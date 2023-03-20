Scared parents — fragile kids

Once upon a time, conservatives warned against “Big Brother” government dictating what you read, said, and thought. Liberals trying to control us! Today it is clear those warnings were prescient, but it is conservatives playing the role of Big Government Boogeyman.

Are liberals banning books in schools and public libraries? No. Are liberals censoring teachers? No. Are liberals treating our children like snowflakes who fall to pieces if they are made to feel uncomfortable? No.

Populist parents demanding the government protect their children by banning books and censoring teachers are too scared or too lazy to help their children interpret for themselves how literature reflects their world and makes them feel. Yet, they give their young kids cell phones. Their children are seeing things online that would make the most racy books they’ve banned from the library look like Winnie the Pooh. Oops. That title just offended thousands of delicate right-wing parents. Conservatives win votes by scaring parents, and scared parents create fragile children. We must reverse course.

Mike Cohen

Oro Valley

Book banning

I suggest our state senators take a history lesson about the people we fought during World War II. They would learn that the Nazis and Fascists began by banning books and next burned them. As young as I was then I remember seeing movie news reals (No TV then) of Nazi thugs burning the books they had banned.

Is that what our esteemed legislators plan next? I served 20 years in the USAF to defend us from people that would ban books. How in the world did we come to have legislators who would emulate Nazis and Fascists?

Don Cassiday

Sahuarita

Water shortage

To save water, shower with a friend.

Donald Plummer

Northwest side

MAGA Circus

Republicans have given President Biden a proposal to begin negotiations. Sorta. At first, they said they would agree to discussions if the president agreed to “each and every one of their requests.” What were they? They’d let him know if he decided to do it. What? Agree to what?

After being laughed out of their clown car, individuals made their requests known, according to Twitter. “Cap discretionary spending at 2022 levels for 10 years (Defense, Education, VA, Homeland Security, Energy, HUD, NASA, State). Cancel Biden’s plan to forgive student loan forgiveness. Cancel all climate change funding.” They also want $80 billion the IRA offered to fix the IRS, the same agency they wish to dismantle. Remember, Trump decimated the IRS to the point it now needs fixing. Republicans also want “all welfare to revert to Clinton-era expenditures and work requirements.”

Ignoring the fact that Trump increased the debt without hindrance or objection by the GOP and was negligent in COVID response, they blame Biden for the debt.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Why do Republicans hate books?

Two bills moving through the Arizona legislature: SB1323, which would make it a felony for teachers to expose certain books to their students without parental consent; and SB1700, which would allow a single parent to ban a book if they find it lewd or sexual in nature reminds me of a saying my father had: “Some people can be offended by the crotch of a tree.”

Karen Micallef

Oro Valley

Failed to mention

Re: the March 3 letter “Arizona water.”

As a 20-year veteran of the newspaper business, I read some articles with skepticism. When fact-checking information, it’s also critical to weigh the source of information. This letter caught my eye. The letter writer is correct saying there are “long-term water issues” to be addressed.

He criticizes FICO, the 85-year-old family-owned pecan grower for excessive water use while praising the proposed Hudbay mine benefits to the community. He doesn’t mention Hudbay’s particulate matter polluting the community’s air, millions of tons of toxic tailings, 165,000 tons of sulfuric acid produced and hauled through the community annually, or its effect on property values, all while underplaying daily water depletion of 11 million gallons.

He also forgot to mention that he’s been Site Coordinator for Hudbay. So much for full disclosure. For what it’s worth, I have no financial interest in the outcome. I just want what’s best for Arizona.

Gerry Wolter

SaddleBrooke

Ranked choice votingSo Arizona’s Republican “Freedom Caucus” legislators don’t want ranked choice voting and have proposed bills to block it. Their claims against it are ludicrous. They claim it “disenfranchises voters.” In fact, it would allow more independent voters easy access to primaries where many elections are decided. They claim it “allows marginal candidates not supported by a majority of voters.” Ranked choice actually weeds out the weakest candidates and requires a majority of more than 50% for any candidate to win. No more winning with 29% of the vote, as Republican Andy Biggs did in a 2016 primary.

QAnon Rep. Wadsack claims it would cause “chaos” and is “too complicated.” Does she think Arizona voters are not as smart as those in Maine, Alaska, Ohio, Virginia or even New York City? The MAGA right wing are afraid of losing when more voters have more opportunities to vote and more choices of candidates. Ranked choice voting ensures true majority candidates win.

Gail Kamaras

East side

Deregulation disasters

And you thought the disasters of Trump were over, didn’t you? Republicans always whine about regulations hurting businesses so they work to remove them, spouting that businesses will do the right thing. Well, Trump removed regulations on trains and look at the messes in Ohio. Trump removed banking regulations and look at the banks that are failing. Why? Because businesses are greedy just like Trump, and want all your money without thinking of the harm that will ensue.

Regulations have been installed for the good of all, because they prevent disasters. Think of building codes and then remember Miami, where the codes were not followed. Another disaster. Think of clean air and water, and remember Michigan. Democrats work for the good of all of us, while Republicans only seem to work for the rich. Without structure and support how have the rich succeeded? But now they don’t want to pay to help the rest of America. There is no trickle down from the rich and powerful!

Carl Olson

West side

Abortion introspection

I would like to challenge people who believe early abortion is murder and should be illegal to do an introspective exercise. Think back to a time when you were somehow involved in an unplanned and unwanted pregnancy situation. Maybe it was you, or your lover, a close friend, or sister. Remember the fear and desperation she felt, the pleading look in her eyes, the tears. Did you feel fear and dread for her or yourself? Did you assist her in any way to explore all options, including early abortion? Did you at any time say to yourself, “I really don’t believe in abortion, but in this case it’s necessary or else something unthinkably awful will happen?” Be honest. Now ask yourself, “Did this person deserve to be charged with murder, or to be sentenced to death if she chose an abortion?“ You may say to yourself “she should have been more careful.” Then you could ask yourself if you ever made a mistake, but that is another introspection.

Ellen Marshall

Northwest side

Public education

Re: the March 14 article “We can’t give up on public schools.”

This opinion piece is spot on! Public schools have always been committed to the “general welfare” of all students by promoting opportunity and equality for everyone. Mr. Crist is correct when he points out that there is an ongoing effort to defund public schools under the guise of “school choice” and “vouchers.”

Our Arizona legislature and Republican governors have whittled away at public education funding by creating Student Tuition Organizations and individual tax credits. The stated mission was to allow state funds to enable disadvantaged and special-needs children to attend private and religious schools.

However, this original mission has been thoroughly perverted and exploited. Private, religious, home, and charter schools continue to siphon off monies intended for Arizona’s public schools. To make matters worse, these schools have zero financial or academic accountability.

One reason that Arizona voters elected Katie Hobbs was her position on the value of a strong public education system and transparency on how taxpayer dollars are spent on education.

Kathy Krucker