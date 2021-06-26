Letters to the Editor June 26

Look into Jan. 6,
not Fauci emails
The Republicans want an investigation into Dr. Anthony Fauci because of his emails about the virus but won't vote for a bipartisan commission to examine the Jan. 6 insurrection spurred on by ex-President Donald Trump, claiming it was like a tour group visiting the Capitol taking pictures.
Yes, pictures of broken doors, windows, people defecating and urinating in the U.S. Capitol. Rioters assaulted the Capitol Police as they searched for former Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, intent on hanging them if found. Five people died.
The same mob that caused senators, congressmen and women and their staff personnel to barricade themselves wherever they could hide.
Will someone please explain that me? I must be missing something if that is their idea of working for the good of our country.
Dave Glicksman
Northwest side
What's next as
pandemic fades?
With the pandemic seemingly now a “manageable cause” and its fading domination of coverage by the media at all levels, it’s predictable that the public’s attention will likely focus on any one of our nation’s endless causes. What next?
On various platforms, the current list of those causes includes anti-cops, anti-Black, anti-supremacy, anti-Asian, antisemitic, anti-vaccine, anti-critical race theory ... and nameless others.
Any one of those causes has the potential of creating a greater impact on the character of our nation than COVID-19. Unlike COVID-19, none of those causes can be treated with a shot in the arm.
On the other hand, it’s not hard to imagine resolutions evolving from a “herd immunity” based simply on objective fairness and genuine kindness.
What next? Hopefully none of the uncivil occurrences that have already threatened cherished values that have made America the envy of the world.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Sinema thinks
for herself
For the past four years a great majority of the opinion letters have chastised the state and federal GOP for voting right down the party line. Even labeling Sen. Mitt Romney a RINO (Republican in name only) for failing to stay in line.
Now it seems that those same people are attempting to label Sen. Kyrsten Sinema a DINO because she doesn't vote party line. Sounds hypocritical to me.
I for one, am glad to see these two senators think for themselves, and hope that it becomes as contagious as COVID-19. Maybe then we will have a government body that votes the will of the people. Maybe then we can vote for a candidate because of their qualities instead of worrying about holding the balance of power.
It's only wishful thinking while hypocrisy prevails on both sides.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
Sinema, end
the filibuster
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema justifies her defense of the filibuster on two errors: 1. It is not written into the Constitution, and 2. It was not the "founders" intention to stimulate bipartisanship debate!
No, neither is correct. It was the slave states' device to protect slavery prior to 1860 and Jim Crow segregation laws thereafter. Given the history of the use and abuse of the filibuster, any sitting senator that still believes the 60-vote threshold has any semblance of a democratic practice is definitely in the wrong line of work.
It is not a law, it is not holy writ, it can be and ought to be dispensed with as a relic of the past.
There is a chronic need for Congress to act on voting rights, infrastructure, defending our democracy from cyber criminals as well as domestic terrorists. Grant Woods, Former Arizona attorney general, is right. Sen. Sinema ought to step down if she disagrees.
Robert Cozad
Oro Valley
Voting should be
a secure process
As a Libertarian, I had the choice to vote for a Democrat or Republican in the 2018 senatorial race. Both Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally were smart and experienced. I voted for Sinema because she promised to be a centrist and to represent all Arizonans.
I think she’s done us proud. Unlike the hypocrite Democrats, who loved the filibuster in 2002 but hate it in 2021, she sees the wisdom of it. This has prevented a dangerous voting rights bill from passing.
It would eliminate photo IDs, supported by 75% of Americans. Combined with same-day registration and voting, the chances of cheating are multiplied.
While the bill would certainly make it easier to vote, it would also make the vote much less secure. Call me a cynic, but I think that’s just what the Democrats want.
Al Westerfield
Southwest side
Democrats try
saving democracy
Re: the June 23 article "GOP filibuster halts voting bill."
On June 22, 2021, a GOP filibuster halted the For the People Act, an act that restored the right to vote. The GOP is at it again to deny free and fair elections and the right to vote without interference.
Amendments to the Constitution covering the right to vote include the 14th, 15th, 19th, 24th and 26th Amendments. As stated in these amendments, "Congress shall have the power to enforce" them.
The Democrats in Congress were right to submit legislation calling for the new voting act since states are denying the right to vote by various means. The GOP claims that the act was a takeover or state rights in elections.
The Democrats were correct with this bill to preserve the right to vote and defend democracy. The GOP's real concern is that this bill would cost them elections.
Herman Klap
Sahuarita
Firearms dealers
aren't problem
Joe Biden read a lengthy narrative (how painful to watch) from a teleprompter about his new initiative to deal with gun violence. How? By going after Federal Firearms License (FFL) dealers.
2020 ATF stats show of 5,827 compliance inspections of FFLs, only 0.07% had their licenses revoked due to serious violations. Biden did not mention anything about going after the criminals committing gun violence, none!
There was a 166% increase in shooting incidents in April in New York City from this year over last.
Police officers are leaving departments in droves across America due to cuts in budgets and scrutiny of every action they take. Biden and Democrats were relatively silent during the destructive riots across America last summer.
Biden did not discuss federally prosecuting "straw purchasers" of firearms. That is how many gang and drug dealers acquire them. This initiative is nothing but an attempt to intimidate all FFLs out of business.
Gusher Adams
Midtown
PAG supports
clean energy
Re: the June 22 article "County must battle climate change."
Pima Association of Governments supports clean-energy efforts, contrary to Jerry Kachenko’s opinion piece. PAG, a nonprofit entity, does not collect its own revenues.
PAG no longer hosts the Clean Cities committee since the program was not financially self-sufficient. The U.S. Department of Energy asked PAG to provide funding beyond the grant amount to run its program.
However, all PAG programs are grant-funded through an Arizona Department of Transportation agreement for designated activities.
Maricopa Association of Governments discontinued the same program in Maricopa County for similar reasons in the early 2000s.
Regarding the claim of unauthorized federal fund withdrawals, PAG withdrew funds authorized according to the DOE contract, did not exceed the grant amount and matched the time spent on program delivery. DOE would not release funds if it was not allocated to our contract.
Contact PAG to learn more about our efforts to support clean air through our travel reduction program and the alternative fuel deployment plan.
Mary Carter, PAG director, partnerships and development
Downtown
Make filibuster
require effort
Why Sen. Kyrsten Sinema supports the filibuster is beyond me. Her recurrent invocations of "bipartisanship" ring completely hollow given the absence of such intent from the GOP.
What I wonder is if the senator would support a return to the old-time filibuster, where senators had to stand (not sit!) and speak, nonstop, 24/7/365, for the entire session if necessary, if there were not enough votes for cloture?
The idea that they can just say "oh, we have 41 votes, so it's filibustered" is just too easy!
Joshua Freeman
Midtown