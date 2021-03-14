Letters to the Editor March 14

Keep Barnum Hill and the south pond public
As a former zookeeper at Reid Park Zoo I support the zoo’s mission of endangered species conservation. What I cannot support is the destruction of a space where kids have access to mature trees and water teeming with native species.
Nature play is critical to all children, not just children whose parents can afford memberships. Connections to native species is as important as connection to endangered species from far off lands. It is arguably even more important for children to value the natural world closest to home as that is where they can have the greatest impact.
The pond and hill provide connections to wildlife in a way the zoo never can. Accessible to all at any time. If Reid Park Zoo is truly serious about conservation they would see the protest to protect the pond and hill for what it is. A group of citizens desperately trying to preserve a place for wildlife in the heart of Tucson. That’s real conservation.
Shiloh Walkosak, former
zookeeper Reid Park Zoo
Northwest side
Voting roadblocks mean disenfranchisement
Voting should be as easy as possible, however some prefer to roadblock participation. In a recent CNN article, state Rep. John Kavanagh (Fountain Hills), claiming fraud concerns, was referenced with several quotes surrounding the push to restrict voting: “we (Republicans) don’t mind putting security measures in that won’t let everybody vote, but everybody shouldn’t be voting.” “Democrats value as many people as possible voting.” In response to Democrats pursuing people to vote: “Not everybody wants to vote, and if somebody is uninterested in voting, that probably means that they’re totally uninformed on the issues.” “Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well.” So the government should decide whether a certain IQ or level of education is adequate to participate? This is so blatant for what it is, it’s disgusting. This is all the more reason Congress has to pass a bill like HR1 or something similar to end this nonsense once and for all.
Thomas George
Northwest side
Compromise needed on zoo issue
Something feels so off to me about the conversation around Barnum Hill and the zoo expansion. The majority of the people who are speaking their opinions are adults, so why do I keep seeing childish insults coming from both sides?
I, a 17-year-old student, have been going to the park and the zoo my whole life, and many people would agree with me when I say that both are important to our community. I would love to see an expansion to our zoo, but I would also love to keep our park. Who gets to say that one is more important than the other when both side’s views and concerns are valid?
We can continue this fight between the zoo expansion and saving Barnum Hill, but it’ll just end with disappointment, anger and frustration. Instead, shouldn’t we be focusing our energy on finding a compromise?
We should take this 45-day pause to voice our opinions while remaining civil and respecting the other side’s views.
Maria Araiza
South side