Letters to the Editor March 20

Arizonans must protect the Grand Canyon
For all who call Arizona home, we have a duty to protect the lands that we build our lives upon. These diverse lands and the people, cultures and faiths they are home to are what make this state so special. Of these, the Grand Canyon is a singularly unique, sacred land.
All religions have places that we hold sacred. The Grand Canyon is central to the identity and spirituality of many people across Arizona. We take pride in this world wonder that drives both millions of visits and dollars to our state annually.
The Biden administration has set a goal to protect 30% of the nation’s lands and waters in an effort it has termed: “30x30.”
Protecting more than 1 million acres of the Grand Canyon rimlands from uranium mining would help meet that goal and protect the pride of Arizona.
Regardless of faith, we are all Arizonans and our stewardship must continue as we stand in solidarity to protect the Grand Canyon, the heart of Arizona.
Katie Sexton-Wood, executive director of the Arizona Faith Network
Dell Urich Golf Course serves dual purpose
One suggested solution to the expansion of the zoo is to use the Randolph Dell Urich Golf Course to expand or relocate the zoo.
However, the course is also a major retention basin on the Arroyo Chico. About 25 years ago the Pima County Flood Control District spent months removing the old golf course creating a large hole in its place and put the Del Urich Golf Course in that hole.
The retention basin is an essential part of controlling flooding on the Arroyo Chico and points west including downtown and Fourth Avenue.
It is important that whatever is done needs to protect the flood control provided.
Dale Calvert
McConnell’s empty filibuster threat
Mitch McConnell warned that the Senate would become “scorched earth” if the filibuster is revoked. As usual, the clown depends upon the lack of attention and total amnesia of the populace when these types of threats are made.
How many judges did they allow Obama? How many in the GOP voted for the good of the country instead of falling in line? This is why any attempt to achieve bipartisanship is doomed.
“Elections have consequences” was his catchphrase to justify his upending of bipartisanship. Even after his attacks on Obama’s constitutional powers, the Dems managed to vote in the best interest of their constituents and country.
This has not been the case in either house of Congress with the GOP since our recent election.
Clearly, the GOP is unified in opposing all efforts of the Dems to legislate. It cannot be made worse by a feeble threat from an impotent, deposed thief in our Senate. He is already doing his worst.
Jeff Rayner
‘Election fraud’ turned out to be the only fraud
In then-President Donald Trump’s speech to his followers on Jan. 6, he made multiple allegations of voter fraud, any one of which would have cast serious doubt on the election results of at least that state.
His loyal followers were outraged, and acted accordingly. The problem is: In over 60 court cases based on those allegations, the Trump administration lost all but one.
Indeed, some of the cases were decided on procedural or jurisdictional grounds, but there were a number that were decided on the merits of the challenge.
And they did not win a single one of those. Not one. Allegations do not constitute proof.
So my question to my Republican brothers and sisters is, how far down the dark road that Donald Trump is leading you are you willing to go? Abandon how many principles?
Your political “enemies” are fellow citizens, who love the country as much as you.
Abraham Byrd
Ways to change
Dear Sen. Kyrsten Sinema:
Please rethink your position on the current filibuster format. You say you’re opposed to eliminating it — and I see your point, because if it goes away now, it will be gone when the Republicans take back the Senate (as they inevitably will).
But what about changing it? There are two changes I think you could support:
First, require 41 senators to continue, rather than 60 senators to end, a filibuster. As in law, this puts the burden where it properly belongs: with the “prosecution.”
Second, revert to a “speaking filibuster,” where those who want to continue one must actively command the Senate floor and speak.
These changes would force senators who want to filibuster a bill to put “skin in the game” while preserving the right of the minority party to put the brakes on the majority and thus avoid a situation where one party can do whatever it wants.
Dave Peterson
Sinema, you’re being played by Moscow Mitch
I can’t tell you how disappointed I am that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema wants to keep the filibuster.
It’s obvious that Sen. Addison Mitchell McConnell is blowing smoke now just as he did during the Senate trial for Donald Trump and when he obstructed a sitting president’s confirmation hearing for Merrick Garland.
His true intent is to obstruct everything the Democrats do regardless of the impact to America. No Republican will be allowed to cross party lines in anything that might have a real effect on passage, so Sinema’s take on bipartisanship is fool’s gold.
Her and Sen. Joe Manchin need to face the facts. If they don’t take the risk now, they will be the minority party come 2022! McConnell is just trying to scare them away with his 100-car pileup.
House Resolution 1 needs to pass or the Democrats will be relegated to the scrap pile by a vengeful red party.
Dan Pendergrass
This Sinema supporter has had enough
I knocked on hundreds of doors for Kyrsten Sinema. I’ll do it again for any Democratic opponent of hers if she does not support the end of the filibuster.
The filibuster has racist origins and has been happily used as a tool of total obstruction by Mitch McConnell and his Republican cohorts.
She may think our memories will not last for her six-year term. She’s wrong.
We will remember and we will knock on doors for whomever promises to stand up for the majority of Arizonans and Americans.
Sally Reed
Politicians could learn from entomologists
Afraid of migrating Africanized bees resting in a hedge in our backyard, we called to have the cantaloupe-sized hive removed. Steve arrived in shorts and a T-shirt, but with a mask.
Instead of using a soap spray, with which he killed the swarm in our front yard years ago, he prepared a cardboard box with some spray that attracts and calms the bees.
He tapped and the whole swarm fell into the box, which he swiftly taped shut, leaving a small door on one end of the box to let in the remaining bees.
About 15 minutes later, he sealed the door and was done. He will take the bees to a resting place and then later release them somewhere near Picacho Peak, where farms and orchards need the pollinators.
I credit this humane treatment with economic benefits to our intelligent and caring entomologists.
Will our politicians learn to settle our migrating humans more humanely with economic benefits for all?
Ke Chiang Hsieh
America is exceptional, no matter what
Re: the March 18 article “Difficult to argue our creaky democracy is somehow exceptional.”
The author’s disintegrationist view that America is a fundamentally flawed and evil place is not just dangerous, it’s untrue.
Not one mention of the amazing U.S. Constitution that has guided our democracy for 234 years, leading to unparalleled prosperity and growth. America is exceptional, and is a source of hope and generosity to the world.
If America is such a terrible place why are people currently flooding the southern border in a desperate attempt to get in? Socialism has failed miserably wherever it has been tried, and has led to the deaths of tens of millions of people worldwide.
Lastly, citizens need to be careful what they wish for. If the “reforms” the author suggest become reality, this country will be unrecognizable and will cease to be a place where freedom and prosperity flourish.
Erik Carlson
Why is state testing students now?
Re: the March 16 article“Kids returning to school for tests, tests, more tests.”
My heart goes out to Darlene Rowe. Having been an educator for over 50 years, I cannot imagine why the state is mandating these tests.
I have long questioned their validity and reliability, but given the pandemic, I cannot imagine any benefit to either teachers or children. I can only assume that the testing industry needs the money.
If I were a teacher, I would not give the test. If I were a parent, I would not send my child to school to take the test. This year has already been challenging for teachers and children.
They need every opportunity to engage in authentic meaningful instruction, not skill-and-drill practice for a meaningless test.
Patricia Anders
A common-sense policy for short-term rentals
I have owned a short-term rental for 10-plus years. Short-term rentals like mine contribute significantly to Arizona’s tourism industry and provide much needed income for people who are struggling to keep their homes.
As a retired senior, I know that if short-term rentals did not exist, I would not be able to keep my home.
As we work to recoup devastating losses coming out of the pandemic, we don’t need legislation that will impose additional harm on owners like me.
Unfortunately, that is exactly what state Rep. John Kavanagh’s proposed legislation (House Bill 2481) would do.
In an attempt to address neighborhood concerns such as noise, this bill would allow localities to effectively ban STRs.
There’s a better solution on the table. State Sen. J.D. Mesnard’s Senate Bill 1379 would empower localities to crack down on disruptive STR activity — without threatening Arizona’s tourism economy and families like mine who depend on it.
I urge you to support SB 1379 and ensure Tucson can continue on its path toward recovery.
Lauren Raine
It’s still too early for mass gatherings inside
I went out, late afternoon on St. Paddy’s Day, to a nearby sports bar/restaurant to pick up take-out. When I went inside to get it, I was shocked and astounded.
Except for the wait and kitchen staff, the crowd inside was packed shoulder-to-shoulder at tables and the bar, and no one was wearing a mask. If this is what opening up is like, we’ll just have to wait and see how it goes down the road.
With new variants that are more contagious, this is a real roll of the dice.
Most of the patrons were easily under 40 years old. I’m quite a bit older and I’ve had my first of two vaccination shots, so I was a little less paranoid than I could have been, but I was not comfortable being there and left as quickly as I could, mask on.
I enjoy a good party and celebrations, but the selfishness of this particular gathering seemed ignorant of deadly realities.
William Pritchard
