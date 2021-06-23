Letters to the Editor June 23

Bishops should clean own house
Re: the June 19 article “Bishops act on possible rebuke of president.”
I find it ironic that the Catholic bishops have voted to deny Communion to some church members after turning a blind eye toward 50-plus years of clerical abuse of young men.
And no mention of denying Communion to those who vocally support capital punishment or wars that don’t seem to end, two other positions which violate church teachings. Maybe the pews would be more full on Sunday if the church cleaned its own house first.
Philip Lorge
Oro Valley
Disastrous water shortage
Re: the June 13 article “Water worries should galvanize us.”
There is serious concern in the Southwest that neither the United States nor Arizona’s governments have initiated solutions concerning the imminent disaster of when (not if) the Colorado River ceases providing water to 25 million people.
We are within weeks of losing this life-sustaining necessity when the CAP canal runs dry. One water treatment plant here in Tucson has already closed due to contaminated ground water.
Water restriction should already have been enacted eliminating all nonnative trees, plants, grass and fountains. Educational information must be published to help citizens reduce water consumption.
For instance, turning off water after getting wet while showering and turning it back on to rinse; turning off water while brushing teeth and on again to rinse.
If one thinks of their water usage, one can undoubtedly find other ways to further reduce water consumption and save money.
Local news media must continuously keep people informed about water conservation and the developing crisis.
Charles and
Martha Boerner
Northwest side
‘We’ the people, not ‘I’
In 1787, our Founding Fathers drafted the Constitution and it’s preamble. The preamble clearly laid out the purpose and the intention of the Constitution. There was nothing ambivalent then with their words.
The first three words are “We the people.” “We” is a plural pronoun indicating more than one person. Twenty-two words later they denote “Promote the general welfare” as a “purpose” and “intention.”
The signers placed their names at the end of the document, not at the beginning. Benjamin Franklin did not say, “I, Benjamin Franklin, in order to ...”
Today, so many ignorant people blather on and on about their “rights” as guaranteed by the Constitution, showing their complete ignorance of it. When the science denying anti-vaxxers spout their drivel about their choice not to vaccinate, they prove beyond doubt they have no idea of what they are speaking of.
Timothy Canny
Oracle
Christ’s teachings should come 1st
Re: the June 19 article “Bishops act on possible rebuke of president.”
As someone raised Catholic and who attended parochial schools for 12 years, I am once again dismayed at the dogma first, Christ’s teachings second decision-making of the U.S. Catholic Bishops.
Our president is a practicing Catholic. He also, by example, is a Christian. He is required to uphold the law of this country. I believe denying him the sacrament of Holy Eucharist is cruel, knowing what that practice means to a true Catholic. It also does not reflect the sum total of Mr. Biden’s positive efforts to support children once they are born.
It is amazing to me that, with all of the gun violence, clergy sexual abuse, injustice and lingering pandemic disruptions, the bishops chose “to receive or not receive” Communion as their most pressing (political) issue.
I would probably be refused communion for writing this editorial if I had not ended my relationship with Catholicism years ago. I, instead, choose to practice Christianity.
Barbara Conlogue
Hereford
Water woes not partisan
Re: the June 17 letter “Water depleted by liberal horde.”
Instead of making this a partisan issue, I suggest the letter writer recognize that our water woes are greater than liberal vs. conservative. Unless the writer is indigenous, she is just one of millions who have come to Arizona during the past 500 years, looking for a better life.
Water has always been key to Arizona’s success. The early pioneers recognized that irrigation development in the form of dam construction during Territorial days would benefit the key industries of the time: mining, agriculture and tourism.
As the population and demand for water increased, surface pumping and water supplied by the CAP became necessary to maintain a viable and changing economy and lifestyle.
Climate change and outdated water laws are contributing to our current dilemma. Instead of making ridiculous partisan assertions, a more helpful solution would be to acknowledge the fact that the only way we are going to make a difference is to work and sacrifice together.
Susan Bickel
Foothills
Make changes permanent
Re: the June 14 article “Ordinary workers are right to think something’s wrong.”
Leonard Pitts is certainly right about something being wrong when working full time doesn’t pay the rent. COVID exacerbated these and other problems. Fortunately, some solutions came with the recently passed American Rescue Plan.
For example, the increases to the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. The first makes it possible to cut child poverty in half, while the second ends the taxing of 5 million Americans into poverty.
At this time these increases are temporary, but there are efforts in Congress to make them permanent. We can help by asking our members of Congress to vote to make these ladders out of poverty permanent.
Otherwise, child poverty will double and 5 million of our fellow Americans will be taxed back into poverty when these increases run out. So take a few minutes to call your representative and senators to make sure these tax credit increases become permanent, to help end what is wrong.
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
Fox’s false narratives continue
A fierce and violent attack took place at the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021. Orchestrated by Donald Trump, it was an effort to disrupt the peaceful transition of the office of the presidency.
The insurrectionists were carrying Trump flags and listed in their presence were such right-wing/white supremacist organizations as the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters.
The right-wing media has offered up the following “changing account” of what happened that day: First, we were told the group that stormed the capital were antifa and/or Democrats posing as Trumpers.
Next came the claim that the unruly mob was comprised of unarmed “patriots” peacefully visiting. The latest explanation is the FBI was responsible for the planning and execution of the event.
Rather than countering with facts, Fox has elected to offer up varying false narratives for their gullible audience to consume.
Rex Witherspoon
SaddleBrooke
Catholics must choose
Re: the June 19 article “Bishops act on possible rebuke of president.”
The U.S. Conference of Bishops recently voted by 73% to draft a document on maintaining consistency with the Eucharist. It is targeted at whether Democratic, pro-abortion rights politicians like Joe Biden should be able to receive Communion. Two thirds have to vote to adopt the document at their next meeting in November.
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked recently if she believed a 15-week-old unborn fetus was a human being. She responded by stating, “Let me just say that I’m a big supporter of Roe v. Wade.”
In 2015, she was asked by a reporter “Is an unborn baby with a human heart and human liver a human being?” She dodged the question.
Pelosi is a professed Catholic and a mother of five. Just how do Democratic politicians reconcile their professed Catholicism with being staunchly supportive of abortion rights?
How do Democrats who are professed Catholics vote for these politicians? Doing so should be a fundamental conflict in their heart, soul and their belief in Christ.
Rosalinda Vasquez
South Tucson
Vote dysfunctional out
It is time to act. Our elected officials in the House and Senate have become totally dysfunctional. There was a time where they worked together to solve their differences on a proposed law. Now they attach things to a proposed bill that have nothing at all to do with it.
All they do is block one another, be they Republican or Democrat alike. It is high time for the American people, no matter which party they belong, to let these officials know that we will no longer stand for this adversary and uncompromising behavior.
Hal Brown
East side
Do something Sen. Sinema
If Sen. Kyrsten Sinema wanted a debate, she has ensured that there will be none. With the filibuster, no voting rights bill gets to the floor and there is no due diligence done by the assembly at large.
I say that our senator has lied to us about being “for the people.” She is clearly for the GOP and minority control of the government. I thought Martha McSally was the ultimate “politcal hack” but Sinema has managed to boldly lie where no one else will go: in the face of democracy.
I suggest that the filibuster be amended to be allowed only after bills are debated on the floor. Do that, Sen. Sinema, if you mean what you say.
Barbara Moore
East side
A public service done
Re: the June 21 letter “With rights come responsibilities.”
Thank you, Mr. Ohlrich, for your service to our country. And thank you for using your position as a responsible citizen to urge the anti-vax people to be vaccinated against small pox, measles and now, most urgently, against COVID-19. I hope they listen to you.