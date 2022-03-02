Letters to the Editor: March 2

To hurt Putin, drive electric
Feeling bummed out about the autocratic crimes-against-democracy Vladimir Putin and his unjust war on Ukraine? Then take heed in finding ways to help Ukraine. First, waging an economic war against Putin by undermining Russian dependence on exporting oil to the European Union and NATO allies. One key way is: go electric. And especially, drive electric. Let’s use USA petroleum savings by going green in various solar, wind, geothermal and hydroelectric measures to support the EU and NATO being free from Russian oil and deprive Putin of the oil revenues that prop up his illicit violence against Ukraine. Furthermore, keep in mind finding more ways such as fundraising for and publicizing the suffering Ukrainian people.
Jerry Asher, VP, Tucson Electric Vehicle Association
Rising tax bills hurt renters
We are owners of a couple of single-property homes that have long-term tenants in them. We do everything in our power not to unnecessarily increase rents. This is a challenge with increases in all services and repairs. Today we received valuations from the assessors, not tax bills. With the increased paper value of the homes, we will have no choice but to increase rents as tax bills arrive. Affordable housing in Tucson is becoming a thing of the past. For owners not planning on selling, increases in valuations only serve to hurt tenants and fixed-income owners.
Vicki Dawson
Midtown
Living in fear of the unvaxxed
Re: the Feb. 27 article “Pandemic not over, experts warn.”
The article stated that the pandemic may not be ‘over.’ In fact, it may go on for several years (even five). It also stated that a more severe form of a variant could render all of the current vaccines ineffective!
My partner and I are in our 70s and 80s, respectively. We have both been treated for cancer, however successfully so far. Now we are afraid to go in crowds, especially indoors where there is poor ventilation. We have managed well so far by being vaccinated with all possible injections, even flu shots.
It’s so unfair at this stage in our lives with what should have been the glorious retirement years we both worked so hard for. Why should we now have to live in stark fear of those who choose to be unvaccinated and may infect us?
Janice Campos
Foothills
Climate change a global issue
Climate change is a global issue. Contrary to popular belief, President Joe Biden can only address climate issues in this country, not in the rest of the world.
The rest of the world is still using coal and oil. It was reported that China just contracted with Russia for 100 million tons of coal. Besides being used for electric generation and heating, coal is also a primary ingredient of steel.
Our federal government has all but shut down our fossil fuel industries in favor of green energy.
What is better for our environment, refining coal and oil with no environmental oversight or refining with some if the strongest emission standards in the world?
If the world still uses fossil fuels, it is our responsibility to provide the best fuel with fewest emissions.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Common sense on baptisms
Re: the Feb. 18 article “Thousands of invalid baptisms in Phoenix.”
It is time for Pope Francis to take charge of the baptism debate. He should approve the baptism that used “we” instead of “I” on the basis of valid intent. He should then state that the “I” is the correct letter for normal baptisms. It is common sense.
The pope and the Roman Catholic hierarchy should work on important issues like the ordination of women and married persons. The early church had them. Even the first pope St. Peter was married. Mary and Joseph were the Holy Family. It is time to bring the church up to date with the world. They should also work on why there are so many clerical sexual abuse cases and why they were hidden for so long.
Thomas Christian
SaddleBrooke
Black women’s bench is deep
Re: the Feb. 17 letter: “Qualifications come second.”
Dear Editor,
President Joe Biden’s choice to fill the Supreme Court vacancy is a highly qualified selection. To assume there are no qualified Black women to sit on the bench is ridiculous. Several well-qualified Black women could do the job at least as well as Amy Coney Barrett, or better.
Dan Beamer
Northwest side
Shocking state of our nation
Editor,
Nothing exemplifies the disgraceful state of our nation more than our inability and unwillingness to unite and stand together against the horrific invasion of Ukraine by Russia. It’s shameful. It’s disgusting. If this is making America great again, the word “great” needs redefinition!
Gavin Kayner
Northwest side
America stands with Ukraine
Ukrainians: The red, white and blue of the United States of America stands firmly alongside the blue and yellow of Ukraine. Except for those who, like former President Donald Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and well-known No. 1 fabulist of Fox News Tucker Carlson, insanely praise madman Putin’s fall into complete madness by invading your sovereign and democratic country, we Americans applaud your courage and bravery for standing up to his brutal and senseless actions. Our thoughts and prayers are with each and every one of you.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
North side