Ford’s Theatre reveal

Fox News has exclusively obtained a photograph of President Lincoln’s box at Ford’s Theatre taken at 10:02 p.m. the night of April 14, 1865. It shows the President and First Lady placidly enjoying the show. Proof positive that Lincoln was never shot!

George Timson

Midtown

Junk fees at UA

There has been considerable talk of late about the proliferation of junk fees and some of them are more serious than others: e.g., application fees, underwriting fees, loan-processing fees, etc.

Recently I renewed my season tickets for the Lady Cats and was assessed a $5 fee per seat because I asked that the tickets be emailed rather than sent by text.

I can’t imagine what the cost is to the U of A to email me those tickets.

A good number of the people who attend the Lady Cats games are seniors who, like myself, are not as comfortable using cell phones for tickets.

It’s more than a junk fee; it’s a rip-off, plain and simple.

Shame on the U of A.

JT Grossmith

East side

Leprechaun drag?

Dear Arizona GOP Lawmakers,

I have a question needing a rapid reply. St. Patrick’s Day is approaching fast, and I plan to dress as a leprechaun for my party. Is a leprechaun a male or female? I am female and do not wish to be arrested under your new law targeting drag performances. Also, should Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis, Milton Berle and many other actor’s films be banned in Arizona for their blatant performances? You really have me confused!

Sonja Allen

Foothills

Arizona water

Arizona has lots of water, even though articles say that our reservoirs are drying up. Tucson newspaper articles about what Arizona is doing tell a different story. Such as, developers will have an easier time getting building permits, Tucson needs more swimming pools. A developer is going to build a water park. Arizona wants to reduce corporate taxes to encourage growth. All these things require water. Have any of our leaders suggested any serious remedies to alleviate the problem? No. So based on the articles I have mentioned, we don’t have a water shortage. I think we are being told of this water problem so they can raise our rates.

Jose Salgado

Northeast side

Walton a treasure

Watching Bill Walton is a treat. Not only is he obnoxious, but humorous, as well as providing expert analysis of the game!

Dan Beamer

Northwest side

Privatizing Medicare

Re: the March 2 article “Privatizing Medicare wrong way to go.”

Kudos to Dr. Joshua Freeman and to the Star for printing this extremely important piece! It was truly jaw-dropping and so informative that I believe every American should know about what’s happening under the guise of Medicare. I’m one of probably millions of folks who’ve received solicitations in the mail for Medicare Advantage. Since I’m happy with my traditional Medicare, I never saw a reason to change, even though I wondered what Medicare Advantage was all about. Now I know it’s really a stealth attack on traditional Medicare. I’m sure most other people don’t know that either.

Besides sounding the alarm, Dr. Freeman explains how people caught in this web can get out and how the whole country can work toward having health care for all at a reasonable cost. Thank you, Dr. Freeman!

Aston Bloom

East side

Punch and Judy Show

One of the entertainments we’ve seen is the Punch and Judy Show, full of laughs, guffaws and characters like “Joey the clown,” the “trickster” and “the lords of misrule” as well as shrill Judy and, of course, clueless Punch.

Here in Arizona, we have our own local version of the show; it is called “Republicans in the Legislature.” Lots of belly laughs, nonsense and tomfoolery until one realizes these characters are making laws.

Tim Canny

Oracle

Gun control

Republicans refuse to negotiate gun control measures, despite overwhelming public support for regulations. Most Americans favor sensible governance measures. A majority wants both to prevent gun violence and protect gun rights.

Republicans want you to believe that gun control advocates are radical leftists. However, polls consistently show that a growing bipartisan majority of Americans support stricter gun regulations, including the NRA’s membership.

Republicans call us “woke” to describe gun control initiatives, creating an environment of fear and intolerance. As the famous horror writer H. P. Lovecraft once wrote: “Fear is our deepest and strongest emotion, and the one which best lends itself to the creation of nature-defying illusions,” like phony Jewish laser beams.

According to the Federal Firearms Act, the federal government can limit, and has done so, the keeping and bearing of arms but cannot prohibit the possession or use of any weapon with a reasonable relationship to a well-regulated militia.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Parents and schools

On March 1, the U.S House Republicans introduced legislation to give parents more of a say in school curriculum. Really? Are we going to have more “Jan. 6” disruptions of school board meetings? Will the loudest and most vile be heard? Will the far-right be louder and more impolitely demanding than more moderate and possible liberal voices? If the legislation passes in the House of Representatives, will it pass in the Senate? Will the president veto it, if makes it to the White House? The far-right GOPers want complete control over all and everything. Where are the sensible and moderate Republicans? Have they no voices or are they unable to disentangle themselves from Trump? I hope that parents will participate in school board meetings more often so all opinions will be heard.

Toni Kane

Oro Valley

Flood waters

Almost every year, specific areas of the country experience flooding. We need to use eminent domain to build the infrastructure necessary to capture and redistribute those flood waters to replenish our current and new reservoirs.

Dennis Briels

Oracle

Some good news

Re: the March 8 article “Life lessons from the jogging trail.”

How refreshing to read Nicholas Clement’s opinion. It’s nice to see a positive outlook amid all the negative news.

Karen Gietl