Letters to the Editor, March 11

Pass COVID-19
relief bill
I appreciate the 10 Republican senators who made the effort of visiting President Biden to suggest a lower-priced stimulus package. They argued that $1.9 trillion is “a lot of money.”
Well, $600 billion is also a lot of money. Even $300 billion is a lot. But they offered no other rationale. The real question is “how much does the country need?”
It looks to me that the writers of the relief bill did their calculations, and we should honor that work. This is not the time for small measures.
Republicans talk about stacking up $1 bills and how far that would go. They say there are a lot of giveaways without ever pointing them out. Again, no reasoning, no evidence, no alternative, except do nothing.
If Republicans want people to give up unemployment and go back to work, they should back a $15 per hour wage.
Martin Plocke
Southwest side
Tiger enclosure would throw off park’s Zen
Water in our desert is a precious commodity. Those of us who live in the city can find a calming respite with the duck ponds (yes, plural) at Reid Park. Mature trees provide shade and attract a plethora of birds. These are balms for my soul, perhaps our collective souls.
Take the tiger build-out and build it somewhere else that doesn’t desecrate the Zen of Reid Park.
Karyn Zoldan
Midtown
Make vaccines available to vulnerable youth
On March 1, Gov. Doug Ducey, Dr. Cara Christ and the AZDHS unveiled what they described as a “hybrid” COVID-19 vaccine plan. The hybrid plan sets up age groups for vaccinations starting with those over 65, then over 55, over 45, over 35, etc.
Unfortunately, the younger group of our most vulnerable citizens with underlying, high-risk medical conditions have been ignored. They were originally in the 1C group, along with those over age 65, but they have now been left behind.
While I have no problem with prioritizing older folks, this should not come at the expense of younger people who have severe medical conditions. With its new “hybrid” plan, Arizona has effectively decided to vaccinate healthy, older residents while ignoring our most vulnerable, medically at-risk younger people.
This is not acceptable medically or morally! This plan needs to be revised following well-established medical triage guidelines, not simply going by age brackets.
James DiDomenico, RN
Southeast side
Shot cancellation is not fair
My wife signed up as soon as the governor said 70-year-olds were eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Trouble with the TMC site not letting 70-year-olds sign up caused her to sign up with Banner.
She got an appointment at Kino on March 7, the earliest she could get her first vaccination.
To Banner’s credit, on March 3, she received notice that her appointment was canceled. In its article on March 5, the Arizona Daily Star explained that Banner was canceling all of the first dose vaccinations through the month of March “to ensure second doses are administered up to six weeks after the first dose.”
Not fair Banner.
David Stewart
East side
Romero wrong
to pause zoo expansion
I am outraged that the Reid Park Zoo’s expansion plan, Pathway to Asia, has been paused by Mayor Regina Romero. The zoo has gone through all required channels and has acted in good faith throughout the approval process.
To halt this project now is unconscionable. A charge being led by a few loud voices, spreading falsehoods and innuendos, should never be the reason the city and council go back on their word.
Going forward, when could their word ever be trusted?
Construction of a new conservation and recreation feature in Reid Park has been proposed. This certainly should be acceptable to any opponents.
This expansion will be an excellent, world-class resource for both the Tucson community and visitors to our city. Please continue to support Reid Park Zoo.
Arlene Miller
Northwest side
We can all get along at Reid Park
What’s wrong with this picture? Side one wants to enjoy the park, the duck pond, trees and have a voice. Side two wants to engage the community in the natural world, promote conservation and listen.
And there is a fight? Obviously, sides one and two missed talking earlier. Let us all, now, look for an “and,” not an “or.” Let’s make a better park experience and a better zoo experience. Because, we all need to coexist.
William Krauss
Downtown
GoJailMe fund
for seditionists
I understand putting people in jail costs money, but I would donate to a GoJailMe fund to keep the Arizonans who participated in the capitol insurrection in jail until trial. Who’s with me?
The traitors are Cory and Felicia Konold and Jacob Chansley (the shaman shyster). It would be worth every penny, even with extra costs, so poor little Jacob can have organic food. I’d add “alleged” to the description of what they did, but they outed themselves with videos.
I realize the system doesn’t work that way, but wouldn’t it be great if it did?
DeAnn Zwight
Southwest side
Fitz is an elite;
I am an American
It truly amazes me when we hear Dems call for unity, yet we are bombarded almost every day with caustic cartoon drivel from David Fitzsimmons. He thought he was funny by portraying the 74 million people who voted for Donald Trump as gap-toothed, uneducated, slang-slinging deplorables.
I thank my lucky stars every day that I am not like Fitz and the ego-inflated elite that he panders to. I am proud to think that I am like the Cajun navy who is right there any time a disaster hits and they can be of help.
I am proud to think that I am like the bib overhaul-wearing farmers who pitch in and help neighbors rebuild barns after a tornado rips through and destroys the countryside.
I am proud to be associated with the multitude of truckers who help stranded motorists in their cross-country treks. Yup, I am a proud deplorable and part of the backbone of this great country.
Maryam Wade
Northeast side
A student-athlete’s perspective
Re: the March 9 article “School choice helps essential workers provide care to the Tucson community.”
Due to a pandemic being part of our daily life for going on two years, it has become a real kick in the buttox as to whether parents should send their kids to school or not.
As a student-athlete, online school is very stressing, but I have to look at things differently. I am currently on the varsity baseball team at my school and to play you can’t get sick.
In other words, going to school may increase the chances of getting COVID-19.
To be honest, online school isn’t so bad if you learn to be patient and stay positive so that you go into a state of comfort where it becomes routine.
What I am trying to say is that coming back to school physically is not the primary goal. We should all stay safe and worry about taking care of each other.
Alex Lopez
South Tucson
You should still be concerned for democracy
The millions of voters who anticipated experiencing a sigh of relief once Joe Biden was inaugurated are now realizing this is not going to happen any time in the near future. And it might never.
Our democracy survived revolutions, wars, conflicts, uprisings, corrupt government and really bad presidents but was nearly destroyed in one fell swoop by an insurgent attempt believed to have been under Donald Trump’s direction.
Complacency has won over outrage with Republican leaders like Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham continuing to pump life into the lie of our lifetime that Trump was robbed of a second term.
Think about this: Not since the Civil War has our country pitted citizen against citizen. Pending in about half of the states is legislation to overturn elections believed to be won by fraud.
Today, a well-planned insurgent at an unsuspected time or a vote outcome overturned because of suspected fraud are real possibilities. Are you concerned about the survival of our democracy, yet? You should be!
Cathey Langione
Marana
What’s wrong
with public schools?
Re: the March 8 article “School choice helps essential workers provide care to the Tucson community.”
I understand why the tax credit program is essential, because people rely on programs like that. However, coming from a person with struggling experience, programs like that choose specific candidates to help out.
This family wants to use tax funds on a private school, but if they can’t afford any private schools, there would be nothing wrong with them sending their children to a public school.
Public schools use funds to expand and become equal to private schools. In the above mentioned article, the mother states, “there is always a way to make private school possible.”
This statement doesn’t fit with me. Her children can go to a public school which would have done the same justice as any school. Going to private schools is expensive. Instead of making high-class private schools, people should focus on funding more to public schools.
Gyselle Mungaray
South side
Making voting harder is what the GOP does
The Arizona Legislature is trying to make it harder for you to vote by mail. If Senate Bill 1173 is enacted, you will have to include additional information with your signed affidavit including date of birth and identifying numbers from specified forms of documentation. Additional hurdles will apply for some voters.
Supporters claim this will improve election integrity by reducing fraud. But this is a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist and is nothing more than a blatant attempt to suppress the mail-in vote. In addition, this proposed law would make it more difficult for the Recorder’s Office to process mail-in ballots in a timely fashion.
This bill has already passed the Senate and has been sent to the House for approval. Contact your state representatives and tell them you oppose any actions that will make it more difficult to submit a mail-in ballot, including SB 1173. The existing system has worked well for three decades.
Tom Ryan
East side