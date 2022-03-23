Letters to the Editor: March 23

Get to know the homeless
I recently adopted a cat I saw in the Arizona Daily Star and I thought — it seems we do more to help homeless pets in Tucson than we do to help ones experiencing homelessness. Maybe if one of your reporters went out once a week and talked to some of the homeless and every week wrote a story about one of them. If they could tell a little bit of their story in their own words maybe we would all be moved to do something for them. I know that many of them have made bad choices but often they are homeless just because of rotten luck. Maybe if we knew their stories it would help to get something done — surely homeless people are at least as deserving as homeless pets to get a second chance.
Nancy Silberschlag
Foothills
White House is incompetent
To all you Tucson Trump bashers: How do you like your $5 gas price? How do you like your Southwest Gas and Tucson Electric bills? Are you enjoying what you’re paying for groceries and anything else you’re spending your shrinking paycheck on? You’ve elected the most incompetent president and vice president in the history of this once great country. Open borders, critical race theory, white supremacy, Trump as a puppet to Putin. The entire Biden family is in Putin’s pocket.
When he shuts down our petroleum resources but gives Russia carte blanche for theirs while Biden sends Putin billions of our dollars and begs them for more without any reasonable way to convert us off fossil fuels except for us to pay through the nose to get us there. That’s just incompetence at the highest level.
Tom Roberts
Northwest side
Initiatives fly under the radar
Re: the March 18 letter “Government by, for the people.”
I am a volunteer with the current Arizonans for Fair Elections petition drive, which seeks to reinstate Permanent Early Voting, allow voting anywhere in the county where a person is registered, increase funding for Clean Elections candidates, and prevent the Legislature from overriding the voters in a presidential election. As Merrill Eisenberg wrote, Arizona’s Constitution was designed to promote democracy through popular referendum and initiative, as well as through our elected Legislature. But referenda and initiatives, which now require hundreds of thousands of signatures to get on the ballot, don’t get the kind of press coverage that activities in the Legislature get. Citizens may not hear about the referendum or initiative until it’s too late for them to sign it or organize an opposing effort. Newspapers like the Star could help to solve this problem by running a regular listing of signature-gathering efforts, with information about where and how to contact them.
Robert Wallace
Oro Valley
Teachers’ unions brought this on
The education bills passing through the Legislature will not break the public’s trust in government schools, but are a result of the complete forfeiture of trust that has already occurred. The argument against HB 2808 blames the students for their schools’ failure. There are proven public/private options that successfully educate the same children. I think the bills calling for more transparency in curriculum are a result of the teachers’ unions. I think it is the teachers’ unions along with their progressive allies who want to convince children that their parents are their enemies and threaten arrest if you object. I am also tired of the complaint that prohibitions on CRT-inspired teaching that tells white children they are evil based on their color alone are unnecessary.
Helen Moulton
Foothills
Escalationists living a fantasy
Re: the March 20 letter “Nuclear war or nuclear ban?”
It’s good to hear a sane voice to counter the voices of the escalationists who suggest that there exists some form of limited nuclear war that can be survived or even won. They believe we can have a few “tactical” nuclear strikes here and there and somehow be OK. That’s magical thinking at its most delusional. True, destruction of the entire planet might not be immediate, and we older folks might not live to experience the worst effects of nuclear war. Our children, however, would be doomed to a brutal struggle for survival in a barren world as imagined, I think accurately, by Cormac McCarthy in his novel “The Road.” Is this what we wish for those we love, or for anyone? A change of course is still possible, and absolutely necessary.
Kim Mathews
East side
On immigration, let’s be honest
Re: the March 20 article “These refugees have an easier go.”
Thank you, Tim Steller, for this article. We’re horrified watching the attacks on Ukrainians. Some might realize their reaction to bombing Syrians was different. Steller was tactful calling out our prejudices and immigration policies. I think responding differently is what’s important today. In the past we’ve hated Irish, refused Jewish refugees during WWII, deported 400,000 to 1 million Mexicans and Mexican American citizens in the Depression. Let’s be honest: Why does cartel crime exist? Is the U.S. ever involved in Latin American politics? Are refugees a “burden?” Who does yardwork in Tucson, cleans houses and takes care of our parents in long-term-care facilities? Who washes restaurant dishes, builds, paints, lays roofs in desert heat? Plus, the U.S. has been the major contributor of climate-change emissions already causing conflagrations and diaspora. Are we not responsible for receiving some percentage of the climate refugees our lifestyle choices cause? Isn’t it time to acknowledge our past and plan honestly for major immigration revisions?
Nancy Jacques
Northeast side
Steller visits my street family
Re: the March 9 article “Tucson should open sanctioned homeless camps.”
Tim Steller came to our camp between Congress Avenue and St. Mary’s. He interviewed Outbak (William Greenaway III) and me. I would like to thank him.
Four days ago, I was handed the key to my apartment from my caseworker, Selene. She is a housing coordinator who works for Community Partners Inc. I believe it was his article that led to me being housed, permanently. I also have to thank Alex Mendoza of the Pima County Housing and Outbak, as well as the rest of my street family, for helping me survive up till now.
I hope Steller continues to speak to those living on the streets here in Tucson, he was very kind, and we enjoyed talking to him. After reading his article, we realized there are a lot of people who are trying to help. We didn’t realize the amount of money that could be received from the federal government. May Tucson, Pima County, and Arizona be able receive this money and use it wisely.
Michelle LaLone
South Tucson
Disabled need absentee voting
Re: the March 21 article “Bill would end early voting, require hand count.”
I support a hand count of ballots within a 24-hour period. However, the proposed limitation on absentee voting is unfair to the many seniors with permanent disabilities making it extremely difficult, if not impossible, to participate in future voting. Restricting absentee voting to people who are “physically unable to go to the polls because of being hospitalized or in a nursing home” is too limiting. My 93-year-old husband served in the Caribbean Defense Command during WWII. Three years ago, he fell and broke his leg at the hip and has problems walking, standing and maintaining his balance despite physical therapy and constant use of a walker. I provide care for him on a 24/7 basis at our home. He is not in a nursing home, nor is he hospitalized. Absentee voting makes it possible for him to continue voting. HB 2289 needs to be amended to include all Arizona citizens with physical disabilities who cannot easily vote in person; regardless of where they reside.
Gail Gesell
Tubac
Why are private schools exempt?
Re: the March 15 article “Bill expands parent-teacher involvement.”
Our legislators are concerned about the transparency of what is being taught in public and charter schools. With the introduction of SB 1211 they hope to address this concern. The bill intends to make what is being taught readily available to parents and the public. A laudable goal since this information is often available already. But as with other education issues, private and parochial school are exempt. Why? Since some hold them up as shining examples, then I think what they teach should be available to us all also. I say the Arizona Legislature should include private and parochial schools in SB 1211.