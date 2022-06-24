Letters to the Editor: June 24

Die with dignity

Over the last six years I’ve lost my dad, two aunts and four dear friends.

At my age, you may say that’s common and an average number of losses. Maybe you’re right. The problem is that they all suffered. They endured weeks or months of waiting and wishing for an end to their misery. Even with hospice and “comfort meds,” I watched their suffering.

All of them were completely reliant on others for 100% of their care at the end. Hospice in Arizona does not change diapers, do laundry, get food or let you sleep. Hospice shows up a couple of times per week for half an hour. There is no mercy.

Arizona does not have a medical aid in dying law. We can’t choose to die with dignity as 11 other states can. This needs to change.

Lauri Ziemba

East side

Coming elections

Re: the June 7 letter “Coming elections.”

Many thanks to the letter writer, who wrote to suggest that the Star provide information about primary candidates in list format. As the premier news source in Southern Arizona, the Star is the logical place for readers to access information that empowers them to exercise their civic responsibilities. I would also suggest that the Star could further civic participation by publishing not only candidate information, but also information about other types of civic engagement.

For example, citizen initiative petitions are currently being circulated — a list would be helpful of where and when they can be signed; or what, where and when public hearings are occurring. These are the activities that allow citizens to have a voice.

Arizona has more avenues for direct democracy than any other state. But sadly, there is no easy way to discover how to participate. Perhaps the Star could fulfill its own civic responsibility by publishing this type of information in list format on a regular basis so it can easily be accessed by the voting public.

Greer Warren

Midtown

Mitigate the cost of care

Congress took an important step forward last year to help more Americans afford health care by passing the American Rescue Plan Act. It included an expansion of health care subsidies that made more than 89,000 Arizona patients newly eligible for tax credits to cover the cost of care.

We are approaching the expiration date of these subsidies, which could leave thousands of Arizonans without the means to afford health care services. Arizona is slated to have a 4.6% increase in the number of uninsured if ARPA tax credits are not made permanent, our leaders must take action to make these subsidies permanent.

Arizonans deserve greater access to affordable care options. It’s up to Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema to enact legislation that supports this goal. Having adequate health coverage allows for quality care for millions. We must ensure more people can afford the care they need. Health care tax credits are a key piece of this puzzle and Congress must solidify this critical benefit before it vanishes.

Sabrina Plattner

Midtown

Protecting children

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell shows his true colors when he demands immediate laws to protect Supreme Court justices but says that the only thing we can do to protect school children is “more psychiatric care.”

If he doesn’t want to try to protect our children from crazy people with guns, why should justices be any more protected? I don’t see why any rational person would vote for any Republican. They want to stop a woman from getting an abortion, allow anybody, no matter how crazy, to buy a gun and make it as hard as possible to vote. These are all things that a majority of Americans prefer.

I think the only way Republicans stay in power is because the rich pay to get them elected. If any Republican was required to tell the truth, they would admit they are being bought by the rich.

Harry ‘Budd’ Whitney

Catalina

Jan. 6 committee must be heard

Thomas Jefferson famously said, “A well informed citizenry is the best defense against tyranny.” I urge all my fellow citizens to watch the public hearings of the Jan. 6 committee as a matter of civic responsibility. With testimonials both live and on video, streams of exactly what happened that day, and tweets from the former president himself, it is impossible to ignore the facts of the treason that was committed on Jan. 6.

Even Ivanka Trump confessed as early as December 2020 that she knew Donald Trump did not win reelection. Even if you love Trump and his policies — especially if you do — please love democracy more and view the hearings available on YouTube. If you still believe this is a political witch hunt after watching fully, then I confess that my heart breaks for the future of our democracy.

Sally Reed

Northeast side

Tucson’s electric vehicle rules

Re: the June 12 article “Proposed EV rules called too aggressive.”

I support the city’s effort to prepare for the shift to EVs, however there are several gaps in their coverage. For instance, there are no requirements to install any chargers in multifamily developments. There are no installed requirements for traveler accommodations. Apartment dwellers and travelers who own an EV will only stay where they can charge or will not buy an EV unless they have a convenient place to charge it.

A second problem with the proposed regulations is there is no distinction made between the types of chargers. Some can fully charge a big battery in 20 minutes (Level 3) and some take overnight (Level 2). Level 3 chargers are much more expensive but can charge many more cars in a day. Not all chargers are equal, but each has its place. A Level 3 charger near retail and a Level 2 at an apartment complex will attract customers.

Loring Green

Foothills

Joel D. Valdez

Joel D. Valdez’s leadership in our community is well known in many areas. One rarely mentioned, but of significance, was taking Tucson, and indeed Pima County, into the 21st century with a diversified workforce.

In 1973-74, he established the first equal employment program in our area at the city of Tucson. He charged Floyd Thompson Jr., Rene Martinez and me as staff to introduce gender and multicultural equity to the city workforce. This included moving women into administrative and non-traditional positions and multicultural inclusion in departments like Tucson’s police and fire departments. Valdez’s foresight and leadership was the first step in our community’s acceptance of a changing workforce and an example for others to follow.

June Webb-Vignery

Foothills

COVID, inflation

People are looking for the reason (to blame) for high inflation. I think the main cause is COVID — a virus. The COVID lockdown resulted in plants and factories being shut down. The great toilet paper shortage caused a strain on the supply chain. Many businesses had to shut their doors. COVID lockdowns in China resulted in a backlog of orders, a lack of materials, and container ships being stranded off shore in China/U.S.

This has created a ripple effect that is being continued by events such as the Russian invasion in Ukraine and baby formula shortages. This is not the result of people spending too much, the Fed raising rates, or any Biden policy. This is a ripple effect from COVID that has caused both financial and mental health hardship on many. When will it end? No one knows, but everyone hopes it will end soon.

Ray Bynum

Northwest side

Student loan debt

I will not be duped, as another letter writer claims, if Biden delays the payments of student loan debt or even if all loans are canceled for graduated debtors. My children graduated from colleges and with no student loan debt. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could extend that to others? Listen for the sigh of relief from others if their debt was delayed or canceled.

Toni Kane

Oro Valley

What will Blake Masters do next?

Re: the June 10 article “Masters pushes man at event.’

Educators work under very difficult conditions these days, but we continue to try and teach civility, ethics, respect and that all of us have freedom of speech. We attempt to instill in our students basic skills to quell an angry situation regardless of the venue. But then our students see politicians do exactly the opposite to avoid any questions regarding their policy positions.

Blake Masters just exacerbated the example that violence is the only way to solve a perceived problem. You cannot control your temper nor how to find middle ground with a voter? To then brag about it on a tweet makes it more disgusting. You responded with a violent act against a senior citizen. What will you do at the next rally when someone questions you? Pull out a gun?

Arizona has had more than enough violence and does not need your negative rhetoric or actions. Voters have the right to demand to know your positions on major issues that can affect our lives as well.

Felicia Frontain

Midtown

Eyes opened

Re: June 22 article “Bowers outlines Trump’s tactics.”

The impressive front page photo of Arizona’s state House speaker reminded me how elated I felt watching him testify. Pressure from Trump was ignored. He would not go against his oath to the divinely inspired Constitution and his faith.

Wow! Ignore Trump? (A fate worse than jail)

But then Bowers found a new standard later when he said he’d vote for Trump, a person who hired thugs to intimidate people doing their civic duty.

Hmmm! I took a second look at that photo with opened eyes!

Sandra Mason

Oro Valley

Hope this will help

Re: June 8 letter: “Help me out here.”

This distressed writer asked three times for help in understanding why 80 million of us voted for Joe Biden, given the current state of the economy and the level of chaos in Biden’s administration.

As if heaven-sent, a beautiful letter appeared the following day from a writer who was also worried until she “read the economic news published this past month.” I won’t reiterate details, but just refer you to “a strong economy.”

As for chaos: We live in chaotic times due, in large part, to the previous president who spent every day undermining social and political norms, sowing disunity and encouraging violent behavior. I refer you to the Jan. 6 committee’s current televised hearings.

Finally, I want to commend the writer for reaching out. Perhaps other Star readers can also help to broaden his perspective.

Greg Lewis

Midtown

What causes problems

Re: the June 6 letter “American fabric is unraveling.”

The writer blames the political left for a range of problems from loss of dog racing to bankrupting the Boy Scouts. There are too many for comment in this brief letter. Problems are not caused by the left because many are caused by the institutions themselves.

Girls joining the Boy Scouts: The Scouts were bankrupted by paying child molestation lawsuits. With adverse publicity they want girls to increase their dwindling ranks.

Religiously inspired art: Dismissed by the intelligentsia? They are the patrons of religiously inspired artists, architects, composers and painters. They help us build our museums, libraries, concert halls, and restore gothic cathedrals.

Religion (the biggie): The problem is not political. People in authority in religious institutions have committed crimes and remained hidden under a self-righteous cloak. Coverups of child molesters, indigenous children taken from their families for brainwashing in religious sponsored institutions; many buried in unmarked graves. Honored heads of churches spend their time traveling the world to apologize for past sins.

Michael Burdoo

West side

Rusty Bowers made us proud

Watching the Jan. 6 hearing today (June 21) was an uplifting experience as Rusty Bowers testified to his willingness to do the right thing and uphold his oath to our federal and state constitutions. We should all be proud that we have such an honest public official in our state. Due to his ethical and lawful decision to uphold the decision of Arizona voters in the 2020 presidential election he, his family and staff have suffered harassment and threats from those who only want to believe Trump’s falsehoods.

Thank you, Rusty Bowers!

Linda Ford

East side

Vouchers to parochial schools

Now our one-vote majority Legislature has made it possible for my tax dollars to flow into the coffers of any religious-run school in Arizona with no oversight on what the school is doing or whether my money is actually going for educating anyone.

Thank you, Republicans.

Jerry Helm, retired teacher

Northwest side

