Letters to the Editor June 29

Rep. Cook is a terrific role model
By using his vote to single-handedly defeat a Republican proposal to significantly cut taxes for wealthy Arizonans, Rep. David Cook demonstrated that it is more important to him to vote with his conscience than to vote along party lines no matter what is proposed, no matter what is best for our state (and country). It’s about time for Republicans in the U.S. Senate to do the same. Rep. Cook is to be congratulated!
Jennifer Schneider
East side
House divided
Both Abraham Lincoln and the Bible state that a house divided cannot stand. It appears to me that there is a concerted effort to divide our country.
Politically, we are dividing our country by Democrats and Republicans, conservatives and liberals.
Economically, we are divided into socialists and capitalists, green energy and fossil fuels.
Socially we are divided according to race, religion, sex and sexual orientation.
My question is: Is all this conflict accidental, or is some person, group or country trying to destroy our country?
There is strength in numbers. One single stick is easy to break. A bundle of sticks nearly impossible. It is time for us to remember the items that we share in common: liberty, freedom and individual self worth. If we let the items that separate us stand in the way of what binds us together, we will become completely divided. And a house divided cannot stand.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Public Health
Re: the June 16 article “Ducey: Universities can’t require masks.”
On June 15, 2021, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order, 2021-15, entitled “Protecting Student Access to Public Higher Education.” He forgot the subtitle, decreasing public health on the campuses of state-supported universities in Arizona.
As an epidemiologist and Founding Dean of The University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, I am both saddened and appalled by this order. Clearly, politics ace public health in this administration. We do not even have any hope for help from the Arizona Department of Health Services, as the director will do whatever the Governor wants, regardless of the best public health practices.
We live in a state in which the two greatest risk factors for public health are the governor and the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Each campus may consider adding a one-credit course, focusing on science and health policy guided by that science, including the history of pandemics, all of which have seen politicians interfering with public health for their own benefits.
G. Marie Swanson
Foothills
Fresh water, wastewater
I see the city of Tucson voted to raise our water rates here in unincorporated Pima County. Surprise, surprise!
I called the Arizona Corporation Commission to inquire why the city didn’t have to present its proposal to them since it is a public utility. The commission told me a municipality is not required to interact with them; however, any private water company does.
Here’s an idea. Under the 1979 water agreement reached between the city and the county, Tucson Water provides the fresh water and Pima County handles the wastewater/effluent. How about the county put a surcharge on all city dwellers to help pay for the additional cost of pumping the effluent up to Ina Road. Fair is fair!
Richard Aufmuth
Foothills
Water-for-wildlife/tax surplus?
Re: the June 27 article “Water-for-wildlife program strained.”
How about soon-to-be-ex-Gov. Doug Ducey and the wise managers of taxpayer funds in the Arizona Legislature deign to provide some real funding where it is needed. No general tax revenue supports this effort, so they are left to pass the cup to the public. Meanwhile, the governor wants to blow off a budget surplus while lowering our already low state income tax rate to an unsustainable level. What’s wrong with this picture?
Michael Judd
East side
Water for wildlife
Re: the June 27 article “Water-for-wildlife program strained.”
Thanks for Henry Brean’s excellent article on an issue of critical importance to all who love our Sonoran Desert. The Friends of Ironwood Forest are proud to support water deliveries to catchments in the monument. The Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society is a generous contributor throughout the state.
Weather forecasters tell us that a repeat of last year’s “nonsoon” is not likely. Until the rains arrive, the 3,000 catchments maintained by the Arizona Department of Game and Fish will require water deliveries by truck or, in some cases, by helicopter. Please contribute to AGFD’s Water for Wildlife Fund if you possibly can.
William Thornton, Friends of Ironwood Forest
Midtown
Real change with Conover
Re: the June 27 article “Reformer Conover facing up to exodus.”
“Compassionate change management at the Pima County Attorney’s Office” is how I would have titled your story about the voter requested change at that office.
I am very happy to hear that change is actually happening, and that my vote not only brought hope of change, but actual change in only six months! I am very encouraged to hear about “the new dynamic that prioritizes rehabilitation over incarceration.” Kudos to Pima County Attorney, Laura Conover!
She certainly does not seem to have chosen the easy route of starting out with a clean slate, but actually practices what she preaches, by giving employees the opportunity to change and evolve.
Cynthia Bistrain
North side