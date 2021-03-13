Letters to the Editor March 13

What we don’t need is
more animals in cages
Please save one of our few open green spaces here in Tucson. Save the duck pond, Barnum Hill and our majestic eucalyptus and pine trees at Reid Park.
I have 13 nephews and nieces, and we can’t afford to pay the zoo entrance fee. Where will they go on weekends if there is no more duck pond?
Social injustice. “Injusticia social para nuestra comunidad y familias.”
Was the golf course land, which serves just a few adults (no kids), considered?
We do not need more animals in cages! What we need is free open green areas in Tucson.
Tucson people, we know the swallower of the 3.5 acres of our unique park by the zoo is wrong!
PS. I live half block from the Reid park since 2001 and never ever received any information of the public meeting by the Zoo or City.
Cristina Cardenas
Midtown
COVID relief/rescue plan on target
It was with pleasure, and relief for so many who are hurting, to learn the Senate passed President Biden’s COVID relief/rescue bill. This will help ensure the safety of so many by including funds for: direct relief to individuals, assisting schools, reducing food insecurity, testing and vaccinations, assisting local governments, and by extending the moratorium on evictions.
I applaud the Democratic congressional leaders in their willingness to compromise with moderates and conservatives by reducing the income thresholds for those receiving the individual payment and, although I disagree with it, by making a 25% reduction in the weekly unemployment assistance.
This is a great example of our government working for the people — just as intended.
Finally, I ask those of you who didn’t have a negative financial impact from the pandemic to consider joining me in donating our individual payment to a nonprofit that is helping with housing/eviction relief or the local community food bank.
Sonja Stupel
North side
Next, forgive
car loans
Democrats have succeeded in passing their $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, which contains some much-needed help.
But as usual it also contains many billions of vote-buying pork.
While not including such ridiculous ideas such as a nationwide minimum wage of $15 per hour, it does include unnecessary higher tax credits of up to $3,600 per child for couples making as much as $150,000 per year.
It also includes provisions for any future forgiveness of student loans to be tax-free. Translation? Gifts, at responsible taxpayers’ expense.
I fully expect the Democrats to move toward forgiveness of auto loans next. After all, according to reliable sources, total car loan debt is $1.4 trillion, which is almost as much as student loan debt, and personal transportation is at least as valuable as some of the “higher education” obtained under the government’s overzealous student loan programs.
Matthew Scully
Sahuarita
Sinema eats cake while we wait in food lines
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, arrogantly and ignorantly, brought a cake to Congress and with an immature curtsy and a thumbs down, nixed the $15 minimum-wage hike. In 2014, she enthusiastically supported a minimum-wage hike and let all who would hear know about it. But now she has forgotten what is so real to so many — that living on, or near, the current minimum wage makes it nearly impossible to make a go of it without going into debt or even living on the streets.
Once upon a time, my friends and I cheered on Sinema’s victory over Martha McSally, but now that enthusiasm seems so hollow and so very naïve. I don’t have to imagine that Sinema’s eating her cake while others are waiting in food lines will win her many new friends, or votes, unless those friends are untouchable, or most likely Republicans.
Joseph Robinett
Midtown
This is why we don’t
say ‘all lives matter’
Re: the March 6 letter “We’re all important.”
The letter writer claims that saying, “Black lives matter” implies that Black lives matter more than others, suggesting there is an invisible “only” in front of the phrase “Black lives matter.” But that is not the case.
What we mean when we say “Black lives matter” is that Black lives matter, too. The reason we need to say “Black lives matter” and say it repeatedly is that throughout this nation’s history and to the present day, we have disregarded and destroyed Black lives.
One Reddit user explained it this way: Imagine you’re sitting down to dinner with your family, and while everyone else gets a serving of the meal, you don’t get any. You say, “I should get my fair share.” But in reply, you are told, “Everyone should get their fair share.” Of course everyone should get their fair share; indeed, that was your point.
Amelia Cramer
Downtown
Apocalypse Four
an embarrassment
Arizona’s four Republican representatives in Congress have, without any conscience, continued the campaign to convince all their supporters of the big election lie. They don’t see the downside in this. Reps. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, David Schweikert and Debbie Lesko are heavily involved with Arizona’s Republican-majority state Legislature’s attempt to mount extraordinary efforts to change the rules of voting and representation while enhancing their own political clout.
The Apocalypse Four also voted against the new stimulus bill, once more a complete embarrassment to Arizona’s citizens.
Thomas Wilson
Northwest side
Why do Arizonans keep
reelecting these fools?
When we moved from Washington to Arizona seven years ago, I knew I would enjoy Arizona except for its crazy politics. With all the challenges facing Arizona, like education, roads, the economy, and the pandemic, the Republican-controlled Legislature focuses on voter suppression.
I suppose if you can’t win elections by the veracity of your ideas, then you have to make it hard, especially for the folks who tend to vote for Democrats, to exercise their right to be heard.
People, why do you keep reelecting these fools to represent you? The very definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.
Mary Zimmerman
SaddleBrooke
City right to reassess
zoo expansion
Re: the March 10 article “City Council saves Reid Park Zoo from public resentment over plan.”
The public is well regarded in the fact that they have a voice in what goes on in their city. The protest that occurred to pause construction of an expansion to the Reid Park Zoo is an excellent example of not only the community members, but leaders banding together and reassessing their previous commitments.
Although there may be some resentment among the City Council members, they still found a way to put it to the side and find an alternative in order to save our precious Reid Park. Not only will the expansion of the zoo into the park distress our present community members, the future generations will soon have fewer and fewer parks and nature to indulge in, which will have a great impact on how strong and beautiful this city and community can be.
Adolfo Madrid
South side
Maybe a ballot initiative
can protect voting rights
With the Arizona Republican-dominated Legislature about to further restrict our voting rights, don’t you think it is time we have a new voter initiative? I do. Here are some suggested inclusions:
Standardized vote by mail. Everyone gets a ballot in the mail. They don’t have to ask for it; Election days are holidays; the Legislature is specifically prohibited from changing voter laws without a finding of systemic fraud by a competent court of law.
That should do it.
Michael Seibold
Downtown
A plea to end
the filibuster
An open letter to Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly:
Please keep our democracy inclusive by voting to end the filibuster. Created to protect the institution of slavery and racist laws, the filibuster is still being used to combat reforms that would promote voting rights and pass problem-solving legislation.
You say you want bipartisan action but not a single Republican in either chamber of Congress voted for Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package! When it comes to compromise, like Lucy, they keep moving the football, and like Charlie, Democrats keep trying to govern. Partisanship apparently Trumps (sic) all.
Christine Flanagan
West side
Republicans
are voters, too
Arizona legislators, why are you making it harder for Republicans to vote? My family wants to continue getting our ballots by mail, without having to keep checking to see if we have been dropped from the “permanent” list. We also want to return our ballots by mail as we have in the past, without needing to find a notary or trekking across town to hand deliver our “mail-in” ballots to some government office.
We certainly don’t want to be forced to stand in long lines to vote, which seems to be your plan. Going to the polls means changing schedules, making complicated travel plans, and taking long hours out of our day by the time it’s all said and done. For some of my family members, voting in person is no longer even a possibility.
We used to think you wanted our votes, being our elected representatives and all, but now we are beginning to wonder. Stop making voting so difficult for us.
Lorene McLaughlin
Oro Valley
Church exemption
is a can of worms
Re: the March 10 article “Bill seeks to make religious services exempt from emergency shutdowns.”
The passage of HB 2648 in the Arizona House follows a wave of legislation across the country that take religious exemptions too far.
Tying the hands of government officials to address public safety is a mistake. Coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona and elsewhere could have been avoided by more consistent measures. That includes preventing indoor gatherings, whether religious or not. Public-health experts have communicated their concern over indoor church gatherings, noting that they’re especially likely to spread COVID-19.
Second, HB 2648 is a Trojan horse of sorts, with language that presents as if it is focused on preventing government interference with religious practice, but it really gives religious organizations an unwarranted and unfair special right to immunity from civil and criminal liability.
HB 2648 not only presents a danger to public health and safety, but it further deteriorates the separation of church.
Roy Speckhardt
Downtown
Zoo expansion:
a teenager’s view
The expansion of the Red Park Zoo is a divisive issue. I know that the zoo and park are significant to Tucsonans, but we have to conclude this matter. I would prefer that the park and zoo go unchanged. Even though the zoo has spent $2 million on the zoo expansion, it’s best to stop while they’re ahead.
The point is that I’ve been to the zoo many times as it’s perfect the way it is. Many people may consider it tiny compared to other zoos, but that’s what makes it our zoo.
The park itself attracts swarms of people during the spring and summer. When the zoo isn’t open, there are people at the park laughing, playing, and having a great time. Flocks of ducks come from everywhere to relax and enjoy the water. If we keep everything the same, we can continue to maintain a community space that brings joy to all.