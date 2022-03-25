Letters to the Editor: March 25

Battle over
the ballots
The Republicans are hellbent on changing the ways Americans cast their votes in elections, while making it more difficult for the officials in charge of counting and certifying everyone's vote. I’m having a hard time wrapping my head around the fact that we have been voting early by mail for decades, now all of sudden it’s wrong and change is needed according to Republicans. There has been no proof whatsoever of any wrongdoing in the way votes have been cast or counted. Surely there are more important matters that will help our nation that the GOP and Republicans can investigate and enact changes on. One thing is for certain, no obstacle or voting change will prevent me from voting and I won’t be voting for the party that starts with “R”. Thanks for making my ballot selections easier.
Max LaPlante
Southeast side
Talk, talk, talk
on education
Regarding recent Republican wrangling of school funding.
If you ever want to know what a society truly holds important, don’t listen to the rhetoric. Ignore the wish list. Skip the speeches to the big cheering crowds. Blow off all the “I believe” statements made by politicians and general public alike.
To learn what a society holds important, what it really holds near and dear to its heart, look at what that society actually pays for. When we search our collective couches, where do we send our change? That is the No. 1 priority of a society. Anything else is just delusional lies.
Signed, a teacher that has had enough of hearing about how important education is.
David Reynolds
East side
Actual victims
of war crimes
Re: the March 20 article "These refugees have an easier go."
I find it difficult to believe that the United States is not opening its arms to the abundance of immigrants leaving Ukraine. They are truly victims of war crimes and in need of our help. I think Joe Biden has essentially opened our southern borders, but he has turned his back on the victims of the worst humanitarian disaster in my memory. He is not alone in this slight, Congress has no problem approving a billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine but hasn’t addressed this issue. We should treat the Ukrainian people at least as well as our southern neighbors. They are victims of verifiable war crimes.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Improve slate
of candidates
All his life he wanted to be president. When he got the job he wasn't up to it. Almost no one has been. Only four or five have been, none in this century. The same can be said about every incumbent, in any and every office in the land. Look what we, and most other states, have for governors. And attorneys general. Most particularly, state legislators. And senators and House representatives. It's to laugh, when not crying. And being embarrassed. The villain is self-selection: Who asked any of them to run?
We need a process by which voters ask people if they want to run for office — every office. Those who are willing then do a primary when necessary, to select those to be the final candidate when necessary, in the general election. Hopefully, we minimize the ego-driven, those with an agenda, those with a power need. We might actually get service.
Charles Larson
Green Valley
No time like
the present
Re: the March 14 letter "Time to ditch fossil fuels."
Thanks to the letter writer for reminding us of this critical time to take action to battle climate change. Indeed, this is a perfect time, with the world coming together to battle Ukraine’s invaders, Congress working together to pass a bipartisan budget, and the pandemic shining a light on the equity crisis we face. In addition to bringing the free world together to support Ukraine, the president also announced hosting this year’s funding conference for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and malaria. The Global Fund works with middle- and low-income countries to strengthen health care systems, save lives and battle pandemics, including COVID. Last year’s increase to the child tax credit showed we can cut domestic poverty if we take action. So speak up to those who represent you and let’s move Congress to battle all of these current challenges, the time is now for this combined “moonshot."
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
Hopeful teacher
presses forward
I am a teacher. Here is why and how I keep on teaching: I do the Dory: "Just keep swimming."
I took time off from teaching, worked as a substitute, in customer service, as an independent consultant, ran for political office.
I realized the best place for me is in a school, understanding the spheres of control, influence, concern and bubbling up (setting healthy boundaries).
I remember my intent and purpose. I know the standards, I explain how my teaching uses evidence-based instruction, that I teach the standards, and help students become effective communicators, complex thinkers, self-motivated learners.
I remember these truths:
- "We plant seeds as educators."
- "It takes time for people to learn."
- "People learn in different ways."
I keep teaching. I press on, in spite of the ugliness of the world. If you haven't read it recently, check out Maya Angelou's "Still I Rise." I believe in humanity, so I press on.
Felicia Chew
Midtown
Independents
hold the key
Re: the March 20 article "State GOP to voters: How dare you?"
I have known for years that the only way to stop playing whack-a-mole with the bad bills at the Legislature was to get different people elected. But how? Lynne Hudson in her recent op-ed had a brilliant idea: Get moderate Republicans to run for office and convince independents to request a Republican ballot for the primary. Bingo! We would get the extremists out so real dialogue could take place at the Capitol. Thank you, Lynne! If this actually happened we could stop spending our time getting petitions signed and sit back and enjoy life in our beautiful state.
Kathleen Dubbs
West side
Weaponization
of fear, anger
There is a political technique that has been used in this country that has been used in the past by several leaders of foreign countries. It involves the creation of an unreal menace that is used to frighten and anger followers of a political party. This fear and anger is weaponized by the leader for political gain. This created menace is usually something that runs totally contrary to patriotic beliefs and therefore causes outrage, victimhood and vengeance. The purpose of created menaces is the manipulation of thinking, division of political stances and the rejection of other political ideas. Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen is an example of this technique. There was outrage and anger, and vengeance was taken. The rioters on Jan. 6 felt that they had to correct a wrong, but the wrong they were correcting was a phantom. Creating menaces was and is common in fascist politics. It behooves the electorate to be able to detect this treacherous technique before it metastasizes.
Steve Rasmussen
Foothills