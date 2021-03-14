 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor March 14
View Comments

Letters to the Editor March 14

Keep Barnum Hill and the south pond public

As a former zookeeper at Reid Park Zoo I support the zoo’s mission of endangered species conservation. What I cannot support is the destruction of a space where kids have access to mature trees and water teeming with native species.

Nature play is critical to all children, not just children whose parents can afford memberships. Connections to native species is as important as connection to endangered species from far off lands. It is arguably even more important for children to value the natural world closest to home as that is where they can have the greatest impact.

The pond and hill provide connections to wildlife in a way the zoo never can. Accessible to all at any time. If Reid Park Zoo is truly serious about conservation they would see the protest to protect the pond and hill for what it is. A group of citizens desperately trying to preserve a place for wildlife in the heart of Tucson. That’s real conservation.

Shiloh Walkosak, former

zookeeper Reid Park Zoo

Northwest side

Voting roadblocks mean disenfranchisement

Voting should be as easy as possible, however some prefer to roadblock participation. In a recent CNN article, state Rep. John Kavanagh (Fountain Hills), claiming fraud concerns, was referenced with several quotes surrounding the push to restrict voting: “we (Republicans) don’t mind putting security measures in that won’t let everybody vote, but everybody shouldn’t be voting.” “Democrats value as many people as possible voting.” In response to Democrats pursuing people to vote: “Not everybody wants to vote, and if somebody is uninterested in voting, that probably means that they’re totally uninformed on the issues.” “Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well.” So the government should decide whether a certain IQ or level of education is adequate to participate? This is so blatant for what it is, it’s disgusting. This is all the more reason Congress has to pass a bill like HR1 or something similar to end this nonsense once and for all.

Thomas George

Northwest side

Compromise needed on zoo issue

Something feels so off to me about the conversation around Barnum Hill and the zoo expansion. The majority of the people who are speaking their opinions are adults, so why do I keep seeing childish insults coming from both sides?

I, a 17-year-old student, have been going to the park and the zoo my whole life, and many people would agree with me when I say that both are important to our community. I would love to see an expansion to our zoo, but I would also love to keep our park. Who gets to say that one is more important than the other when both side’s views and concerns are valid?

We can continue this fight between the zoo expansion and saving Barnum Hill, but it’ll just end with disappointment, anger and frustration. Instead, shouldn’t we be focusing our energy on finding a compromise?

We should take this 45-day pause to voice our opinions while remaining civil and respecting the other side’s views.

Maria Araiza

South side

View Comments
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor, March 10
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 10

  • Updated

LETTERS: A few letter writers express their displeasure for Kyrsten Sinema's now infamous "no" vote on the floor of the Senate to help defeat a minimum wage raise provision in the new COVID recovery bill.

Letters to the Editor, March 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 8

  • Updated

LETTERS: Nearly every other letter writer has something to say about a decision they agree or disagree with Tucson Mayor Regina Romero making (or not making). Read their complaints (and praise) in our Monday edition of Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 7

  • Updated

LETTERS: A letter writer claiming to represent Real Christians Against Dinosaurs writes that much of Tucson's misfortune can be traced back to "Roxy the T-Rex, the rattlesnake bridge and many others." An intriguing hypothesis . . .

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park Zoo

PLEASE do not let this small group of special interest people stop the Asian addition = this expansion has been discussed for years and approv…

Letters to the Editor, March 11
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 11

LETTERS: After yesterday's decision by the Tucson City Council to officially pause proposed construction to expand Reid Park Zoo, our letter writers have their say. All that and more in our latest edition of Letters to the Editor!

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News