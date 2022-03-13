Letters to the Editor: March 13

Three strikes and you’re out
I not only voted for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I campaigned for her — big mistake!
Strike one: Sinema, in her campaign for Senate in 2018 made prescription drug costs a key part of her platform saying “no family should be bankrupted by medical bills.”
The Democrats crafted a proposal to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices directly with the drug companies. Sinema’s “no” vote killed the plan.
Strike two: Also, in one of her 2018 campaign ads Sinema railed against her opponent Martha McSally’s support for Trump’s “huge tax breaks for the wealthy and large corporations at the expense of our middle class.”
In 2021, after she was elected, she told President Joe Biden she will not raise a single penny in taxes on the corporation side and/or wealthy people, period!
Strike three: Sinema supported and even voted for voting rights bills.
However, to make those voting rights bills law, the Senate had to vote against keeping the filibuster. Sinema voted to keep it, thus killing the bills.
Alan Garland
Northeast side
The humanity of democracy
Like most civilized human beings, I am appalled by the horror that Vladimir Putin is inflicting on Ukraine. But rather than see this as random acts of a uniquely deranged leader, I think we can better define this as the inevitable result of allowing one human being unlimited power. Our own nation barely escaped a similar monster on Jan. 6 of last year. We need to find ways to stop narcissists like Putin, Hitler and Donald Trump before they attain such power. Let us never forget which of our political parties is admiring Putin and praising ruthless violence over the humanity of democracy.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
Easing gas and grocery costs
A few things to consider to help ease raising gas and grocery costs:
1. Employers should encourage working from home. Less driving, less child care costs.
2. A tomato plant or herbs in a container on the back porch would be beneficial for a dinner.
3. Donate to the community food bank. Many will need help with food costs.
4. Visit the Tucson Festival of Books. A good time to stock up on good reading.
5. Invest in solar, EV, etc. to secure a better, reliant future.
A reader was worried about socialism (a collective good to help everyone — Social Security, Medicare). He needs to be more concerned about communism — who is trying to take everything away.
Defy communism — work from home to avoid high gas prices, eat homegrown vegetables, help others in need and promote reading a good book.
Ray Bynum
Northwest side
Economists have earned distrust
The law of supply and demand is not a divine immutability. It is a euphemism made up over centuries, not given this name until 1767, by economists as a cover for greed, trying to make it seem as a naturally occurring economic event. Though greed is rampant, it remains one of life’s seven deadly sins. Despite its sinfulness, economists dress it up with entire chapters in textbooks with rationales, formulas and graphs to send into the world people whose purpose is to make greed seem divinely blessed, a naturally occurring necessity and socially acceptable — another reason to distrust economists. Hogwash! It’s just another cheap example of people “with” taking advantage of people “without.” If we had a president, governors, legislators with honest interest in constituents, they would call out price increases in times of shortages for what they are, unadulterated greed. Nothing has gone up except the willingness to cheat.
Charles Larson
Green Valley
Treatment for the deserving
Re: the March 8 letter “Who deserves treatment?”
This letter made me sit up and take notice. The writer suggested that along with the unvaccinated and maskless that medical treatment in hospitals also be denied to the obese, smokers and others who engage in dangerous behavior. Hmmm, I think he might be on to something. Perhaps we could also find funding to pay people to monitor what is eaten in restaurants? French fries on your plate? Gooey dessert? Huge steak? Too much fat? Too much sugar? No treatment for you! Can you show on your app how much you exercised today? I think you get the point. I could not help embellish a bit to show just how fascist the whole idea of singling people out for nontreatment is. And certainly not very American. Shame on those who allow their anxiety to get so out of control that they become so judgmental and cruel.
Anne Groth
Oro Valley
Fee-free buses and world at war
Whether in physical or economic distress, people and nations are suffering from global conflict. These conflicts arise from petty squabbles, hubris or existential apocalypse.
Tucson buses are currently rideable without fees, and while this may not solve global conflict or climate change and I am disheartened by the diminishing routes available, this gets me to work, eliminates my need to complain about gas prices, traffic jams or the sad state of midtown roads, and forces me to walk a tiny bit more than I normally would.
If you can, give it a try, nod to your fellow passengers, save a few bucks, and consider that there are so many little things available that can improve our lives if we give them a chance.
David Flax
Midtown
Not technically ‘zero emissions’
Re: the March 6 article “Tesla is opening a Tucson dealership.”
The Star’s Business page recently reported that due to a strong demand for “zero emission vehicles,” Tesla will be opening a dealership in Tucson. I believe electric vehicles can help clean our air and contribute to a sustainable future, but must point out that they are zero emission only when fully charged with renewably generated (e.g. wind or solar) electricity.
TEP has made a substantial investment in renewables, but most of the electricity it delivers is still generated by burning fossil fuel.