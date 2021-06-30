Letters to the Editor June 30

Democracy or authoritarianism
For all of the Republicans who favor reshaping voting regulations in the various states, including Arizona, please consider the following:
You support these changes because they provide Republicans with an unfair (my view) advantage to win political office and gain or maintain political power. This will allow a more authoritarian government to occur in the nation, both local and national.
What will you do when the government officials, whom you elected, began to restrict your rights and regulate society to maintain that power? This scenario has occurred in numerous nations and eventually will occur here. Authoritarian leaders and governments will begin to take your rights and further regulate society when you begin to threaten the power you gave them.
Examples of this occurrence are everywhere; you just need to pay attention.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
The border crisis
With the unprecedented flow of people crossing our southern border every day, why is there no action to halt the flow? Over one million people will enter this year, mostly poor and requiring assistance at our cost.
Also, there is the great concern that a portion of those entering are criminals who see an outstanding nefarious opportunity in our country.
What I do not understand is why our elected representatives are not acting rapidly and decisively to stop this outrage. This nation has the right and duty to protect our borders. By turning our backs, we are creating a major problem that will haunt us for years to come. By not acting decisively, our representatives are not fulfilling their sacred oaths to their office and to our nation.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
All politics is local
Arizona, Tucson included, is jockeying for position of most bizarre state in our union. Floridians long have enjoyed the mantle after California relinquished it in the ‘70s, but our 48th state is creeping up quickly. One only has to listen to Stephen Colbert or Jimmy Kimmel, stand up comedians, even Saturday Night Live, making jokes at our expense.
Arizona now ranks with “hanging chads” for politically postured ballot recounts, but in our case by an unqualified, unknown organization.
Our Gov. Doug Ducey joins Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis as potential running mates for POTUS 2024. Thanks to state government enjoying a huge budgetary financial surplus, which could go a long way into pulling our public school system into 48th place (from the usual 49); no, we’ll just lower taxes. We’re on a roll. Come on down, Californians.
Baird Thompson
Foothills
Vaccine incentives
I propose the following COVID vaccination incentives: 1. All people age 18 and older have until July 15 to get their vaccination for free. After that all COVID vaccinations will be given only in physician offices and pharmacies and will cost $800 (not to be covered by insurance). 2. All people from 12-18 years of age have until Aug. 15 to receive their vaccination for free; and after that date the same will apply. 3) For people under age 12: to be determined, but similar. Lottery tickets, free alcohol, free marijuana. Come on people, get real. You can do this. Put on your big-boy pants.
Sidney Hall
Oro Valley
VP Harris not ready for prime time
Kamala Harris just returned from a taxpayer money giveaway trip to Mexico and Guatemala. By many accounts, it was a disaster.
Prior to her arrival, the President of Guatemala faulted the Biden administration for the border mess. The President of Mexico has referred to Biden as the “migrant president.” Harris does not appear to have the wherewithal to be VP. She gets irritated when asked why she has not visited the border. She did a photo op there under Donald Trump to criticize his border policies. Harris was a first-term senator from California.
In my opinion, Biden chose her not because of competence or ability, but specifically based on gender and race. More Democratic identity politics. She is a microcosm of America, where people are oftentimes chosen for a job not based on their qualifications, competence and ability, but because of their gender and race.
Terrence Williams
East side
Take your shot
Regarding the distrust of the COVID vaccine, let me say this. During WWII, Americans pulled together to ration and save certain items to benefit the war effort. We faced an enemy that posed a threat to the entire world, and we won.
Today we face an even deadlier enemy in COVID. It has killed far more people than the war and is still taking lives. Every year the medical industry formulates a new vaccine for the flu in the same time frame as this vaccine was made and is just as safe. Just look at the rest of the world that has not kept up on vaccinating their citizens, and they are all having rebounds of the virus. We are winning!
Roll up your sleeves and get your shot and show the world that America is the example to follow.
Daniel Poryanda
Southeast side
Alzheimer’s sees evidence in holistic approach
Re: the June 28 article “A holistic approach to Alzheimer’s.”
I’m not a scientist like Leroy Hood, but a student of Alzheimer’s. It runs in the family. My father, his sister and their mother all died from this horrible disease that impacts the entire family. My aunt and grandmother both passed in their mid-70s and my dad at 88. At the time of their deaths, they were all in an infantile state. One thing I observed with my dad and aunt is that when they stopped doing physical and mental activities, their mental deterioration escalated.
My aunt had been involved in local politics and was active as a stock market trader. She retired in her early 50s to stay home and watch TV. That was the beginning. My dad retired at 62 and continued to participate in his passion, golf. But when his game deteriorated and his ego wouldn’t let him compete as he had before, he quit, against the strong advice of my brothers and me. He quickly fell off a cliff, both physically and mentally.
Dan Watson
Oracle
Highway expansion freeze
Re: the June 28 article “Fund public transit, not more roads.”
A highway expansion freeze is a great idea. Expanding Grant Road was and is ignorant. Expanding Broadway is likewise ignorant. Growing capacity does only lead to growing traffic. We are subsidizing sprawl. We need to stop our imperialist ways before we unsustain our way to oblivion.
Conservatives aren’t really into keeping things the way they are. They’re more into exploitation. Liberals generally love their cars and their other material stuff just as much. And both Republicans and Democrats love war-like ways to the tune of almost three quarters of a trillion dollars to the military each year.
Let’s all start living simpler, more reverent lives. A highway expansion freeze would greatly help.
Gail Sutton
Oracle