Letters to the Editor June 6

Home-sharing project is worthy
Re: the April 26 article “Home-sharing becomes trend.”
As a retired geriatric physician, I have seen on too many occasions my geriatric patients being discharged from the hospital with no one at home to assist with their care. Simple things such as help with transfers, from lying to sitting, or helping them with their pills can turn into very dangerous and expensive problems.
The result is that they fall, or take their meds incorrectly and end back up in the ER, where Dr. Matt Heinz (who is also a Pima County Board supervisor who supports this bill) cares for them. Many of these patients are “county” patients, and this responsibility falls then to the county coffers, and the bills for their subsequent hospitalization will dwarf the care of this program.
I urge the Pima County Board of Supervisors to support the Pima Council on Aging in this worthy project.
Herbert Jalowsky M.D. M.B.A.
North side
I’d like to live downtown, too
Re: the May 28 letter “Downtown living for older folks.”
Downtown living is a goal for me, too. It’s been so frustrating to have no options, or, so few, for living downtown Tucson, alas. The letter writer couldn’t have said it better. We’ve lived in the Foothills for about 16 years and that’s been my mantra for at least the last six years. Although it’s lovely here, we enjoy our home, etc., but I feel really isolated, especially now that downtown Tucson is developing. My dream would be to walk to the Tucson Museum of Art, where I’m a docent and not have to drive 40 minutes.
Living in Tucson offers so many options, but downtown housing is not one of them.
Binky Luckhurst
Foothills
For the People is the way forward
As an active voter in the youth community, I am appalled that any attempt to undermine critical race theory is allowed today.
Growing up, we are told by our legislators that voting is important and we must be active participants of our democracy. Yet, our representatives are constantly voting in favor of moneyed interests and denying the people what they want. How can some of our constituents still have this outdated ideology?
This only shows me how urgent it is to pass something like the For the People Act. I am not alone in this thinking as well. Many young people in Arizona are tired of being misrepresented and misled. We want to progress as a society, and that cannot be done if we try to erase the past and its ongoing repercussions! We just want basic human decency. I hope others will join in pressuring Congress to pass the For the People Act (HR 1, S 1) to ensure that our democracy is free from this corruption.
Brandon Ortega
Downtown
They didn’t want votes recorded
The 11 senators, (including our own Sen. Kyrsten Sinema) who did not vote on the Jan. 6 commission issue, should be ashamed of themselves. No matter what side of the issue they were on, they owe it to their constituents to “stand up and be counted.” It appears that they do not want to go on the record as to how they feel about this matter. Perhaps they want to see what public opinion has to say and only then will they take a position. Aren’t our elected representatives supposed to take a stand on important matters and not duck behind a curtain? The nonvote of these senators is a disgrace.
Martin Greene
East side
Dems’ policies are anti-white
We have it from Biden saying America is systematically racist. We have BLM saying white police officers are racists. Public schools, run by Democrat unions, are implementing “critical race theory” and “equity” studies that paint America as racist.
The city of Tucson, already run by progressive Democrats, is conducting a national search for hiring an executive level position of “chief equity officer.” Part of their job function will be to “develop recommendations on how to address current race and socioeconomic-based inequities throughout the city. Manages the strategic development and implementation of equity programs, policies, and measurements to achieve racial equity.” This new position pays over $100,000. It sounds anti-white and racist.
The Biden administration is continuing to allow tens of thousands of Central American migrants to enter the country as part of what I think is an overall objective by Democrats to use color demographics to eventually expand their voting numbers. Anti-white race-based political and educational policies being implemented by Democrats across America further divides us. Thanks, Joe and Democrats!
Doug Lawrence
Midtown
Sinema lets GOP do what it wants
Democracy is being attacked by Republican-state legislatures across the country. Voting rights are being suppressed and fair elections are being decimated.
We need to kill the filibuster!
I urge Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to pass the For the People Act immediately! Republicans are never going to negotiate in good faith, and she is a fool if she thinks they will. They obstruct at every turn. They care only about power and money. Sen. Sinema needs to stop pretending that Republicans will compromise, because they never do!
She is writing her legacy and so far she will land on the trash heap of history. Her only chance is to kill the filibuster, then if Republicans want to negotiate, maybe that’s doable. But right now they are destroying our country while Sen. Sinema does nothing to stop them. I really don’t know why she and Sen. Joe Manchin can’t see this. Or maybe they just don’t care.
Dana Kidder
Southeast side
Ethical behavior not UA’s forte
As a University of Arizona alumna, it is with true sadness that I share this recommendation: In addition to references and test scores, prospective students and staff should take an ethics test.
If ever there was a moment that leaders of honesty and integrity were needed, it is now. By creating a culture that instills and rewards these values, the university could provide a much-needed service to our country while also getting its own house in order.
Leslie Kanberg
Downtown