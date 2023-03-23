UA basketballer Cate Reese

The Lady Cats lost their second-round game of the 2023 NCAA tournament to Maryland 64-77. Kudos to Maryland. They were the better team that day. Nonetheless, as the game was ending, I realized that fifth-year senior starter Cate Reese was playing her final game for the Cats.

Reese is a throwback from back in the day when college basketball players actually played for the full four-year ride. I’ve watched her develop into a top-notch player and though the team lost, Reese was a force to be reckoned with.

She is a three-time, all-Pac-12 player and is a big part of the foundation that’s been laid by Adia Barnes for UA women’s basketball. This group reminds me of the early Lute Olson years with Steve Kerr, Shawn Elliott, the Gumbies, et al! Like the Olson group, these ladies have put UA women hoops on an elite level.

Hope we see Cate’s name up on the rafters some day!

Johnnie Molina

Northeast side

A liar in the House

According to Wikipedia, the current Speaker of the House is a Baptist and a member of the Southern Baptist Convention. I assume Baptists know their Bible. In Psalm 101:7, King David says, “No one who practices deceit will dwell in my house; no one who speaks falsely will stand in my presence.” A policy good enough for Kingdom of David seems like it would be good enough for the House of Representatives. Kevin?

Carol Schaedler

North side

Poor use of Legislature time

It is most disquieting to learn that legislatures are spending time on “drag culture” and emptying libraries of “inappropriate” materials when our society is facing homelessness, climate change, escalation of the war in Ukraine and the possibility of a military action with China. “Disquieting” but not surprising as the autocrats of Germany; i.e., via Chancellor Adolf Hitler did the same thing, except Jews, homosexuals and communists were persecuted — not the “trans” individuals of today, but probably for the same reason; i.e., give the people their “bread and circuses” and those in power will most certainly be left to their own devices.

Today, people’s rights are continuously degraded and ignored, people in authority tend not to be held to a higher standard and crimes committed are swept under the rug or unchallenged by those who know better. There is no solution to this, except to observe and advocate for those who cannot, since if we don’t advocate for others, there will be no one to advocate for us!

Richard Rebl

East side

Cats lose first round of NCAA

Are we surprised? In typical Lute Olson fashion, highly touted Arizona loses in the first round of the NCAA to 15th seed Princeton.

Arizona, with the best player in the Pac-12, did not go to this clutch player but once in the final 1.30 minutes of the game.

Poorly coached. Terrible execution (keep the ball out of Ramey’s hands) and the rest of the team standing around inactive just clumsily wandering around.

Terrible. Olson’s probably relieved he ain’t “the goat” no more.

Frank Klonoski

Oro Valley

Does Hoffman really want nonsense?

State Sen. Jake Hoffman’s Senate Bill 1694 ignores the literal implications of the characteristics he wants to prohibit in human communication and behavior.

He wishes to prohibit the concept of “equality” which ignores human characteristics regardless of individual differences or needs. Only a fool would require equality within a typical group of people. Human variability requires equity, which recognizes that each individual uses different circumstances, resources, and opportunities to reach equal outcomes. Moreover, prohibiting “diversity” ignores the different circumstances, experiences, and values that cannot be changed such as national origin, age, language, color, race, and ethnicity. Further, prohibiting “inclusion” contradicts individual rights for equal justice and liberty because of human characteristics like race, gender, or ability.

That said, it appears that Mr. Hoffman missed the meaning of the American Pledge of Allegiance which seeks one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. That begs the question, who is it that Mr. Hoffman wants to throw overboard because they are different than he is?

William K. Poston Jr.

Northwest side

Cats lose

I like Lloyd as a coach, but the team played to the level of competition. They won some games against good opponents, but lost to some teams they shouldn’t have. I also think having a rotation of seven players didn’t help. If you had starters injured or not playing well there weren’t alternatives because the backups hadn’t been given more opportunities. Anderson could at least have rebounded and played defense. Bal could’ve helped with his length. Horrible end to a promising year.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Arizona took their eyes off the prize!

One look at the stat sheet revealed why the basketball team lost to Princeton. Three starters and the sixth man scored a combined 15 points. That kind of output doesn’t win games.

Jerry Hagen

Oro Valley

Book banning

If Tom Horne and Justine Wadsack want to ban books, they should start with the Holy Bible.

Genesis 18:16-19:29 describes the attempted gang rape of the two men where a whole town comes to participate. Leviticus 18:23 discusses men and women having sex with animals. Genesis 19:30-38 describes how two sisters seduce their father to get pregnant.

Prostitution and adultery are throughout the Bible from the adventures of Abraham to Christ helping prostitutes and adulteresses. Then there are stories of slavery, human trafficking, immigration forced by hunger and/or violence, ethnic cleansing to the point of genocide, hatred and murder in the name of religion.

These themes from the Bible have inspired thousands of authors from William Shakespeare to John Steinbeck to many of the books I have heard suggested for their lists. Surely the Bible must be at the top of any banned book list. Anything else is hypocrisy.

Jerry Morris

SaddleBrooke

Guns OK, but books are dangerous

Re: the March 21 article “Book ban bill advances.”

Let me get this straight. We’re fine with guns, but heaven save us from the dangers of books in libraries. Wow. New state legislation would allow a parent who is afraid of an idea or subject book to be kept from all other children and students. There’s a name for that, it’s called tyranny.

It would be hilarious if not so dangerous that the sponsor of SB 1700, Justine Wadsack, talked about an inappropriate book she admits she’s never seen. It’s clear that she and other supporters are worried about gender fluidity. Scary stuff. Especially for children who experience the derision and bullying that comes from their identity. Bullies including some parents and state senators like Wadsack.

Children’s librarians select books that respond to the wide diversity of interests among kids. Those who are different might find that they are not alone. Others will learn that we are a rich and wonderful world of differences and that ultimately, we are all humans each of us worthy of understanding and respect.

Sally Reed

Northeast side

The loudest voices

When a child is rambunctious, it typically draws a lot of attention, while the quiet child is often left to sit and watch the tirade play out. Politicians have used this ploy to perfection to gain the attention of the media and its followers. I could name several of the best actors, but Donald Trump has apparently perfected this strategy beyond most others. He knows how to scream and whine in a manner that keeps us focused on his antics, while those who actually go about the business of making our government work on a day-to-day basis are left to watch his tirades suck all of the air out of the room. I recommend that the Academy Awards add a category for the best “whine.” Now that would not only be informative, but would be lot of fun to watch.

Tony Banks