Letters to the Editor March 15

Save the heart of Reid Park
I support the mayor on pausing the destruction of Barnum Hill, the mature trees and south duck pond.
In my mind (and heart) this is not right! There are other solutions and other areas that would have less impact on our environment. Just the tree canopy alone is enough to rethink this zoo expansion plan into Barnum. I would have never voted for the prop if I’d had any idea of this. The Tucson Mayor and City Council have the power to change this, by coming to the table and finding solutions to end this for the better of the whole community.
Gigi Brown
Midtown
When we can say ‘All Lives Matter’
Re: the March 6 letter “We’re all important.”
A thoughtful letter reflecting on “Black Lives Matter” banners suggests that saying “All Lives Matter” makes more sense, because “any time we suggest one segment is more important than another we further separate us through implied bias.” This oft-repeated canard must be called out for what it too often is: a whitewash, an attempt to deflect responsibility for vast and deep social sins.
There is nothing “implied” about the “bias” exhibited in the police murders of Black people, the invasion of their homes, the pretext arrests, the mass incarceration, the denial of housing, schooling, voting rights and jobs to people because of their skin color. This is hate, pure and simple, and the sooner we face and mitigate that ugly truth, the sooner we’ll realize that, indeed, one segment is not more important than another.
Then, and only then can we claim the right to declare, “All Lives Matter.”
Regula Case
Midtown
AZ leading the nation again
The Republican majority in the Arizona Legislature is leading the nation in pushing voter suppression bills. The legislators sponsoring and supporting those bills must hear from us.
Similarly, the Democratic majority in the US House passed a bill to ensure voting rights, election integrity and campaign finance reform. This bill will not pass the US Senate because Republicans will invoke the filibuster requiring 60 votes and will kill it. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has said she will not vote to do away with the filibuster, an anti-democratic Senate rule that has been seriously abused recently. These reforms are supported by a majority of Americans. Sinema and Republicans must not stand in the way.
Pat Hammes
Midtown
Early voter system
I am opposed to having people’s early ballots being taken away. Many people used them, including my sister, because she couldn’t go to the polls. Many people wouldn’t bother with voting if it wasn’t for the early ballot system.
I suggest that we keep the system we have now, then change it to something else. It is a good system and will be costly to send notices to people. It was also good for the minorities who wanted to get their votes in. It’s helpful to the minorities who usually don’t get their voice heard or get the chance to vote.
Sergio Lerma
South Tucson
Removing the early voting option
Arizona legislators want to remove the permanent early voting option. State senators, like Michelle Ugenti-Rita, think it would be a good idea to require county recorders to send notices to inform people of them being pending to be removed from the list.
I agree with the sending notices to inform people that they are going to be removed from the lists. I agree with this because people should be notified ahead of time before something is done that will affect them.
I do not agree with removing the permanent early voting option because people should be allowed to vote early so the votes can be counted early and on time.
Tatiana Hernandez
South side
Hispanics especially hurt by pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit hard for lots of people, especially Hispanics. So many Hispanics are struggling right now with nowhere to turn. They have been laid off from jobs and are not making enough money to support their families. Families are even going without food because of that. Some of these families even have people with disabilities and health problems which make things a lot worse. Right now because of the pandemic most people are scared to get jobs at the risk of getting sick. I would suggest we can do food donations and donate to the food bank. It is very unfortunate that people have to go through this .
Mya Muniz
South side
Ask every question; question every answer
Re: the March 11 article “4 flawed reasoning processes that imperil society.”
Whereas I enjoyed and agree with a recent opinion by Gil Shapiro, I disagree with his assertion that “the best we can do is to be aware these bad (critical thinking protocols) exist.” There actually IS something we can do. It’s simple enough that anyone can do it and easy enough that anyone can remember what to do. I don’t normally advocate advice, counsel or slogans that can be put on a button, meme or bumper sticker, but in this case I think an exception should be made.
The “something?” Ask every question. Question every answer.
I am a progressive/liberal — politically, theologically — but I regularly read smart influencers I disagree with and sometimes find myself agreeing with them — Michael Gerson, Jennifer Rubin, George Will, Tom Friedman, the Wall Street Journal.
In any issue or disagreement, I want to be able to understand and articulate the opposition’s point of view as cogently as my own. If I’m able to do that, I can disagree or oppose with integrity.
Patrick Cunningham
Northwest side
Who is an American?
Re: the March 11 letter “Fitz is an elite; I am an American.”
“Cartoon drivel” … or a targeted response to the disgust of the Trump years?
Each of these people you invent certainly sound like Americans we can all relate to in a positive way, including an “elite” Fitz … and me, a former Republican very disgusted with one Donald Trump and the Republican Party for what they stood for these past few years! You make no point by assuming ownership of those Americans.
Donald Trump earned Fitz’s “drivel” with five years of constant lying and autocratic behavior — undemocratic behavior very different from positive attributes assigned to any American. The rest of those “deplorables” earned theirs with unthinking worship of a very faulted man.
Donald Trump wanted to own you and me; he wanted you and me to adore him. Beyond that, he had no interest in us, nor in our democracy. If you include yourself as among those “deplorables” Fitz invented, I’m sorry.
Frank Pasons
Northeast side
Border crossers hope to improve their futures
Re: the March 11 article “Arizona sees spike in border crossings.”
Those crossing the border can better their future by coming into the United States. Even though we are still in a pandemic, more and more seem to come. Tucson is one of the closest U.S. cities to Mexico, and many immigrants will come here. Everyone should have the same opportunities because everyone is equal, even if they are from here or from any other country.
Many will disagree, but if you wanted a better chance for your family or yourself, wouldn’t you try to better yourself in a more advanced country?
Nycholas McDaniel
South side
Staggering schedules could help with COVID
Re: the online article “Arizona reports 1,835 more COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths.”
Employees could work on staggered schedules. The article talks about how there have been many cases of COVID. Yes, it has gone down, but there are still too many cases. Dr. Ross Goldberg says employees should go to work one day and others the next.
I am a junior at Sunnyside High School; the way we are doing school is some days people go to class in person while others are doing the same class but online. I included this because it’s the same way Dr. Ross Goldberg was suggesting. If all employees follow Dr. Goldberg’s directions, COVID cases could go down, and all employees could be safer in their workplace.
Melanie Navarro
South side
Fitz v. Wade
Re: the March 11 letter “Fitz is an elite; I am an American.”
David Fitzsimmons is a fine writer, cartoonist and satirist. I have been following his work since moving to Arizona five years ago. He is a voice in the wilderness. I don’t think he is necessarily pandering; he’s trying to teach. Like Wade of “Fitz is an elite; I am an American,” I am proud. My grandparents were farmers and railroad workers. My father-in-law drove a truck for 43 years. My father fought in the Battle of Midway as a US Navy airman and I worked as an RN for 37 years.
I like to think we all had American backbones and would not have been taken in by a Trump. If the millions who voted for Trump do not wish to be portrayed as “gap-toothed, uneducated, slang-slinging deplorables” they should stop doing “gap-toothed, uneducated, slang-slinging deplorable things.” That would show some real American backbone.
Janet Smith
Oro Valley