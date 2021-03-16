Letters to the Editor March 16

Two very useful opinion articles
Re: the March 11 article “4 flawed reasoning processes that imperil society.”
I certainly enjoyed the two articles (Michael Gerson’s ‘distrust of science’ and Gil Shapiro’s ‘flawed reasoning’) on the March 11 Opinion page. I enjoy that the science of human nature helps explain some of our (the nation’s) emotional workings — which I hope we all can agree are (especially right now) quite bewildering. Very useful information. Helpful at soothing the confusion of these trying times.
I certainly don’t accept the irrational, extremist thinking that is being so widely displayed in this nation’s dialogue. But I must be aware that extremist thinking exists, and these articles helped to put it in perspective.
I can only offer my opinion, trust the science, trust these educated people. They are not elitists. Love your neighbor enough to get the vaccine! Love yourself enough to love your neighbor.
K L Smith
West side
Great article on flawed reasoning processes
Re: the March 11 article “4 flawed reasoning processes that imperil society.”
I was delighted to see an article by Gil Shapiro on the Opinion page on March 11.
It covered our beliefs and how difficult it is to change our minds. We tend to select sources that are in agreement with ours. As a scientist I have been taught to be skeptical and to use critical thinking and to use evidence to support our beliefs. As Gil Shapiro has suggested, it works. Try it. It could influence your future beliefs and help you to make more rational decisions.
Jerry Karches
Northwest side
It’s good to show your colors
Ever since the American public, in a free and fair election, voted the 45th President out of office the Republican party has denied the election was valid, encouraged an insurrection, and opposed the new COVID relief bill.
Now they are trying on a national scale to make it as hard as possible to vote, trying to take the vote away from minorities.
All the top Republicans except maybe Mitt Romney have said they are fine with the 45th President becoming the 47th President.
The current opposition party in this country is very anti- and un-democratic.
It’s nice of them to so blatantly show their true colors.
We have been warned. If everyone lets their voting rights — and then maybe a lot more — to be taken away from them, we need to be careful.
Graeme Williams
Southeast side
Water and food insecurity
Re: the March 11 article “Utah stakes out rogue position as Western water shortages loom.”
In response to your article regarding the looming water shortage, we wanted to highlight the potential impact on food insecurity within our state and communities. A water shortage would negatively impact agriculture throughout the state and may lead to an increase in food insecurity for the surrounding communities. Thirteen percent or almost a million people in Arizona are food insecure.
Many local farms currently participate in community-supported agriculture programs that help provide low-cost produce to communities throughout Arizona. In a water shortage, these programs would be threatened as water restrictions would limit agricultural yield and farms may choose not to participate.
We support the commitment of the farmers throughout Arizona that have filed the required conservation plans with the state and encourage water conservation within Arizona and the other states that share the Colorado River.
Michele Swann, Tiana Poirier-Shelton, Akin Adeyemi, Brigitte Dzissah, Haley Oura (MPH students at the UA Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health)
Marana
Urge Sinema, Kelly to end the filibuster
Last week, Congress passed the COVID relief bill by the smallest possible margin, and help is on the way to millions of Americans. Hallelujah!
Next up are bills to increase the minimum wage, fund new infrastructure, protect voting rights and decrease the influence of big money in our elections.
However these bills don’t stand a chance of passing the Senate because of a technicality called the filibuster, which requires a majority of 60 votes for passage. Republicans will use the filibuster to block everything President Biden and Democrats bring forward, just as they did with Obama. They blocked gun control, judicial appointments and voting rights. It’s pure obstructionism.
If you’re fed up with this endless Congressional gridlock, call or write our Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly and urge them to eliminate the filibuster. Let’s make the next four years productive!
Leslie Hunten
Midtown
Old, white columnist criticizes younger Latina
Re: the March 7 article “In refusing to shed her activist role, Romero fails to serve us all.”
Columnist Jonathan Hoffman defended the failed petition to recall Mayor Regina Romero, sponsored by Joseph Morgan, who has failed to win elected office. Hoffman’s condescension and underlying racial bias are shocking. He attacks the city’s first Latina mayor for helping the Latino community, supporting Black Lives Matter, and opposing excessive police violence.
Hoffman airs the grievances of old, wealthy white men, whose numbers are dwindling, to criticize a younger, LatinX person, whose numbers are nearly half of the Tucson population.
Hoffman’s “us vs. them” mentality is divisive and toxic. Empowering our most vulnerable Tucsonans does not take away from Regina Romero’s ability to be a mayor for all of us; it advances it by making sure everyone has a voice in our government.
Larry Bodine
Foothills
Is $15/hour really ridiculous?
Re: the March 13 letter “Next, forgive car loans.”
In answer to the letter writer, do you really think that a $15/hr national minimum wage is “ridiculous?” At 52 weeks per year (that’s if someone gets a paid two-week vacation and/or sick leave), 40 hours a week equals $31,200 a year. Do you really think that is a ridiculous salary for one person, much less a family? Rent (forget a mortgage), car insurance/maintenance, food, health insurance, clothing, utilities. How much do you earn?
Karen Junghans
Foothills
Remembering Mayor Bob Walkup
I have lost a dear friend whom I never met. I knew little about his upbringing or his family and friends, but I knew his heart and his wonderful spirit. He and I both cared deeply for people and for Tucson, but he was the one who demonstrated it every day and worked tenaciously to make our home a better place.
Thank you, Bob.
Scott McKinzie
Northeast side
Steller, Sinema and ... bipartisanship?
Re: the March 14 article “Sinema’s vote on bill shows partisanship can get results.”
I usually agree with Tim Steller’s columns, but he is way off base with Sinema. Her vote against the filibuster and the $15 minimum wage is not bipartisanship but stupidity, given what this nation has gone through with Trump and his Republican cronies.
Trump and his cronies have devastated the U.S. in so many ways, both morally and ethically, as well as financially. Voting against the filibuster and the $15 minimum wage is bipartisanship? It’s a travesty.
What we DO NOT need is bipartisanship to restore our country but as FDR and LBJ did, enact legislation to help the U.S. recover from Trump’s onslaught. If Sinema thinks that this is the time for bipartisanship, she is dead wrong. Also, don’t lump Sinema in with Kelly, who may be a centrist, but he does the right thing.
Zachary Shnek
Northwest side
Politicians are supposed to represent us
I am tired of our elected state representatives trying to minimize voter rights! They were elected to represent us, so should welcome our (voters) input. By making it harder to vote, restricting our rights to propose legislation, or trying to modify laws their constituents voted into law they are serving themselves, not their voting public.
All voters, including marginalized citizens, are their constituents. This is not a legitimate tool to pad the rolls of a particular political party. It’s self-serving and wrong. Any politician who favors restricting the vote, or public input on legislation, should be voted OUT, or even recalled.
Carol Garr
Southwest side
Romero and HUD
Re: the March 14 article “Romero, considered for HUD post, says focus is steering city through pandemic.”
I want to beg, plead, with Mayor Romero not to take the potential offer of an HUD appointment. I know it is an expression of high regard, but, we need her here in Tucson for at least her full term, or more. It reminds me of Raul Castro being appointed as ambassador and leaving the governorship shortly after he was elected. Our state needed him, and our city needs her. Please, Mayor Romero, stay here and keep working on the issues of our community. Leaving would just mess things up.
Charlanne Maynard
Midtown
Republican Party no better than card cheats
I was trained as a scientist and base my beliefs and opinions on evidence rather than lies, propaganda, theories and rumors. The majority of the Republican Party has chosen to perpetrate the lie of a stolen election despite overwhelming evidence in more than 60 court cases and audits to the contrary. Several Republican-controlled Legislatures, including Arizona’s, are using these false claims as an excuse to pass laws perpetuating anti-democracy practices of gerrymandering and voter suppression.
In my opinion these people are no different from professional card cheats who palm cards, deal from the bottom of the deck and hide thing up their sleeves while lying to our faces about their honesty and intentions. They are equally dishonest and beneath contempt.
I would admonish every Arizonan with the lease bit of honesty and integrity to vote to rid ourselves of this plague on democracy in the upcoming elections.
Henry Fannin
Marana
Romero is my mayor, buddy
Re: the March 7 article “In refusing to shed her activist role, Romero fails to serve us all.”
I read Johnathan Hoffman’s justifications for the recall of our mayor Regina Romero, with no small amount of disgust. Romero represents me. Hanging a Black Lives Matter banner but opposing a thin blue line, immediately following the horrific death of a Black man at the hands of a police officer, seems to me the right thing to do. And apparently a brave thing, since it resulted in this type of hit piece.
By the way, I voted for Steve Farley, mostly because I interacted with him personally around issues of school funding, and I thought he did a good job as majority leader. But I am thrilled with Romero’s performance and willingness to defend vulnerable people here in Tucson. I feel safe with her as my mayor.
Golda Velez
North side
Zoo vs. park
I applaud Mayor Romero for taking the time to look for solutions to the park vs. zoo issue. I voted in 2018 to fund improvements to the zoo. I did not understand that it would usurp Reid Park or the duck pond.
Reid Park is the nicest park on the west side. Is anyone looking at alternatives? Tim Steller (March 10, 2012) suggested using under-utilized zoo and or city properties east and north of the zoo.
Has using a portion of one of the TWO city golf courses on the east side been considered? It’s important to also ask if the zoo plans other expansions in the future. I’d like to see the expansion happen, just not on Barnum Hill. I hope both sides will continue to look for civil creative solutions.
Carolyn Thurman
West side
Eliminating the filibuster
Those calling for Senator Sinema to vote to eliminate the filibuster should be careful what they wish for.
While it would help the Democrats achieve their agenda, at some point the Republicans will again be in control of the Senate, perhaps as soon as 2022.
We’ve been through this before. That helped Obama place some liberal judges, but once the Republicans gained control of the Senate, Mitch McConnell expanded that decision to include the Supreme Court resulting in Trump being able to get three conservative justices confirmed. The Republicans would use the new 50 vote threshold the same way to accomplish their own agenda.
I’m a centrist Republican who crosses party lines sometimes. I respect Senator Sinema for working for all Americans in a bipartisan manner. That’s how government works best for the people.
Dan Watson
Oracle