early 2000s with no change in behavior in the Southwest’s general populations. Since January 1, 2021, Tucson has had 1.04 inches of rain with no rain in sight this year.
In 2020, we had 4.17 inches of rain total. The picture of Lake Mead the Star ran on June 11 shows it at 36% capacity. There should be water rationing now, not kicking the can down the road. We have climate change deniers who say we will never run out of water, homes continue to be built needing water, and the Rosemont mine still wants to move forward sucking massive amounts of groundwater in exchange for a few hundred new jobs and profits going to Canada.
People’s insouciance regarding water is staggering. These are the same folks who will howl the loudest when rationing actually will be implemented. In my opinion, we passed the tipping point about 10 years ago.
Judy Bullington
West side
Red Rock housing on rise
Re: the June 13 article “Red Rock housing on rise” and Re: the June 13 article “Water worries should galvanize us.”
The article notes that “Red Rock housing on rise” with the planned construction of 3,000 new homes. In other words, business as usual. Pedal to the metal on the growth machine.
Tim Steller’s article provides a reality check. Reductions in delivery of CAP water will begin next year. Agriculture will take the first hit. Pinal County farmers are planning new wells to make up for the CAP shortfall and by so doing will accelerate depletion of the aquifer.
Who will supply water for the 3,000 new homes in Red Rock? Where will it come from? More new wells? From the CAP canal that supplies Tucson? Stay tuned and recall the old Western saying: “Whiskey’s for drinkin’. Water’s for fightin’.”
William Thornton
Midtown
Pot convictions can be expunged
The passage of Arizona Prop. 207 has led to the reality that people convicted of minor marijuana possession (under 2.5 ounces) can have their convictions expunged from their records. Laura Conover, Pima County Attorney, is working to contact the 2,200 people whose records are eligible for this to tell them about it. She has identified many logistical and financial obstacles to people actually being able to follow through to access that expungement.
I do not understand why Laura Conover cannot simply identify and then verify which people are eligible for expungement and make it so. Does she think someone might object to having their record expunged? These people are no longer guilty of any crimes against the state. Let them go! Laura, please expunge these records and follow up with a letter telling these folks it’s a done deal.
Peggy Hendrickson
Green Valley
Where will Red Rock housing get its water? Re: the June 13 article “Red Rock housing on rise.”
Interesting, 3,000 new homes planned for Red Rock in a community with a pool and water park, new jobs and economic growth for Pima/Pinal Counties, more retail to serve the area, and possibly even more homes. Great economic news! Would be more interesting to ask: Where’s the water coming from?
Sara Martin
Green Valley
Focus on facts, not opinions
Re: the June 13 article “Water worries should galvanize us.”
On May 29, Tim Steller proclaimed: “No good reason for Tucson to raise water rates for some.” Sunday, Tim Steller reports: “I plan on tightening up my irrigation system this weekend.” Well, Tim, that individual response is not enough.
We have an excellent reason to raise water rates, it will force people to learn the basics of conservation. As a native of Tucson who lives in the unincorporated area of Tucson, I will gladly pay more for my water use as I continue to find ways to use less of this resource.
Water is life. Water does not flow uphill. It costs more to supply water to my community in unincorporated Tucson. While we figure out exactly how much it costs, let’s allow the experts to decide. I don’t need another opinion on this.
Mary Grace Wendel
Northwest side
End the filibuster
I am becoming increasingly concerned that Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema will have no power to represent Arizona if the filibuster is not eliminated.
First of all, the filibuster was initially intended to make the votes of Black voters powerless. The founders intended our precious democracy to be determined by a majority of votes, not a supermajority.
It is obvious Sen. Mitch McConnell has weaponized the filibuster to block all Democratic legislation. He said so himself.
Attorney General Merrick Garland says our democracy is under attack. Election workers are being threatened. We must have strong laws to stop these threats. Mitch McConnell will block any attempt to make these laws.
The GOP is doing everything it can to waste the time the Democrats have in power.
The filibuster must be eliminated now to protect our democracy, or the senators we elected will have no power.
Minority rule will not protect our democracy.
Ann Richards
Northwest side
We do not tax wealth
Re: the June 14 article “Outrage over taxes ignores basic facts.”
While I can agree leaking of federal tax returns is a crime, your article totally misrepresents the “Fake Scandal.”
You insult the average American who understands how billionaires are taxed. Of course the bulk of their wealth is not realized profit, we all get that, most of us have some unrealized profit, but all we want is that they pay a fair share on the income (realized profit) on anything over $400,000. I think that if the average American made $400,000 a year they would gladly give an extra few percentage points. I know I would.