Letters to the Editor June 20

Water rates
The City Counsel may raise water rates for unincorporated areas. Justification is they use more. Forget that bills already increase with consumption, and an inverted rate structure already assures higher use customers pay more per gallon. Forget that no valid cost of service study indicates a need.
Forget that Tucson looks for regional support when it comes to state revenue sharing and the Regional Transportation Authority. Watch regional support dry up, or become hostile in response to discriminatory water rates. Is the Council myopic?
Tucson controls water rates, but Pima County controls sewer rates. City residents use less water than non-city residents. Since sewer bills are based upon water consumption, city sewer users pay less than other county residents. Same pipe needs, less revenues. Therefore, the County should retaliate by raising sewer fees for city residents. Then watch City Council members squeal like stuck pigs. But why start a regional feud rather than expand regional cooperation?
Charles Broder
Foothills
No masks required
Re: the June 16 article “Ducey: Universities can’t require masks.”
Gov. Doug Ducey tells the Arizona universities what they can do and not do medically (real democracy there).
The unvaccinated can go to school with no masks, or required tests; in other words, the governor will help the new variants of COVID that are invading our country to spread faster and farther.
Great idea, Governor.
Del Cain
Northwest side
Lacking leadership
I get that most people don’t trust the government, and most never learned much science in school. But our low national vaccination rate is the fault of leadership.
The founding fathers were clear about what was needed for real political leadership: knowledge, experience and virtue (selfless personality).
The founders wanted leaders who had knowledge of political science and particularly the difference between republicanism (“democracy”) and elected monarchy.
The founders wanted leaders who entered local public service and stayed there in a variety of capacities for a long time.
The founders wanted people who did not care for fame, fortune or control, but merely the opportunity to educate others, serve the majority, and preserve the rights of the minority.
Is there one such politician serving anywhere in the United States today?
Kimball Shinkoskey
Downtown
Jan. 6 attack, BLM protests
Re: the June 16 letter “2020-21 violence breaks us apart.”
The letter compares the violence that accompanied last summer’s BLM protests with the violent attack on Jan. 6. However, do we know for sure that BLM members committed the violence? Maybe it was juvenile delinquents looking to have some fun. Maybe it was a false-flag operation by the GOP; they’re famous for this sort of thing.
The attack on the Capitol was an attempt to overthrow the government and replace it with a totalitarian regime dedicated to destroying our democracy. This is a far cry from BLM protests, which were just trying to make a point.
The bottom line is that we need to uncover the truth about Jan. 6 and last summer’s violence. Spoiler alert: Guess which political party will oppose uncovering the truth?
Robert Mann
Northwest side
Liberals stealing the water?
Re: the June 17 letter “Water depleted by liberal horde.”
Does the letter writer really think the current water shortages, much less the diversion of Colorado River water is the work of a new invasion of “millions of liberals” from California? The CAP started in 1956, while (Republican) Dwight D. Eisenhower was president. I’m fairly confident 2021 liberals didn’t have anything to do with it. I’m also fairly confident we all use water, liberal or conservative. Perhaps the letter writer could focus their attention on water conservation efforts they can make locally, realizing that climate change, not liberal hordes, is afoot.