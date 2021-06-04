Letters to the Editor June 4

The shame cycle
Re: the May 24 letter “Sick of shamers always butting in.”
The letter writer apparently thinks the best way to discourage people from shaming other people is to ... shame them in a Letter to the Editor? Letter writer, I ask you, why do you shame people who shame people to show that shaming people is wrong?
Andrew Flach
Northeast side
Taxation without representation
Re: the May 30 article “Proposed water rate hikes don’t add up.’
Government-imposed mask-wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic has been called tyranny by some. However, a much more serious form of tyranny is taking place right here in Pima County. As pointed out in a recent article by Tim Steller in the Star, the Tucson City Council is about to impose an additional charge on water used by Pima County residents living outside of the city. As Steller points out, this amounts to “taxation without representation” since these residents have no vote in city matters. As they have no real alternative they are, in a sense, being held hostage by the city. Unfortunately, there is no equivalent recourse for these residents as was afforded the American patriots in Boston on Dec. 16, 1773.
Gerry Maggiora
Foothills
Bill discourages drug innovations
The pandemic has been challenging for many Arizonans, especially those with a preexisting condition. I caught COVID-19 and it was one of the most frightening experiences I have ever had. Not only did I experience the expected symptoms, but I developed terrible body aches that forced me to stay in bed for a few weeks.
While I was able to recover, many residents in our community were not. We lost neighbors, friends and family. While this pandemic has been a crisis at every level, the good news is that it’s almost over. Thanks to the hard work of pharmaceutical manufacturers, we now have COVID-19 vaccinations and soon we will all be fully protected from the virus.
We cannot allow regressive legislation like HR 3 to move. Its impact on the industry that works to create new medications and vaccines that protect us would be disastrous. I ask our leaders to stand against HR 3.
Cassidy Solares
Oro Valley
Sinema wrong about filibuster
Re: the June 2 article “Sinema reveals reason for missing Jan. 6 vote.”
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is continuing to support the use of the filibuster in the U.S. Senate to block legislation that would protect our right to vote and ensure the integrity of our elections. She claims to support the legislation but says, as reported in June 2 Star, that “the better way to fix the Senate would be to ‘change your behavior’ and work in a bipartisan way.”
The filibuster is the result of parliamentary procedure error made by Aaron Burr that resulted in the lack of a way to end Senate debate. It was not “created to do” anything. It has been used, and sometimes suspended, by both parties over the years for both good and bad reasons. Historians have noted that the filibuster has been a key strategy used by white minorities to block civil-rights legislation.
The senator’s allegiance to the filibuster, rather than to protecting our right to vote and election integrity, is not just incoherent — it’s sinister.
Amy Fountain
Southwest side
Olive branch set ablaze by the GOP
I commend President Joe Biden for presenting an olive branch to the Republican congressional leaders in an attempt to work in a bipartisan manner to get things accomplished. Unfortunately, the Republicans have only set the branch on fire in an attempt to please their constituents who are still crying over their leader’s loss in a free and fair election. It’s time to pull back the branch and forget bipartisanship so we can get things done for the people, the majority of whom voted for Joe Biden.
If the Republican Party wants to continue their obstructionist governing tactics, then leave them behind and move on. We need a solid voting rights bill that “trumps” all of the Republican state bills enacted only to suppress the vote of people who do not think or look like them. We need an infrastructure bill that will put people to work in good-paying jobs and rebuild our country. The olive tree will burn before they get on board; let’s do it without them.
Terri Hicks
Northwest side
Unemployed just trying to get by
Re: the May 30 article “With state and local freebies like this, why work?”
The writer claimed that he believes, like Gov. Doug Ducey, that many Arizona workers are not returning to work because with state and federal benefits they are making, on average, about $13.50 per hour vs. the state minimum wage of $12.15.
Gee, let’s see. That works out to about $54 a week. What an incredible windfall! Heck, I don’t know what on earth those unemployed slackers could be spending that bonanza on. Rent to avoid eviction? Food for their children? A trip to the dentist?
The writer and Gov. Ducey must lose sleep every night knowing we are living through a ghastly situation whereby the unemployed in this state are being “overpaid” by the outrageous sum of $1.35/hour rather than returning to low-paying, no benefit, fewer-than-40-hours a week jobs. Shocking!
Peter Bakke
SaddleBrooke
Sinema, start working for us
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema,
I could almost live with the fact that you won’t abolish or modify the filibuster but for god sakes stop making the Democrats who voted for you look like total idiots with statements like “I’m proof bipartisanship is working.” Please do tell me where? Pluto?
Even Joe Biden quietly took aim at your voting record with Republicans, not Democrats. Your voting record is with the wrong side. Yes, you came through on COVID-19, but you haven’t come through on other critical Democratic priorities like the $15 minimum wage. Or how about just speaking up against these 14 states making it harder to vote? So again, stop making us look silly and dumb!
Todd Simmons
North side
Forget consensus; let’s move ahead
The high road is always preferable. I am an advocate of mutual respect, cooperation, good faith negotiation and bipartisanship. However, right now the stakes are too high. The only way to deal with the Republicans in power is to use the same tactics they have been using for years to get their agenda done and block cooperation with good-faith negotiation. When it is critical, leadership requires moving ahead even without the consensus that is desirable. Is it a risk? Yes. Will there be ramifications? Yes. But consider the risks of not doing what is right and necessary. The stakes are too high.