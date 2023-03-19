Unplug her microphone

The U.S. Congress has 435 representatives. Who is your representative in Congress? I know for certain mine is not Marjorie Taylor Greene. However, if you watch the news or read the newspaper, it seems she is the only representative in Congress. The media seems addicted to reporting on what Ms. Greene has to say about everything. Why? I think we all know why. It is all about TV ratings and what sells. I asked Google “Who is the dumbest member in the U.S. Congress?” and Ms. Greene is listed as one of the dumbest.

Personally, I don’t want to know, nor do I care, what the dumbest U.S. representative has to say. Especially when Ms. Greene thinks the Jews might use “state-of-the-art Jewish space lasers” to shoot down Santa Claus. I think it is time to take the microphone from Ms. Greene’s hands and like they did in real vaudeville shows, use a curtain hook to pull her off the national stage.

Robert Ferguson

Sahuarita

Listen to our youth

Re: the March 10 article “Senate OKs making list of books to ban in schools.”

Dear Justine Wadsack: Talk, or rather listen, to some actual children and teenagers, will you? Many worry that nuclear war or climate catastrophe will end their lives before they get a chance to become adults. A growing number have watched friends and teachers die horribly at the hands of disturbed people with easily obtained assault weapons. Talk about loss of innocence. Hearing young people express their fears for the future just might inspire you to drop your laughable and doomed campaign to stop teenagers from thinking about sex and turn your attention to working for a more peaceful world where all kids feel loved and accepted, not isolated and afraid. And leave the librarians and teachers alone. They are professionals trying to do their jobs. They deserve our respect and support, not the endless harassment they are getting these days.

Kim Mathews

East side

Hypocrisy

A number of years ago, I waited impatiently in line for gas due to the Iranian oil embargo. There was a great outcry for energy independence, although it has amounted to nothing. Today, Iran and Saudi Arabia are resuming diplomatic relations and Saudi Arabia is sponsoring LIV golf tournaments, one of which will be held in Tucson. When will we learn that Saudi Arabia is only interested in self-preservation, not being a partner in peace?

Charles Schultz

Northeast side

Diversity programs

Re: the March 14 article “Lawmaker takes aim at diversity programs.”

I expected the Star this morning, but Mad Magazine was delivered instead. Specifically, the referenced article delineating Republican Sen. Jake Hoffman’s bill 1694 banning all possible uses of public funds. At this point, the fun begins.

It’s SNL quality.

Susan VonKersburg

Foothills

Innocence or ignorance?

Re: the March 14 article “AZ Senate bill to ban books is harmful.”

I so enjoyed reading Mr. Halliday’s eloquent and experienced opinion on the reason SB1700 should not be passed. His 40 years of experience working in libraries have allowed him to see how each decade has continued to hold books, instead of parents, responsible for protecting the “innocence” of children. Is it innocence or ignorance they want to maintain? When a book is called to be censored, the reason it is found offensive should be seen as a teaching moment for a healthy discussion as to what the offense is. Those who are offended can choose not to select that book for their child’s reading material. It feels unjust to completely remove it from a public place and deny people with differing feelings and thresholds from that information or viewpoint. Thank you, Mr. Halliday, for reminding us that our librarians are educated, competent and have our best interests at heart. Let’s use government funds to do something about our city infrastructure, water needs, housing and things that affect all of us.

Christie Cummins

Midtown

Search for a better way

Re: the March 12 article “Housing crisis needs creativity.”

After reading Ms. McGrath’s op-ed piece, I wonder if we were at the same District 1 meetings. While Ms. McGrath cites the need to infill and the Pima Wash developer’s project in particular (with information taken directly from the company’s website), I find a disconnect between the NIMBY interpretation and the discussions that took place. The discussions included concerns with multiple infill projects–proposed and already completed — throughout the district. Interesting that only the Pima Wash project was singled out in the op-ed.

The citizens who spoke at the meetings raised issues with density, traffic, public safety, riparian protection, and flooding impacts on their communities The residents of the Pima Wash area were saying no to rezoning; hoping to mitigate their concerns about the impacts of the project on the surrounding community. There was no NIMBY-ism; only a search for a better way to use infill to provide housing.

Lee Marvin

Foothills

What is conservative?

What is conservative? Trump is a chronic liar who spent his life cheating working people. He’s never been man enough to hold himself accountable for his own actions. He was the first American president to kneel before dictators and tell them he loves them. As president he added massively to our debt for his own gain and that of his friends. And yes, he practiced socialism and is a traitor to our country. If this is conservative, then conservative means ignorance, hypocrisy, weakness, and the denigration of those who don’t gave all for our democracy. It means having no platform beneficial to our country, and refusing to put up quality people for office. It’s why they try to destroy our education system. They need to keep people poorly educated and ignorant in order to get re-elected. Conservative used to be a good thing.

Dave Rollins

Patagonia

Ranked choice voting

Recently, the Arizona Freedom Caucus distributed a press release urging support for their efforts to ban Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) and open primaries. As a proponent of RCV, I respectfully disagree and urge Arizona voters to oppose HB2552 and SB1265.

Voters should oppose any legislation that would limit their ability to choose from a slate of qualified candidates that truly reflect their values; that would disenfranchise any segment of eligible voters; and that would limit opportunities to improve our election system potentially increasing voter turnout and engagement.

Data shows that RCV has the potential to increase voter turnout, and polling of voters who used RCV shows a majority understood the ballot and would vote that way again. Most importantly, early polling shows that most Arizona voters support Ranked Choice Voting. There is no reason for this elected body to preemptively ignore or silence the voices of their constituents. Vote no on HB2552 and SB1265.

Betsy Boggia, Southern Arizona organizer, Voter Choice Arizona

Downtown

Fairness vs. control

State Sen. Justine Wadsack demands that Tucson change the way we elect City Council members. Her demand is not about fairness. It’s about control.

If she really wants representation of both parties in government (she says that’s her goal), she could set an example in the state Legislature, by urging consideration of her Democratic colleagues’ bills. Republicans’ policy automatically rejects all Democratic bills.

If she really wants representation of all voters, she could communicate with and represent all her constituents in the sprawling gerrymandered District 17. Instead, she represents only the ultra right-wing voters in that huge district.

Wadsack does not seek fairness. She seeks right-wing control of all of Arizona. She wants to impose her poorly conceived notion of morality on all of us.

Lisa Wolfe