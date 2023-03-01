Colorado River water

I sincerely hope that in the process of divvying up the waters of the Colorado River, the United States of America and Mexico allow for a percentage of at least 5-10% of the river’s original maximum flow to empty freely into the Gulf of California.

Bill Kendall

Downtown

Bad manners at McKale

I am ashamed at some of the fans at the Feb. 25 men’s basketball game between UA and ASU.

Katie Hobbs, our governor, was in attendance. There was booing. Even if you did not vote for her, booing was way out of line.

Have we as a society given up on civil behavior?

I thought people in Tucson were better than that.

Kathy Audelo

Northeast side

Pledge of Allegiance

Re: the Feb. 27 letter “Pledge of Allegiance.”

A recent letter to the editor was criticizing a bill that would require students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. I am not surprised to see that position as the general public today does not have a love for our country. Civics has not been taught in years by many schools. The focus has been on this country’s faults rather than its accomplishments and freedoms acquired. To those who criticize the U.S. — look around at other countries that persecute those who speak their mind, and practice their religion. Millions are trying to enter our country as they see the freedoms we have. It is right to have students recite the pledge daily as it reminds us of who we are and how grateful we are for those who fought for our freedoms.

Bill Dowdall

Oro Valley

Woke-ism is a cynical ruse

Republicans rant about “woke liberals” using the government to impose their “values” on Americans. Democrats value challenging injustice, reproductive rights, defending our democracy, and funding public schools.

What are Republicans and their voters really afraid of? Shifting demographics, fear of the “other,” and their perceived threat from changes in gender roles and sexuality. To win these “culture wars” they would rather attack education and ban books to make our children ignorant and easier to manipulate as they grow older. This GOP strategy is morally and politically bankrupt — and a loser.

GOP stoking of tribalism allows us to be manipulated and impedes rational civil discourse. When the electorate is constantly afraid, we often regress to illogical, tribal and aggressive weaponized human beings. We then become pawns that politicians use for their own agenda as we saw with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

Instead of “me against you” shouldn’t we strive for “us as one?” For the sake of our country and our democracy?

Cindy Bordelon, member of the nonpartisan group Common Sense Americans

Downtown

Water shortages

I’ve lived in Tucson since 1994, this is my home. The shortage of water is a very real problem that if we don’t deal with it sensibly and quickly, could become a disaster. I’m for allotting the use of water to homes for watering purposes and businesses to every other day. Unless this is addressed by everyone, it will continue to go nowhere. Hiding your head in the sand is not the answer.

Catherine Mazi/Smith

Northwest side

Begging reconsidered

The business community is pressuring Pima County to stop people from begging on our medians, using signs (“Say No to Panhandling”) and the police. They cite safety concerns, but it’s clear that beggars are considered bad for business. Their omnipresence is a constant reminder that there are many people in need of food, housing, and medical care, and of our wealth disparity that has grown exponentially. This week I encountered a homeless man who was begging, on a bystander’s phone, to see a physician because his lung cancer was untreated.

Begging is a part of Buddhism. The Buddha, who was born in 563 B.C., was homeless, and he begged for food while seeking enlightenment. Buddhist monks still do this. Many Buddhists consider it a sacred duty to give money to beggars. What this world lacks most is compassion. We should all strive to alleviate the suffering of others.

Stephen Saltonstall

East side

Super Bowl recount

Rumor has it that since the recent Super Bowl was played in Arizona, a team of high-priced lawyers from Philadelphia is in town to petition the Arizona Supreme Court to overturn the results of the game and award the win to the Eagles.

The attorneys have hired the Cyber Ninjas to assist in their endeavors. The Ninjas plan to investigate the algorisms that changed points on the scoreboard from the Eagles to the Chiefs and it is expected that the entire process may take several months and the report of their audit will not be released. A spokesperson for Kansas City contends that the Chiefs won the game, and the championship trophy will not be surrendered.

It is also rumored that Kari Lake and Mark Finchem have joined the Philadelphia team as local advisors on overturning official results in Arizona.

Joseph Kane

Oro Valley

Teacher shortage

I just retired from 33 years of teaching. A reader commented on teacher qualifications. I hold both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in the subject matter that I taught. Many new teachers today only have an endorsement in their content area. These teachers need to enhance their qualifications.

Many students in our state display dismal academic results. These can be attributed to a gigantic lack of work ethic and out-of-control discipline. Principals offer very little support in these contexts and need to do so.

There is absolutely no reason for the pathetically low teacher pay in Arizona. Low pay and a serious lack of student discipline are the top two reasons teachers resign from the education field. Currently, there is a huge teacher shortage in Arizona; roughly 20% of teaching positions are vacant.

Bottom line: We need to encourage and support young people in their effort to pursue teaching!

William Ferrill

Green Valley

Toxic leadership, toxic derailment

Re: the Feb. 25 article “Railroads fought to crush some safety rules.”

The horrific toxic rail disaster not far from my hometown in Ohio has occupied the national news. What long-term cost to human, animal and environmental health? During his first year in office, Donald Trump bragged about getting rid of more “unnecessary safety regulations in just 12 months than any other administration during their full term.” This included rail transport regulation of hazardous materials. According to Trump, regulations “slow the economy.” Experts on rail safety warned of “an unprecedented new level of risk for American cities.”

East Palestine Ohio is now experiencing the consequences. The rural community of about 5,000, with an average income of 40,000, voted overwhelmingly for Trump — 71%. Perhaps some thought will be given to a candidate’s values and priorities after this toxic disaster, but I doubt it. It’s a chilling example of what ignorantly voting against one’s own best interests can manifest.

Deb Klumpp