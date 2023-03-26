Another solution to water crisis

The year is 2123. It is time again for the annual water auction for Arizona. Anybody can bid for the available water. This water is in addition to a state-mandated amount. So if you want to buy more water for your pool or three acres of grass or a vegetable farm, you can. You bid for a specific amount of water and the unit price you are willing to pay is $1,000 for 1,000 gallons. The highest bid per unit wins. The process continues until all the water is sold. The bid dollars go for conservation, infrastructure projects and water management expenses.

This system started to take shape in about 2023 as the government bought water from sellers at a mutually agreed price. This approach was stopped 50 years ago because it was realized to be a very expensive and an inefficient method to allocate scarce water resources.

Travis Gamble

Green Valley

Rule of law

It is unfortunate that former President Trump has called on his followers to protest his potential indictment by a grand jury in New York. What he is essentially accusing the NY authorities of is 'lese-majeste' ─ the affront of suggesting that he be held accountable for his actions. Mr. Trump evidently does not think that any laws or rules should apply to him.

But the cornerstone of our democracy requires equal justice under law. Unfortunately, this principle, so beautifully enunciated by Abraham Lincoln in his Lyceum Address, has been forgotten by the current crop of pro-Trump enablers in Congress and elsewhere. I would hope that they reflect on what Lincoln would think of them as they abandon principles to slavishly follow an individual who has such blatant contempt for democracy. How far down that very dark path are they willing to go?

Abraham R. Byrd III

North side

Medicaid allowance

Re: the March 18 article "In nursing homes, impoverished live final days on barely pennies."

After reading this article, I was very concerned about the suggestion that the elderly on Medicaid were given a personal needs allowance as low as $30/month. Apparently, this minimum allowance is set by the U.S. government. However, each of the states may choose to pay more. Upon further research, I found that, in Alabama, Illinois, North Carolina, and South Carolina, the allowance is the $30/month minimum. Alaska has the largest allowance, $200/month. The average allowance for the 50 states and the District of Columbia is $62/month. The Arizona allowance is $137.10/month.

Hopefully, the above provides the readers with better insight into the issue. The allowances are not “pennies” but are also not generous.

Paul Consigny

Northwest side

Medicare Advantage

Re: the March 20 article "Medicare Advantage funding shouldn't be trimmed by Biden."

Ms. Ross’s Arizona Opinion piece is a classic example of “we know how to solve the ‘problem’ by spending someone else’s money.”

First, the Biden cuts reflect the reality that Medicare Advantage has been grossly under-priced since its inception. Many insurers have already increased MA pricing by reducing benefits and increasing deductibles and copays. You still can't get “something for nothing.” Someone has to pay for the underestimated usage and costs.

Second, I do not believe any MA coverage will be eliminated through Biden’s measure: It will just be more expensive for the insureds.

Lastly, what can the Arizona Nurses Association or its membership monetarily offer that will lower medical costs or otherwise offset the mountain of deficits that the Medicare Advantage program has generated since its inception?

If you want to solve this problem, open your checkbook!

D Craig Blizzard

Northeast side

Age appropriate

Let’s stop with the book-banning rhetoric. When we pick a movie for our kids, we might choose PG. The theater won’t allow a child under 17 to buy a ticket for a R-rated movie. Do we allow a child to buy beer or wine at the local grocery store? Why would any elementary school librarian or administrator allow a book containing explicit sexual content in a library. For that matter the so-called “don’t say gay” bill in Florida dealt with 5-8-year-old children. When did we lose our minds. Let children be children and give them age-appropriate materials. Stop the inane rhetoric!

Bill Blaine

Marana

Banning books does not work

As a former school librarian who annually discussed censorship and banned books with my students, I believe SB1700 is a waste of time. When kids were asked what to do if they read a book that made them feel uncomfortable, they said “stop reading it.” They are capable of deciding for themselves. And if a younger kid reads a book and has questions, they can ask a parent or other trusted adult for an explanation.

Justine Wadsack keeps spouting off about a book she hasn’t even seen but believes it’s harmful. She had better ban cable tv and the entire Internet while she’s at it. If anyone thinks banning a book removes it from kids, it doesn't. It just makes them want to read more. At least they can get these books from their public library or local bookstore.

Stop wasting time on nonsense and start working on the budget and housing affordability that really mean something to your constituents.

Karen Greene

Downtown

Democracy

Has he not learned his lesson? Come on, man. Calling your dog whistle base to protest yet again. Very bad result the first time. We need not repeat that history. Seriously. And from the looks of that band of forlorn unrepentant former Capitol Hill tourists, they just may comply. New York beware, DC be prepared, Palm Beach, Florida I don't care, that is DeSantis' problem. I look forward to the political fallout from all that. My fellow educated voters please take note of the folderol.

John (Jay) Van Echo, PE

West side

EPA soot rules should go further

As a lifelong resident of Southern Arizona, I’ve always appreciated our clear skies and clean air because it sustains a healthy life for our community. Soot pollution threatens to damage our air quality. Soot are fine particles that come from burning fossil fuels that can penetrate our lungs and our bloodstream and can aggravate asthma, decrease lung function, and cause difficulty breathing. With abundant wildfires decreasing our air quality, we need to reduce the sources of bad air quality we have control over with strong regulations to promote our health. A new EPA proposed soot rule is a step in the right direction, and should go further and limit soot to 8 micrograms per cubic meter for the annual standard and 25 micrograms per cubic meter for the daily standard.

Garrett Weaver

Midtown

Hudbay, go away!

The State of Arizona, Pima County and Tucson need to decide what their vision is for southern Arizona. Will this area continue to be a magnet for health and scenery enthusiasts or just another area ruined by a huge mine? Thousands of people flock to Southern Arizona for the beauty of its mountains and deserts. Hikers, bikers and birders come from all over the world to enjoy our unique habitat. We are a haven for retirees and young people alike, moving here to enjoy outdoor activities in our clean air. If Hudbay gets its way and digs this huge toxic pit in the Santa Rita’s, all of that will be gone. They are digging already. It is time to choose.

Elaine Wolter

SaddleBrooke

AZ has its own Marjorie Taylor Greene

Arizona's Justine (Marjorie Taylor Greene) Wadsack is our version of the Georgia congresswoman (or Lauren Boebert). She acts like Greene, being outrageous, and seeking national recognition with no accomplishments but ridicule.

Arizona has produced some of the greatest inspirational female minds. Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, Gov. Jane Hull, Rose Mofford, Linda Ronstadt, Polly Rosenbaum, Gabby Giffords, Marietta Bryant and Daisy Moore come to mind. Now we find only those who continually embarrass the state, including Wadsack, Kelli Ward, Debbie Lesko, Wendy Rogers and Sine Kerr. Kari Lake, "Trumpism's Leading Lady," was around long enough to do significant damage. She's been called by The Atlantic "the most dangerous politician in America."

And not just women. Men are equally as shameful. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, John Kavanagh, J.D. Mesnard and Jake Hoffman are thorns in 7-plus million Arizonans' backsides.

They work to remove our rights while promoting fascism and censorship.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

The least bad

Re: the March 23 article "Biden's hypocrisy on Alaska oil project."

This article details Old Joe’s betrayal of his pledges to combat global warming.

This issue brings to mind a scenario where a very sick patient with grave intestinal problems is consulting with his doctor about possible remedies. The doctor tells him there is only one, and that will leave him with permanent, chronic diarrhea. The alternative is death of terminal colon cancer. There is no third choice.

In today’s political reality, it seems to me that the Democrats are the equivalent of the diarrhea “solution,” while the Republicans are clearly the fatal cancer.

David Steinberg

Northwest side

Arkansas monument

I read in yesterday's newspaper that the governor of Arkansas, "Signed a new law that will allow a monument near the state Capitol marking the number of abortions performed in Arkansas." I wonder if she would be willing to erect a monument honoring all the people killed due to gun violence.

Lynn Bush-Stephens