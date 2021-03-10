Letters to the Editor, March 10

Vaccinations shouldn’t depend on legal status
Re: “Arizona gradually opening vaccines to 55-64 age group, starting Tues. in Phoenix”.
The issue of immigration and how immigrants are treated surely extends to our local farms in Arizona. Especially with COVID, it would be helpful to see a voluntary effort of medical people getting a mobile unit to the fields so that our migrant farmworkers can be vaccinated, as was done in Elgin, Illinois, for migrant farm laborers there.
Ninety percent of all green leafy vegetables from October to March are grown right in Yuma County, according to the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, with the labor of on average, 127,000 farmworkers, according to the National Center for Farmworker Health in 2014.
It is to everyone’s benefit if all are vaccinated against COVID with no status questions asked.
Gloria McMillan
Midtown
Sinema enables
minority rule
I am offended by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s behavior in the Senate. The $7.25 minimum wage hasn’t risen in 11 years. It fails to provide a livable income in any state.
Sinema didn’t just vote against an increase. She brought cake into the chamber, sashayed up the aisle, and gave a thumbs-down for the cameras.
She gives a different kind of finger to millions of struggling Americans. The unemployed are behind on rent, mortgage and utilities — a livable wage is crucial for recovery.
Tough stuff!
Sinema gives Republicans veto power over President Joe Biden’s agenda. In a 50-50 Senate, Republicans represent over 40 million fewer people than Democrats.
Letting them wield the filibuster stymies the will of the people. It was exciting when Sinema won in 2018, but I won’t vote to send her back to Washington if she continues to enable minority rule.
Anesa Miller
Patagonia
Schools need to get back in session
Gov. Doug Ducey has announced that most schools across Arizona must offer in-person instruction by March 15 or after spring break.
The term “spring break” strikes me as odd. Excepting private and charter schools, haven’t we been on hiatus since March, a year ago?
Public education must pay reparations, two years of nonstop classroom time to make amends for being “last responders” in the fight to beat COVID and return to normalcy.
Let’s not shortchange our most vulnerable children.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
A Tucson legacy about to be lost
My siblings and I, all Tucson natives, have taken our children and grandchildren to enjoy the shady Aleppo pines, Barnum Hill and Reid Park pond for decades. We are not alone. This place was intended as Tucson’s legacy. Now a different future has gotten in the way of that legacy.
The pines are not native, we’re told. True, and neither are the elephants and other exotic zoo creatures. They are indeed far less at home here than the pines. Our real Southern Arizona zoo is the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, but never mind.
Meanwhile, we hire an arborist to help plant a million trees in town yet take a chainsaw to some of the most stately trees in our city. On optics alone, this is a really, really poor decision.
If we can find a way to enshrine legal protection for neon signs all over town, we can safeguard our natural heritage at Reid Park. We should not lose a legacy given us well before there was ever a zoo.
David Schaller
Midtown
Sinema’s conscience lost her money
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema votes her conscience. So do I. Sinema’s conscience tells her that theoretical bipartisanship and senatorial tradition are the most important matters to her.
My conscience tells me that passing legislation that will benefit millions of Americans is the most important matter to me.
But voting doesn’t only happen at the ballot box; it also happens at the wallet. I provided substantial financial support to Sinema during her campaign.
But now I cannot, in good conscience, continue to give money to an elected official whose conscience drives different priorities than mine does, and therefore I will no longer be providing her with my dollars and my support.
Senator: You vote your conscience, I will vote mine.
Stephanie Bader
Northeast side
Clean up Reid Park for all our sakes
Re: the March 7 letter “Save Barnum Hill, but clean the park up.”
Hello, My name is Francisco A. Romo and I am a student from Sunnyside High School. I just want to say that I agree with everything in the letter “Save Barnum Hill, but clean the park up.”
I went to the pond a couple of days ago and I saw all of the trash and nasty mix floating on one side of the pond. The sad part is that the turtles and ducks were picking and swimming through this nasty mix.
Another sad thing is that it smelled very bad due to all of the muck. We left because of this. It needs to be cleaned, ASAP. We can all help by not littering and make this park a better place/home for these animals.
Let’s be realistic and stop ignoring this.
Francisco Romo
South side
Cancel culture has run amok
Being an aging liberal, I’m really trying to get my head around being a “woke” person but am finding one of the recent restorative justice attempts as being absurd in the extreme.
It’s the reality TV host being threatened with the loss of his job for defending a participant who participated in a Southern antebellum-style photo shoot. While it’s true this Southern tradition took place during a period in our history that included slavery, am I just being blind to seeing how women in pretty dresses can be an object of insult?
Since I’m told this is true, instead of taking on this task of blaming our past, I will continue to stand for equal rights among others of us non-woke individuals in whatever way that actually makes sense.
Joy Mills
Northwest side
Don’t halt development of ‘Pathway to Asia’
I urge the mayor and Tucson City Council to proceed with development of “Pathway to Asia” at Reid Park Zoo.
Our family has been enjoying this zoo for over 20 years. Since I was 2, the only birthday gift I ever wanted was a trip to the zoo. I am now 17 and part of the teen volunteer Zoo Crew. I aspire to be a veterinarian and the zoo has helped me to follow my dream.
This project is a critical investment that will enhance the quality of life for all Tucson children and help us protect and conserve endangered wildlife.
Animals in zoos are ambassadors to their cousins in the wild. They help educate people about the importance of wildlife and the environment leaving people with a newfound understanding and compassion for wildlife.
Opponents to this project are not acting in the best interest of the community. “Pathway to Asia” must proceed for the sake of the animals and the children who are inspired by them.
Jeffrey R. Huether
Foothills
A 100% tax payback is not philanthropy
Re: the March 7 “Arizona Tax Credits”
As a retired teacher, I am troubled by the ideas behind Arizona tax credits. People in lower socioeconomic groups cannot use this 100% tax deduction. Affluent Arizonans can get all of their donated money back and are treated like philanthropists.
Where “charitable” giving is concerned, let us give from our own hearts and out of our own pockets. Urge our elected representatives to make good decisions about where to spend tax money, with input of course from the electorate.
Instead of spending our tax dollars on private, parochial and charter schools, let’s improve Arizona’s public education system.
Preschool education should be available for free. Also, we need a properly structured K-12 system to ensure that high school graduates have the knowledge and skills necessary for a decent wage job, or good preparation for professional training in college.
Check the internet and see Arizona close to the bottom of tables showing educational achievement and state spending on education.
Margaret Goonan
Midtown
Elected officials
must display decency
The most admirable quality of any person is plain-old common decency.
The three pillars of common decency are telling the truth, playing by the rules, and doing unto others as you would have them do unto you.
The most despicable person would be someone who lies all the time, violates the law and common norms with impunity and cares only about himself.
Today, many have been convinced that decency doesn’t matter anymore, and that a despicable, indecent person is someone to admire and to follow as a leader.
They are wrong, because history tells us that a society which follows the indecent mantra is destined for infamy and then failure, such as Nazi Germany.
The most important basic human quality is decency, and the continued existence of our democracy depends upon the election of decent people as our leaders.
Richard Winkler, retired Superior Court judge from Bisbee
East side
Libraries
are essential
Our public libraries save Tucson. Thank you to the local letter writer who said they are important. Every day they help people at computers with job help and printing and assisting with tax forms and materials for children in school and risk their health, and we need them healthy and keeping our community active.
For now I am content getting my materials through their wonderful curbside service and the staff are always friendly and helpful and working under extreme pressure and waiting for their vaccines. Let’s support them in that so we can open them up safely!
Maria Ellen-Smith
East side
AZ Senate Republicans disregard will of people
The Arizona Senate has reached a new low in its efforts to subvert the will of the voters. Senators passed SB 1783, which would lower taxes for the top 1% of Arizona taxpayers.
This is particularly unconscionable at a time when so many Arizonans are suffering economically.
In addition, and in effect, SB 1783 would undercut Proposition 208, the Invest in Education Act, passed by the voters last November, which provides much-needed funding for our public schools.
Besides giving gifts to the wealthy, it seems a majority of our state senators are determined to create a permanent underclass of undereducated workers and voters.
We can’t let that happen. It is now up to the Arizona House to stop this effort to undermine public education.
Fully funding schools helps ensure that our children will have the skills they need for success and Arizona will have a productive and educated workforce.
If you care about children, education, and Arizona’s future, contact your representatives today!
Judi Moreillon
Northeast side