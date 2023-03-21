New anti- authoritarians

Re: the Feb. 2 letter “EV’s and fuel tax for road.”

The author argues that by making it more expensive to use fossil fuels, President Joe Biden himself is responsible for harming lives (literally, “life saving fossil fuels”) and America’s prosperity (“people striving for a prosperous future”).

Biden is not responsible for the climate catastrophes occurring almost daily worldwide. Humans have been on a fossil fuel roll since the Industrial Revolution and our economy is built on it. There is no easy way to wean ourselves off the need for fossil fuels. They will be instrumental in building the infrastructure for a renewable energy future.

I’m told time and time again by those who write about climate that people just don’t want to hear about it so never talk about climate, talk about their impacted lifestyles-hunting/worse; skiing/worse; recreation everywhere and anywhere/worse; food prices/higher; immigration from climate displacement/exponentially greater.

But somewhere, someplace, somehow, change is gonna come, or the author’s idea of a fossil fuel-laden prosperity will make that prosperous life not one worth living.

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley

Effective education

It has just been reported that, in 23 Baltimore schools, not one student is proficient in math. Unfortunately, this is common in parts of our nation and is a national embarrassment. The first and overriding goal of our primary education system is to get our children proficient in reading, writing and math. The primary goal of every school should be to achieve these standards by focusing exclusively on these skills and not superfluous courses. If a school administration cannot meet these goals rapidly, they should be removed and replaced. I am confident that we will eventually find administrations that understand the goal and can successfully achieve those goals. Parents will have to take the lead in this goal by insisting that the administrations achieve the stated goals. Basically, the solution is straightforward: meet the goals, no excuses, or be replaced. Our children cannot achieve maximum success without an effective education.

Loyal M. Johnson Jr.

Oro Valley

Legislature fails Arizonans

Two articles in this morning’s Star (Feb. 17) show how out of touch Arizona’s Republican legislature is with its constituents. [“Poll: Water Conservation Main Concern;” “Saudi Water Deal Spurs Action.”] A poll shows that 70% of Arizonans biggest concern is protecting our water resources. Meanwhile, our Legislature busies itself with cutting funding to public schools, hiding their emails and texts from voters, restricting our right to vote, preventing the teaching of history and making family planning decisions for women. In fact, they can not even figure out a way to prevent foreign countries from leasing Arizona state lands to pump unlimited amounts of our decreasing water supply.

The gerrymandered legislative districts created by our recently corrupted Independent Redistricting Commission ensured that the most important issues of our state’s future will be ignored.

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Words for 2023

The latest edition of the Dictionary of American Conspiracy and Lunacy has added its “Words for 2023” a little earlier due to the proliferation of potential candidates for inclusion:

Wadsackian (adjective) characteristic of a person who believes that banning books or materials from schools will prevent others from becoming educated and questioning that person’s grasp on reality (see also: horneism; whack-job, Arizona Republican legislator)

Horneism (noun) an attitude of ignorance that is engendered by the belief that getting a few misguided individuals to “tattle” on others will keep students safe from actual learning (see also: wadsackian)

Carlsonian (adjective) a characteristic of a person who believes that ignoring the truth and propagating a fabricated reality will keep their followers from deserting a sinking ship and maintain their status as a troll for extremism

George Ball, PhD and Professor of Interesting Stuff

Midtown

Freedom caucus afraid of voting

Re: the March 17 article “Republican lawmakers oppose ranked choice.”

Of course, Sens. Justine Wadsack (LD17) and Anthony Kern and the rest of the Arizona Freedom Caucus are opposed to ranked-choice voting. They are afraid they will lose! It’s easier for their small groups of loud supporters to win in primary elections rather than run against other candidates in general elections. Their arguments about keeping elections simpler and more democratic are the very reasons to support ranked-choice elections.

“Nationally, FairVote.org advocates for ranked choice elections, saying it encourages less divisive campaigns, favors more centrist — or at least less extremist — candidates and improves voter participation.” — Arizona Daily Star, March 17.

John Higgins

Southeast side

Mind your own business

Ahhhh, our state legislature. The majority pushes for parents’ rights that have always been there. The legislature is pushing an agenda that interferes with parents’ rights.

For example: the banning of books. As a parent, I should have the right to allow my child to read books. If you, as a parent, don’t want your child to read certain books, then by all means, don’t let them. If you don’t want your child to see a drag show, then don’t! But you don’t have the right to tell me what my child can see and not see.

You want your child to pray at school? Fine, just don’t tell mine that they have to. Want your child to say the Pledge of Allegiance? Fine, just don’t tell mine that they have to.

To paraphrase a Hank Williams song, If you find your own business, then you won’t be minding mine.

George Franklin

Foothills

School vouchers

Re: the March 17 letter “School accountability.”

This letter was right on! I had not thought about those ideas. I also think what the state legislators are proposing for teachers to provide accountability should also be for the schools with vouchers. To the letter writer, I truly enjoyed your very thoughtful letter. Thank you.

Mary Beth Schneider

East side

UA basketball

I appreciated Coach Tommy Lloyd’s words after a disappointing loss:

“I just know this: Nothing great in life is achieved without energy and enthusiasm. That’s one of those things these players need to take a look in the mirror. What’s controllable by them is their effort and their energy. We can be better there.”

I’m ready to root for our Cats next season with Tommy at the helm!

John Bernal

West side

Standing up to hate

Re: the March 19 article “The words we use matter more than ever.”

A big shoutout to Dr. Matt Heinz for calling out the haters. He is right; these people must be held accountable for their hate. They will not change their opinions of us; their religiosity keeps them ignorant. Only by standing up to hate, not by accepting it as free speech, do we start to eradicate it. Hate is horrible. To experience it because of who you are is worse. Thank you again, Dr. Heinz. We all must stand up against the haters.

Mary Bradley