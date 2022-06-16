Letters to the Editor: June 16

Gun violence

Re: the May 26 article "Ducey: Rejected gun measure worth another try."

Gov. Ducey's proposals for reducing gun violence merit reconsideration by all sides of the political spectrum. I would welcome his calling a special session to consider the proposals. However, for there to be any progress, there needs to be a willingness on both sides to change. Shouting at each other from our opposite positions and using inflammatory language and name-calling may feel good, but does not appear to have been particularly effective. Perhaps listening to each other might work. Real progress could start with a realization that there may be logic and truth on both sides; and with common goals: no one wants more of these horrific killings to occur. The question is how to prevent them ─ without abridging a constitutional right. I am convinced that our legislators can do this ─ they simply have to remember their calling.

Abraham R. Byrd III, M.D.

North side

Pure boredom?

Re: the June 2 article "AZ births increase for 1st time in 7 years."

I surely hope that Juan Vega, CEO of Arizona's largest OB-GYN practice, was quoted out of context when he suggested that couples are conceiving more babies out of "pure boredom." He suggested that the increase in "pandemic babies" is due to future parents being "stuck at home" where "there's just not a lot of things to do."

I'm not sure whose face is redder ─ his from embarrassment, his wife's from anger or mine from laughing.

Scott McKinzie

Northeast side

Abortion

A U.S. congresswoman recently said, "Women need to make better choices. If we want to be women who make choices, here's one thing you can choose. If you don't want to become pregnant right now, choose to not have sex."

She is short-sighted. There is another thing they can choose.

If you want to experience sex with another person and you don't want to become pregnant, nor to cause a pregnancy, you can have all the sex you want with someone of the same gender. The chances of a pregnancy in that case would be very, very low. If everyone who wanted to experience sex, but wasn't ready for parenthood did this, the number of unwanted pregnancies and abortions would be reduced.

That should make the congresswoman happy.

Joseph Lessard

Northwest side

Why I voted for Joe Biden

Re: the June 8 letter "Help me out here."

A letter writer asked for help understanding why 80 million of us voted for Joe Biden and wanted to know if we felt better off.

I voted for Joe Biden because I was exhausted by a president who told so many lies. I was tired of a president who pretended to care. I was horrified having a president unleash white supremacists and refer to them as "very fine people." I was aghast to have a president whose idea of democracy was, heads I win, tails you lose, who repeatedly said that if he won the election it was fair, if he lost it was fraudulent.

Yes, I feel infinitely better off knowing that I still live in a democracy. My question is: How could anyone vote for a person who resembled a lynch mob leader and did everything he could to prevent the peaceful transfer of power?

Dave Gallagher

Foothills

What's it gonna take?

What will eventually capture our congressmen and congresswomen and senators’ attention and evoke some real action? For years during the abortion debate, we were forced to view pictures of aborted fetuses. Will it take photos showing the results of an AR-15 firearm on a body to get someone to move on a life issue? If the far right is pro-life, how can they be pro-AR-15? It is an assault weapon, weapon of war, an offensive weapon. The right to bear arms is not a right to take life.

Paula Palotay

Marana

Hold the impregnator responsible

In Mrs. Wilcox's biology class in 1948 we learned male sperm fertilizes eggs of the female. Seventy four years later it is still true. With the Roe v Wade discussion happening it is only the female that is held responsible. Why is not the impregnator (be he father, brother, cousin, friend, lover, etc.) held responsible? He is 50% responsible and the woman is 50% responsible. If the impregnated is under 18 the impregnator should be liable for 18 years to care and raise the child. But that won't happen because of the male domination of the state and federal legislators. The impregnator can now be easily identified through DNA. I take into consideration there are married women who do not want any more children for whatever the reason. Shouldn't they, with the consent of the father and doctor, be able to lawfully make that decision? So, men and boys, take responsibility because you are 50% responsible.

Donald Phillips, retired and 90

Foothills

Hang in there

How about we talk ourselves into an economic recession? The (so called) financial experts, the media and any politician not currently in office, are all telling us how bad things are right now and how things are only going to get worse in the foreseeable future. Many Americans hearing this doom and gloom 24/7 have already started to cave into it by behaving in a way that will assure the worst predictions materialize. Curbing spending, pulling money out of investments and hunkering down at home will eventually bring the economy to its knees, just as predicted. I completely understand doing some of this will help us to sleep better at night. However, in the long run, the economy will suffer and our sleep will become even more restless. Hang in there if you can.

Tony Banks

Oro Valley

Gun violence analogy to cancer

Imagine. You have just been diagnosed with a devastating cancer. The oncologist says, "I could start various treatments but none are guaranteed and all cause unpleasant side effects and inconvenience. If forced, against my will, I'll authorize a diluted version of one of them. By the way, thoughts and prayers. Move on. Next patient." Shocked and disgusted, you'd expected your physician to employ every possible means to eradicate your cancer.

Gun violence and slaughter of innocents is our national cancer. No one action is a panacea. We need multifocal, coordinated efforts including but not limited to: background checks before all gun sales; gun licensing with gun-safety education for all buyers at least 21; red flag laws; no sale of guns designed for war; strictly limited ammunition/large magazine sales; fully funded mental health intervention and treatment; and strict attention to violent threats. Without the above, just more thoughts and prayers.

Marilyn Lindell, Captain, Nurse Corps, US Navy (Retired)

Foothills

You have the power

Everyone is complaining about the price of gas, food, clothing and everything you purchase anywhere. It seems almost everything that was either in a box or in a container that was 6.0 oz. or so, is now 5.5 oz. and it cost more than it did a month ago, and whose fault is it? "You" the purchaser because you have the power to control these greedy people who are getting rich because you continue to buy like there is no tomorrow.

I noticed today at the grocery store that most of the meat had stickers on them with 30% off. You know why? You.

The people with the power to finally not pay their ridiculous prices, are forcing them to put them on sale or throw it away.

You, have the power to do the same with everything else you purchase anywhere. Soon enough, prices will come down or the stores will get stuck with them. It's just a matter of time. You have the power, and don't ever forget it.

Jacques Fauxbel

Green Valley

Lake/Trump; Good to Know!

Kari Lake, thanks for posting Trump's picture alongside yours on your campaign posters as now I know everything about you I need to know.

I know you're a climate-change denier, which would not bode well for Arizona. I know you're prejudiced and would make excuses for white supremacists' actions. I know you're a sore loser and would refute election results not in your favor, despite every piece of evidence to the contrary; even from your own family.

I know you're an admirer of the murderous Vladimir Putin and thus by default, a supporter of his heinous actions in Ukraine. I know you'll promise us the moon, as in Mexico paying for an ecologically disastrous border wall, and conveniently forget you said it.

I know you'll take the oath of office and swear to uphold our Constitution...until there's a time to your advantage not to. Yup, all I need to know.

William Ohl II

Marana

An Emmett Till moment

In 1955, a Mississippi lynch mob tortured and killed 14-year old Black teen Emmett Till for allegedly whistling at a white woman. His mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on an open casket. If publications showed his mutilated body, America couldn't hide from its own racism, she reasoned. Indeed, it proved a civil rights movement turning point. After an 18-year-old slaughtered two teachers and 19 children in Uvalde, many called for an "Emmett Till moment." Let America see what remains of a fourth grader shredded by an AR-15. Surely it would spark such widespread horror and revulsion that even the most craven NRA stooge in Congress would support an assault weapons ban ─ or at least raising the purchase age. I agree in principle, but argue against it. Imagine what sociopathic trolls and conspiracy loons would do with those images. Actually, don't imagine it; you'll never sleep again.

Elinor Brecher

Foothills

Thousands demand gun laws

Re: the June 12 article "Thousands across US demand new gun laws."

The headline implies that literally millions do not. We do not follow the NRA, the NRA reflects and represents us. You have proven you don't want compromise, or discourse, or even to engage us. You spread lies about us and our guns to stir up a mob to take action. Bowing to the minority, especially on matters of constitutional rights, is simply mob rule. This is the tyranny against which the First and Second Amendments intended to protect. If you want to negotiate in good faith, then act like it.

William Werries

Marana

Jan. 6 committee political ploy

The New York Times recently wrote an article, 'Should Biden Run in 2024? Democratic Whispers of ‘No’ Start to Rise.' The Times interviewed nearly 50 Democrat Party officials, who expressed frustration with Biden's leadership and fear a landslide victory for Republicans in the November Congressional elections. The article implied the only chance Democrats have to win is to convince swing voters to their side by continuing the Jan. 6 Select Committee investigation of Trump. This confirms what Republicans have been saying all along, that the Jan. 6 committee investigation, staffed with seven Democrats and two Trump-hating Republicans, i.e., Liz Cheney, was nothing but a political ploy to influence the 2022 midterm elections. The committee investigation has been ongoing for a year, and now just months before the elections, has begun a series of nationally televised broadcastings of its findings. House of Representatives majority leader Democrat Nancy Pelosi broke longstanding House committee precedent by not allowing the Republican minority leader to choose the Republican members, she did.

Bradford Davis

Northwest side

Re: Proposed EV rules; parking changes

Re: the June 12 article "Proposed EV rules called too aggressive."

I think what began as a Mayor/Council concern for a few restaurants and bars to extend their operations into parking spaces during the pandemic has evolved into a total elimination of a significant section of the City’s Individual Parking Plan (IPP) option: protection for adjoining residences and businesses from restaurant and bar’s spillover parking.

We have heard the promises before. City staffs say that weakening the code requirements will not have a detrimental impact on neighborhoods or adjoining businesses. We are given assurances that the city will require applicants to document sufficient parking. We are told that if the city’s approval turns out badly, the parking reductions will be amended or revoked. After years of hearing similar promises, we have yet to see the city ever rectify its mistakes.

Council member Steve Kozachik is correct; EV infrastructure and parking reductions are two very different issues. Neighborhoods and businesses that will bear the impact of these parking reductions deserve the thoughtful consideration that separate hearings provide.

Colette Altaffer

Midtown

