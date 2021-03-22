Letters to the Editor March 22

A ‘magic hill’
with human habitat
There’s magic in a little brown hill in Reid Park. Barnum Hill has man-made streams and waterfalls coursing down its bare dirt sides, water which attracts people of all ages, from tots clambering over the rocks in streams to the adults sitting quietly on large boulders listening to the splashing waterfalls and peaceful gurgle of the streams.
Maybe we can build another hill elsewhere, but can we replace the decades-old trees sun dappling this space?
There’s a large flat area north of the big pond that could possibly be used for a tiger habitat. It has a baseball diamond on it. Please leave Barnum Hill and the little duck pond as habitat for the dozens and dozens of people of all ages who enjoy its magic every day
Eleanor Arnold
Northeast side
What has Biden
really accomplished?
I am perplexed as to why 70% of Americans would back the U.S. president’s handling of the virus response. He failed to deliver the $2,000 stimulus checks as promised ($1,400 is not $2,000).
He has opened up our southern border to an influx of immigrants who expose both our Border Patrol and Customs agents, not to mention all the other Americans who have not been vaccinated, to a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 while at the same time advocating for social distance and mask-wearing.
He has caved to the teachers’ unions and not insisted that our children return to school despite “the science” which he claims to follow.
What exactly has he done besides run up our national debt and cause thousands of Americans to lose their jobs? Oh, yes, I definitely think he is doing a great job.
Tom Jackley
Midtown
Zoos are unethical; stop the proposed expansion
I am a Tucson resident and taxpayer and I do not support the expansion of the Reid Park Zoo into the 3.5 acres subsuming the duck pond and Barnum Hill. We need more free and open park space, not less.
The incarceration of animals is not education or entertainment. Animals are not tools to be used for display and experimentation. Like human animals, they have emotions, awareness, they form relationships and need freedom to live.
And just like humans, wild animals suffer greatly when incarcerated. Zoos, including Reid Park Zoo, cause incredible mental and physical health problems to these wild animals.
Zoos and aquariums teach our citizens that we accept this cruel form of entertainment, that we feel these animals’ pain is not as important as our own “need” to look at these animals suffering in their cages.
We know it is unethical and inhumane to confine wild animals. We, as a society, no longer accept these barbaric institutions. Stop Reid Park Zoo expansion!
Amron Gravett
Midtown
Expand Reid Park; replace Kozachik
Six years ago, I started a Facebook page, Expand Reid Park, with the goal of converting the golf courses into regular parkland.
Many joined me in the campaign with the goal of creating an iconic park that would put Tucson on the map. We ran into stiff resistance from Ward 6 Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik.
Fast-forward to today and Kozachik wants to shrink the size of the park by taking away Reid Park’s best features, Barnum Hill and the duck pond.
He wasn’t willing to listen to us then. And he has demonstrated that he is still unwilling to listen to groups of concerned Tucsonans such as Save the Heart of Reid Park.
It is time to replace Steve Kozachik with someone more in touch with what our community needs and stop this land-grab travesty.
Daniel Brockert
Southeast side
Republicans
are sore losers
Re: the March 9 article “GOP-led AZ Senate votes to require affidavit or other ID for early voters.”
So let me get this straight, the Arizona GOP doesn’t trust mail-in ballots or the 2020 election outcome for the president or any other democratic winner? But now, one of their members has introduced a bill that will require me to include sensitive personal information or an affidavit to mail with my early ballot.
I would have to find a notary, pay a fee, then send my ballot with the affidavit or with personal information through the mail. That same system that Republicans claimed is susceptible to fraud.
Oh, and the ballot envelopes are highly recognizable.
We really need to vote these folks out of office. How is jumping through all those hoops making my vote safer?
Joyce Bertschy
East side
Dems could
lose in 2022
Can a minority party, intent on supporting partisan corruption by repeating Trump’s “big lie” as gospel, win future elections?
Yes, if they limit the Democratic majority’s votes with 253 “election reform” laws being proposed in 29 states. The proposals would limit voting by mail, reduce voting days, and enable legislatures to select Electoral College electors irrespective of the popular vote count.
To thwart this preparation to steal the next election, House Resolution 1, the For the People Act, protects our fair voting system. It passed in the House, but to pass in the Senate, the Democrats must end the filibuster to enable a simple majority vote to prevail.
Two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema here in Arizona, oppose ending the filibuster.
Their opposition fritters away the limited time Democrats have control of Congress and the ability to correct the schemes that would give a Trumpublican minority electoral domination.
If the Democrats don’t act now, they will lose in 2022.
Please contact Sen. Sinema.
Bruce Joffe
South side
Use wall’s bollards
for affordable housing
Let’s locate groups to help find ways to reuse the border wall materials paid for by taxpayers, like building low-cost housing and homeless shelters. Seeing ever increasing camps of people living outdoors around town saddens me.
We need affordable housing. I join the choruses for tearing down some of the border wall. History proves that a wall is a medieval solution to situations easily avoided with technical methods and manpower, providing jobs without damaging our fragile environment.
The Border Patrol and others will be needed to protect areas opened up for species migration, tribal needs, flood avoidance and to guard the restoration construction equipment and obviously useful reusable materials.
Jean Beck
Northwest side
Should our zoo
even exist?
In 2006, the Tucson City Council voted 6-1 to spend $8.5 million to take over 7 acres of Reid Park to house elephants. Nikia Fico presented a petition with thousands of signatures to have the elephants, Connie and Shaba, shipped to a thousand-acre Tennessee elephant sanctuary.
The Tucson Zoological Society said the 7 acres were fine.
Connie was euthanized at the San Diego Zoo shortly after being shipped there with Shaba in early 2012. Instead of returning the 7 acres back to the humans, the zoo brought in more elephants.
By the way, due to physical and mental stress, the average life expectancy of an elephant in the wild or in a sanctuary is almost twice that of an elephant in a zoo, per multiple studies.
Fast-forward 15 years and the Zoo Industrial Complex is at it again. Humanity continues to rationalize keeping animals as trophies. Maybe the moral and ethical question should be whether the zoo should exist at all in the first place.
Matt Somers
Midtown
Speak up; you have the power
Most folks know that at age 18, a person has the right to vote. In Arizona, a person can sign a petition to get a person or issue on the ballot. Now is the time!
Some current issues include saving the pond at Reid Park, raising the minimum wage and electing new members to the Tucson City Council. Look for folks with clipboards and ask to sign.
You can help get folks like Lucy LiBosha on the ballot to invest, connect, uplift.
Fun facts: Some candidates need more petition signatures to get on the ballot due to their party affiliation. Some folks aren’t allowed to sign certain petitions due to where they live and other reasons. And some candidates knock others off the ballot by taking them to court and challenging their signatures.
You can sign candidate petitions online by going to https://www.azcleanelections.gov/E-Qual. The election process has begun. You have the power. Speak up!
Felicia Chew, former Ward 3 candidate
Midtown
Keep politics out
of family decisions
Elected government persons should not stick their very personal religious convictions into the lives of those whom they govern.
There are issues that are and should be only between prospective mothers or parents of the yet unborn, which is sometimes barely more than a cluster of undeveloped living cells, and their medical professionals.
If the medical professional determines that something isn’t right and the fetus is destined to a horrific life, and the pregnancy should be terminated, then that is what is best for the mother or parents and the yet unborn.
Politicians, sometimes you must mind your own business, or be prepared to be personally responsible for the care and cost and heartache for the upbringing of such a child and potential adult for decades to come.
Hal Bardach
Southwest side
Biden is not making America great again
Our current president can barely read a teleprompter, and his handlers will not allow him to hold a legitimate press conference.
He has approved a COVID relief bill that pays $1,400 to convicted felons in prison and is laden with pork that has nothing to do with COVID relief.
The southern border is wide open with undocumented people being released, without COVID tests, into the country.
Construction of the border wall was halted, but there are a multitude of fences and National Guard around the Capitol. Does that make any sense?
The administration condones the teachers’ unions, even though they have abandoned our children in lieu of pure selfishness and greed.
Oil and gas production in the country is being restricted, making one wonder if we are purposely attempting to be dependent on Middle East oil again.
And worse, future plans for this administration are far more terrifying and may well lead to the destruction of this country as we know it and how it was conceived.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley