Letters to the Editor June 19

Re: the June 16 article “Ducey: Universities can’t require masks.’
I feel shock and yes anger at Gov. Doug Ducey’s ludicrous executive order to not mandate COVID vaccines or mask wearing at the three Arizona public universities. This threatens public safety and the health and welfare of all university students, faculty and staff. Evolving variants may prove to be more contagious and lethal, for which teens and college-age people who are unvaccinated are likely to bear an increased burden of morbidity and mortality due to this appallingly ill-advised executive order.
And where is the advice from the AZDHA director (Dr. Cara Christ) in all this? Her silence is deafening. I am a nurse midwife, who along with my wonderful colleagues, has worked in person throughout this epidemic. We were among the first to step up and take the vaccine in December. How dare Ducey suggest safety rules are “virtue signaling.”
Yes, Governor, show some virtue and reverse this mandate. As Mark Twain said, “Do the right thing, it will please some people & astonish the rest.”
Sheila Baize was the best
Re: the June 16 article “Baize broke gender barriers.”
Thank you to Greg Hansen for including Sheila Baize among his most influential all-time Tucson sports figures. As a former TUSD middle school site administrator who worked with Sheila for nearly 20 years, I knew I could always rely on the Interscholastic Department that Sheila headed.
Along with Sheila, her colleagues Nancy, Dan and Jacque were always working to do what was right for kids. They worked long hours, traveled far and made tough decisions when necessary, but the well-being and benefit of kids was always foremost in their thought process.
Sheila never sought a spotlight and always gave credit for successes to others. However, it was her philosophy, planning, and preparation that made success possible, repeatedly. Thank you, Sheila, on behalf of the tens of thousands of kids whose life you impacted!
Water rate increase
Regarding the proposed water rate increase — Avra Valley is nothing like the Catalina Foothills. Just because we are unincorporated we should not be considered the same. There are multiple million-dollar-plus houses in the foothills. I do not know of any in Avra Valley where the most expensive houses go for $300,000 to $400,000. We are also not uphill. Avra Valley is almost totally flat so all this to-do about pumping does not apply. Our rates should not be based on those of the foothills.
Get vaccinated
Arizona is an embarrassment once again. Conspiracy politics is making our democracy and our bodies unsafe. It’s clear now that we will not reach the president’s goal of 70% vaccinated citizens. An article in the Star recently gave the reasons for vaccine reticence is that people want to “wait and see” and others were “afraid of the effects of the shot.” Really, people? What are you waiting to see? If more than 600,000 die? If your immune system is superhuman? If space lasers kill zombies? You’re worried about getting a sore arm?
If you get sick with COVID, and if you survive, you could have damaged kidneys, lungs, heart. No taste, no smell, maybe forever. This is not political, folks, and the Delta variant is much more lethal. I’m horrified that the Republicans in Arizona are so detached from reality that they are literally willing to risk their lives, and endanger us all with their looney excuses. Get vaccinated!
Support for medical freedom
Re: the June 16 article “Ducey: Universities can’t require masks.’
I am grateful for Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order that bans Arizona’s public universities from requiring the emergency COVID-19 vaccine for students.
Students in Arizona now have the right to review the data and decide the path they want to take.
Students who have had Covid-19 can relax and trust their immunity without getting the shots.
The coercive structure of ASU’s policy has been routed. This is a fabulous step toward medical freedom. Thank you, Governor Ducey!
