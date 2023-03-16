Corporate plea bargains

Re: the March 13 article “Excessive reliance on plea deals can undermine justice.”

George Will’s recent column railing against plea bargains misses the mark by a mile. Working as both a prosecutor and public defender, I saw both the good and the bad in the system.

While Will discussed plea agreements for people, he failed to mention the insidious pleas offered corporations, allowing them to pay fines instead of making corporate criminals go to jail. Corporations are almost always given a get-out-of-jail-free card instead of being held accountable for misdeeds.

Here are a few examples: Cigarette corporate CEOs swore under oath cigarettes were not a health hazard. Wells Fargo defrauding customers out of millions by charging them for services they did not want. Exxon helped set up an organization to create fake news that climate change did not result from its product.

These companies still operate today thanks to corporate plea bargains that undermine the public’s trust in the judicial system.

Howard Strause

Foothills

Let’s stop shouting and start talking

Re: the March 11 article “We can find things in common if we try just a little.”

The writer quite correctly points out that those of us who are on different sides of the political spectrum have more in common than we think.

The way we are most alike is in the values we share. We want the best for our families, a secure future for our children, and hope that we make this world a better place.

We can disagree about policy. We can be angry about one side distorting the facts or the meaning of something the other side said. But it’s no reason to stop talking or allowing a grandstanding politician to drive a wedge between us.

I suggest that we take the opportunity, like the writer, to discover that the other guy is actually OK, and then take the time to get to know them better.

Then we can have constructive conversations about solving the important problems that affect us all.

Edward Beshore

North side

Chinese capers

The trip of the Chinese balloon has given us such an opportunity. We have been able to test out security-penetrating systems and blockers. We were able to show that we do not go berserk over stuff like this when the president just said the military would take care of it and they did. We got to show off our latest military toy. We got to show that we could shoot down anything in midair at 60,000 feet. And then we got to drop it in our territory without harming any property, person or animal in an easily accessible place where we can go pick up the pieces and see what the Chinese can do right now. To top it off we get to laugh at the Civil War equipment that the Chinese think is so clever to use.

Bette Richards

Northwest side

Stop the hate

There are hateful laws being proposed by Republican legislators everywhere to take away rights, undermine democracy, and increase divisiveness. Perhaps they should all remember and ponder the words of this song from the musical “South Pacific”:

“You’ve got to be taught / To hate and fear / You’ve got to be taught / From year to year / It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear

You’ve got to be carefully taught / You’ve got to be taught / To be afraid / Of people whose eyes / Are oddly made / And people whose skin is a different shade

You’ve got to be carefully taught / You’ve got to be taught / Before it’s too late / Before you are six / Or seven or eight / To hate all the people your relatives hate / You’ve got to be carefully taught.”

Our children are not born prejudiced and hateful, they become what we teach them to be.

Klara Cserny

Southwest side

Religious prejudice

A Phoenix area school district is being sued by the Alliance Defending Freedom (gotta love that name) for violating the constitutional rights of Arizona Christians by dropping a student teacher agreement with Arizona Christian University. The Washington Elementary School District’s board voted to terminate the agreement in opposition to Arizona Christian University’s stance against LGBTQ students.

Tom Horne, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, supports the lawsuit, saying, “There’s nothing more outrageous than religious prejudice.” I’m confused. Does Mr. Horne mean prejudice against traditional Christian beliefs or prejudice against LGBTQ rights? Mr. Horne, enlighten me, please.

Randall S. Smith

Midtown

Bill Walton

Recent letters have described Bill Walton as a “treasure” and his rants as “poetry.” No one can dispute that Bill Walton has a wealth of knowledge and basketball history. And the color that he provides could be a welcome addition to his broadcasts, but only if they added to his coverage of the games rather than replacing it. Too often I find myself wondering what is going on in the game while Bill is interviewing someone or going through one of his historical rants. Bill, go ahead and fill me in on the history, but let’s keep up with the game.

Cary Fishman

East side

Wadsack as Dolores Umbridge

In the guise of “protecting children,” LD17 Sen. Justine Wadsack has promoted bills that would control what public school children read and how they learn about the human body, “protect” them from drag queens, control what pronouns others use to refer to them, allowing parents to put certain topics off limits for school counseling, and the list goes on. This reminds me of Educational Decrees that Harry Potter’s despised teacher, Dolores Umbridge, nailed to the walls of Hogwarts to keep students from learning about the Dark Arts. Similarly, the Arizona Senate’s own Dolores is “nailing” dozens of bills that would reduce the safety and comfort of children in schools, especially trans kids, eliminate the teaching of accurate U.S. history, and defund public schools, to name a few. Dolores got her comeuppance after she delivered a racist rant to the centaurs. Watch out, Justine. The centaurs will be watching in the 2024 election.

Nancy Burton

Southeast side

One feather at a time

Madeleine Albright, upon seeing her country fall to fascism, said, “if you pluck a chicken one feather at a time people don’t notice it.”

Since Trump was elected we are experiencing an incredible rise of right-wing extremism across the nation and within our government. I am terrified our democracy will fall by not one chicken feather but a whole coop at a time.

The banning of books, attempts to limit voting rights, and women’s rights, as well as the rise of antisemitism are terrifying. You may feel immune today as you go about your daily life thinking, “who cares, it’s not affecting me.” That’s what many thought in Nazi Germany in the 30’s.

Stand up against the injustice around you. Join a group, contribute to a cause, write postcards or a letter to the editor, post on social media.

Your rights might be the next ones under attack. Help save our democracy before it’s too late.

Beth Smith