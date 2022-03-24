Letters to the Editor: March 24

Double standard on who we let in
Two recent opinion pieces in the Daily Star mentioned the double standard we seem to have with refugees. Americans welcome Ukrainians asking for asylum at our borders, but turn away brown-skinned people who experience similar trauma. Maybe we need to examine our thinking a little closer and make our opinions known to those who have the power to change things.
Kathleen Dubbs
West side
Centennial Hall restroom issue
Open letter to Robert C. Robbins, President, University of Arizona:
President Robbins: When I was at the university back in the 1960s, enrolled in the newly accredited College of Architecture, I remember the restroom situation at Centennial Hall was woefully inadequate, particularly for females. Today, the situation has not changed, with long lines at performance intermissions.
With the money being spent on new construction, is there not enough to enlarge Centennial Hall for adequate fixtures to accommodate full-capacity performances that last 180 minutes? The people attending these performances represent a cross section of Southern Arizona public as well as alumni.
With all due respect, your response to this question in this public forum would be most appreciated.
Roger Ulrich, architect AIA CSI NCARB (retired), class of 1970
Northwest side
A tax dividend, not a flat tax
Arizona has a tax surplus, so the Arizona Legislature continues to explore a flat tax. With a 2.5% flat-tax plan, Gov. Doug Ducey’s office says the “average taxpayer” will pocket on average $350. Some taxpayers (the wealthy) receive thousands of dollars while others get less than $50.
As an alternative to a flat tax that benefits the rich, how about a tax dividend that is refunded to all taxpayers instead? Same amount for each.
Advantages of a tax dividend compared to a flat tax include:
1. Everyone benefits equally.
2. The dividend can increase or decrease depending on state revenues. In good years we get more, in lean years we get less.
3. The state isn’t locked into a tax cut that will harm state services if revenues fall short.
4. The whole state gets a big economic shot in the arm when we receive our dividend checks and spend them.
I like the idea of a $350 dividend per taxpayer if revenues support it. Send me my check!
Tony Kuyper
Foothills
For the love of the arts
What a joy it has been to experience the return of live theater to stages throughout our special community and across the country. During the pandemic, talented performers who commit their lives to providing entertainment to others have experienced immeasurable hardships. During last weekend’s performances of Jersey Boys at Centennial Hall, signage and announcements stated that “for the protection of fellow patrons and performers, masks over the nose and mouth must be worn at all times.” It was disheartening to see fellow patrons ignore this requirement, even when approached by security personnel. I wonder if these individuals noticed that band members — and any other cast member without a line or a song — were wearing a mask, even while on stage. The moment the performers departed the venue from the stage door, each wore a highly protective KN95 mask. Their passion, livelihood and the joy they provide remains contingent upon the protection we provide them — and our fellow human beings … for the love of the arts.
Tracy Shake
Foothills
He sure doesn’t look weak to me
Re: the March 22 letter “Political weakness.”
To respond to your requests to answer your two questions, I tried to locate the “Association of Far Left, Green, New Deal Democrats” to get a statement on why they are controlling our president, but couldn’t locate their website for some reason? As to why President Joe Biden is “so weak,” maybe he should start some useless and frivolous trade wars with our NATO allies to prove his strength. I wonder if the Russians and Chinese agree that he is “so weak”?
Michael Perdue
Vail
Party dogma keeps us apart
Re: the March 22 article “Being Republican vs. being conservative.”
As an 81-year-old lifelong liberal I was fascinated by Lynn Schmidt’s article listing the 15 principles of conservatism from the Principles First Summit. The only principle listed that I question is No. 12 — “Civic associations, faith communities and families should be the primary engines of our culture — not the state.” I’m not sure what a culture engine is, but certainly it’s not the state. Who can argue against basic principles like “Integrity, character and virtue matter” or “Equality of opportunity, not equality of outcomes.” If these are true conservative values, liberals and conservatives may not be that far apart in our core beliefs. Our divisions may be driven by political party dogma.
Morton Smith
Foothills
Putin has Trump seal of approval
One simple question and I welcome a response. Why is Vladimir Putin the only person on this earth that Donald Trump has never dared criticize?
Susan Miller-Pinhey
Foothills
Clarifying some education issues
Re: the March 22 letter “Teach, don’t indoctrinate.”
I agree with the writer on only one opinion, the Republican Party is not responsible for the “dying” of public education. Many citizens are responsible for the squashing of the system.
Other opinions generated by the writer, no consensus. First, teacher unions advocate for the rights of teachers — right of greater pay, the right of smaller class sizes, the right to honest curriculum, the right to provide an honest education, not indoctrination.
Second, school boards function as management, as do principals and others in management.
Third, the Red for Education was a movement to draw attention to some of the needs of public education. One I particularly support is greater salary compensation. It seems the more that you make, the more you are respected.