Letters to the Editor, March 2

It’s time for TUSD to get students in classrooms
I stand with Dr. Gabriel Trujillo and am way past ready to return to school. Many of my counterparts have returned to their schools and are doing well. My school has small groups of in-person learners. Some of them are my students.
I go in a few days a week and interact with them during lunch and my planning period. I haven’t gotten sick and feel completely safe. Most of my students and their families are looking forward to our return to school on a regular basis.
We have heard plenty of how school employees are reluctant to return to work. I get that, but life has risks. We need to focus what we can do for our kids now, rather than what could happen. School employees were given early vaccines so we could get back into our classrooms and do our jobs!
Scott Thompson
East side
Reid Park Zoo is a living ark
When my family members visit Tucson, the first place we visit is Reid Park Zoo. When you walk through the zoo, you are walking through a Living Ark filled with wonderful animals who remind us that we are responsible for taking care of nature and its wild places.
As ambassadors for their endangered counterparts who are losing ground in the wild, they represent many Species Survival Plans. For example, species such as African elephants, lions, Grevy’s zebras and the icon of our zoo, giant anteaters.
Zoo staff also work directly with the Tapir Specialist Group, which supports the mission of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Our wonderful zoo, small but mighty, is part of a worldwide network of professionals dedicated to saving the animals with whom we share our planet.
This direct conservation connection between accredited, modern zoos with researchers in the wild is real and yields tangible results. I support the zoo’s expansion to ensure the survival of these beautiful creatures and the wild places they represent.
Terrie Thompson
East side
Blame the people that really trash Tucson
Re: the Feb. 26 letter “Get rid of people who make Tucson ugly.”
I found this letter both offensive and bigoted. This “God fearing Tucsonan” blames our riverbeds full of trash and the camps of homeless people on undocumented immigrants.
Unfortunately, or fortunately, depending on your perspective, the majority of houseless encampments around Tucson are occupied not by undocumented immigrants but by U.S. veterans and other Americans facing very difficult times.
And while I’m sure some of the trash that clutters our riverbeds, city streets and neighborhoods is tossed there by undocumented immigrants, fortunately or unfortunately, depending on your perspective, most is deposited by uncaring Tucsonans.
Kenneth Cohn
Northwest side
A pledge should mean something
Re: the Feb. 27 article “Taking a look at the backstory of the Pledge of Allegiance.”
Like Professor Michael Schaller, I have been disturbed by the actions of radical right-wing Republicans in our state legislature who on the one hand, dispute a legitimate election process mandated by our Constitution, and on the other hand, presume to force 6-year-olds to memorize the Pledge of Allegiance.
Words should mean something to the speaker. Allegiance is a concept far beyond the reasoning of a kindergarten student. Like those kindergartners, these state legislators seem not to understand nor believe in the words: “I pledge allegiance to the flag … and to the country (read: Constitution) for which it stands.”
As for requiring higher grade students to engage in a minute of “quiet reflection and moral reasoning,” one would hope these lawmakers would practice what they preach.
Kathy Suagee
Benson
A disavowal of the GOP
I have been mostly a lifelong Republican. I made a slight detour in the ’90s to the Libertarian Party. Then there was a horrible act of terrorism. On April 19, 1995, Timothy McVeigh blew up the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City!
There were vague rumors that he was connected to the Libertarian Party. Just the hint that I was in a political party connected to terrorism sent me running back to the safe, sane, Republican Party.
Now it’s 2021. My safe, sane Republican Party is the Party of Insurrection on my Capitol. It’s home to conspiracy theories, “magical” thinking, white supremacists and armed militias. The insurrection killed five people, including a police officer.
So, after 60-plus years (I passed out “I like Ike” buttons) I must exit, no, run screaming, from the Republican Party. I cannot, and will not, be associated with terrorists.
Thad Appelman
Northwest side
Sinema is helping the nation, not McConnell
Re: the Feb. 28 letter “Why is Sinema helping McConnell’s agenda?”
In response to the letter questioning Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s motivation regarding bipartisan opinions and voting record: Not only is her approach welcomed, but in my opinion we need more like her. If our country is to survive we must begin to debate and compromise on the issues most important to all the American people.
The call for unity from President Joe Biden was nice talk, but very few are walking the walk on either side of the aisle. As long as career politicians remain in office, the possibility of changing our current stalemate looks bleak. We need fresh thinking in Washington D.C., and we will not get it from the likes of Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell and others who have made reelection their main focus.
Common sense needs to be used when making decisions like killing the filibuster or transitioning to renewable energy, not where my next fundraising dollars come from.
We will not vote our way out of this, we need term limits in both houses of Congress.
Gene Elefant
Marana
Give the wall to Trump
I’m for removing the wall and would gladly pay more taxes to do it. Particularly, if the wall were to be cut into sections and delivered to Mar-a-Lago on the doorstep of the man who wanted it so badly.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
‘We the People’ are getting the shaft
The Arizona State Legislators are back in session and are once again trying to undermine our democracy.
So far, they have presented numerous bills trying to disenfranchise voters by making it harder to vote, disregarding our vote by choosing their own delegates to the Electoral College and making it almost impossible to ever get another initiative passed by requiring 60% approval rather than a simple majority.
Bills have been presented to eliminate the word “permanent” from the Permanent Early Voting List and remove voters who fail to vote in two consecutive election cycles. Another bill would require notarization of the signature on the mail-in ballot envelope. Another would shorten the early voting window.
I wonder if our legislators have even read the State Constitution, Article II, Section 2: “All political power is inherent in the people, and governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed.” Please contact your representatives and remind them they should be working for us, not against us!
Leadawn Anderton
Southwest side
Doonesbury is back!
Re: the Feb. 28 article “ ‘Doonesbury’ cartoonist Trudeau on war, work and America’s ‘fever.’ ”
What a wonderful Sunday morning surprise to find Doonesbury back, large as life and in color, on the Op-Ed page. We have long missed Garry Trudeau’s intelligent amusing and often pointed comments on politics, culture and just everyday life.
He is an excellent companion to David Fitzsimmons, our local hero, political cartoonist and Saturday morning opinion writer. Thank you, Arizona Daily Star. You’ve just earned your keep for the year!
Gail Gibbons
West side
Gov. Ducey, give cities, counties their money
It has been my privilege since the beginning of January to be one of the volunteers giving immunizations against COVID-19. It has been a blessing to be able to give these free of charge, and for Pima County to be able to offer testing, also free of charge.
This is the best and the only way to defeat this, the worst pandemic in over a century. However, it is of course not free of charge. The city and county are providing these on faith that the massive cost will be recompensed, as promised, by Congress.
The money has been received, but Gov. Doug Ducey has refused to release it to Tucson and Pima County, and evidently other counties. It is inconceivable, and unconscionable, from the standpoint of those of us “in the trenches” for this money to be withheld, when we face the very real possibility of not being able to continue to test and vaccinate our population.
Abraham R. Byrd III, M.D.
East side
Reid Park Zoo belongs to all of us
Re: the March 1 letter “Reid Park land grab.”
Following the Letters to the Editor on a daily basis, I usually skip over most of the zoo comments since I live in the northwest part of the city. Monday, a president of one of the HOA’s sent an outraged letter about “their” park land being taken over by the zoo.
I thought all of us pay taxes to support Reid Park, not just the few thousand people within walking distance. And a nice zoo is a benefit to the almost one million residents of the greater Tucson and Pima County area.