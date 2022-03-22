Letters to the Editor: March 22

Political weakness
Two simple questions and look forward to reading a response: 1. Why is Joe Biden so controlled by the far-left Green New Deal Democrats? 2. Why is Joe Biden so weak? Looking forward to seeing the responses.
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Teach, don’t indoctrinate
Re: the March 7 letter “Slow death of public education.”
I believe the reason public education is dying is not due to the Republican Party but the policies and actions of teachers’ unions, “woke” school boards and the Red for Ed movement. You may not want to think it, but public education is trying to sell a product, your kids’ education. These three groups have so polluted the reading, writing and arithmetic concept that droves of parents are looking for something else and that is private schools that meet their needs.
If the public school system is so excellent, why the max exodus when vouchers are offered? And those especially wanting the vouchers are the poor! Many realized how public education has utterly failed them. Public school officials and teachers are to blame for their failure to keep students in their schools.
We were the envy of the world until the Marxists took over the system. This is what a socialist system produces, and most parents aren’t blind. Teach, don’t indoctrinate!
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
Adoption and Republicans
Having worked as a registered nurse for 38 years, I would like to know which one of you who identify as Republicans will adopt an uncared-for child, or care for a baby who has major health and behavioral problems, or fund a lifetime of medical care for a genetically compromised child?
Jerry Weinert
Midtown
It’s time to draw a line
It’s time we call out Putin’s threats. The Russian government needs to understand there are consequences to threats of nuclear or chemical weapons use.
No nation should be able to make these threats and not realize consequences for such. If not, then any nation with nuclear weapons will be able to do whatever they want, knowing the rest of the world will stand back and watch.
Does this risk an all-out war with Russia? Yes, it does and that thought is unthinkable, but if not now, when? How many more times will all other stable nations be held ransom to some dictator’s threats of nuclear or chemical retaliation? What will we do when China claims Taiwan? When North Korea claims the south? Iran?
The thought is scary, but shouldn’t a stand be made the first time it happens instead of the third or fourth time?
What use is the UN if not to stop the unwarranted slaughter of a sovereign nation?
Tim Peterson
Northwest side
Show support for home team
Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, was born in Canada. Fiona Hill, former senior director for Europe and Russia at the United States National Security Council, was born in England. Alexander Vindman, former director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council, was born in Ukraine. These three people came to this country from elsewhere and have defended the United States against its enemies foreign and domestic while under pressure from Republicans.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican U.S. representative from Georgia, was born in the state of Georgia. Lauren Boebert, Republican U.S. representative from Colorado, was born in Florida. Madison Cawthorn, Republican U.S. representative from North Carolina, was born in North Carolina. These latter three have used the First Amendment’s freedom of speech to undermine the standing of the United States nationally and in the world.
Wouldn’t it be nice if those representing the United States in Congress would actually support the United States, especially during the Russian government’s immoral invasion of Ukraine?
Matt Somers
Midtown
Pleased by demise of Prop. 208
I am an Arizona independent, and I am delighted that Prop. 208 has been found unconstitutional.
I do not believe in class warfare, which is what I think Prop. 208 would have imposed. Class warfare is divisive in itself, and it is largely the high achievers who would have been punished by the tax surcharge.
I thank God(!) for Gov. Doug Ducey, whose sense of fiscal responsibility has brought Arizonans tax relief while increasing teacher salaries and otherwise maintaining sound schools that among many other good things, do not teach critical race theory.
Dr. James Stewart
Foothills
Elections
I am a 80-year-young conservative, and have always voted absentee. Democrats are trying to eliminate all impediments to voting, and Republicans are trying to change procedures to eliminate cheating. I believe election boards have given accurate, secure elections low priority. Secure, accurate elections should be the goal of every American to maintain our republic democracy.
I believe all political goals can be accomplished while maintaining the ability to vote absentee. It requires a voter ID number combined with a robust system to maintain accurate voter records. At election time, ballots with the ID would be compared to the database, and only legal ballots accepted.
The privilege to vote should include some responsibilities, including the accurate completion of a ballot. Inaccurate ballots should be discarded. Requirements need to be implemented so that election results are known within 24 hours from polling closure.
Ken Wolfe
Marana
The Big Lie
Please consider these comments the next time you hear Trump and his followers, without a shred of evidence, lie about a “stolen” election:
Repeat a lie often enough, and it becomes the truth.
A lie told once remains a lie, but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth.
The bigger the lie, the more it will be believed.
If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it and you will even come to believe it yourself.
Propaganda works best when those who are being manipulated are confident they are acting on their own free will.
Wondering who made these comments? They are attributed to Hitler’s minister of propaganda Joseph Goebbels and demonstrate a law of propaganda known as “the illusion of truth:” Repetition makes a thing seem more true, regardless of whether it is or not.
Janet Heetland
Green Valley
Gas price gouging and Gov. Ducey
As a result of the Russian attack against the Ukraine, gas prices have exploded globally. Arizona drivers are suffering from the additional costs like everyone else, but Gov. Doug Ducey refuses to help, blaming the Biden government as the culprit due to its ban on the Keystone XL pipeline since 2021. Ducey seems not to know anything about global energy politics and the basic economic factors.
The Keystone pipeline would have shipped dirty oil extracted from Canadian tar sand down to New Orleans and from there to China, which would have had no impact on oil supplies in Arizona. The U.S. imports only about 3% of its oil needs from Russia, which is now cut off and could be easily substituted by our own production.
The price explosion is hence not justified, and gouging of the consumers. Gov. Ducey could bring some assistance to the consumers, but he prefers to politicize the actual situation to the detriment of all Arizonans.