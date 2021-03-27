Letters to the Editor March 27

This generation doesn’t know how good it has it
Sometimes it’s the little things you read in the paper that depict a society heading off the rails. A short NCAA Tournament note about players kneeling during the national anthem made that point.
The protest was not what you would have expected: Black Lives Matter, social injustice, racism, man’s inhumanity to man, etc. Not even close.
It was to point to the evil NCAA failure to compensate athletes for use of their names, images and likeness. Maybe a legitimate issue, but hardly a reason to disrespect the flag.
When I was a college athlete at the University of Wisconsin, the Vietnam War protests were at their height. I had to change classrooms because the building was blown up, and dodging tear gas and angry mobs was a daily occurrence.
Not once during that time was any consideration given to kneeling during the anthem. I feel sorry for the current generations that trivialize the greatness of this country. As they get older, maybe they will get wiser.
Gary Stoeger
Northwest side
Hoping for better future
for borderlands wildlife
I would like to be the one who helps protect coyotes and grey wolves from hunters. I’ve had encounters with coyotes; they mean no harm to humans. They are more in danger from us.
I do hope that the U.S. government protects coyotes from poison foods left in trash and also hunters. I do hope to see the U.S. and Mexico help restore protections across borders such as removing the border wall.
All that wall was was a scam, and people lost money. It’s a wall of hate. I do hope that people realize that it destroyed the beautiful view between the two countries.
So let’s think about wildlife and humans so we can protect and keep wildlife intact for future generations.
Jacob Richards
East side
A remembrance of Ellen Kirton
Re: the March 19 article “Longtime Tucson business development leader Ellen Kirton dies”
Tucson has lost a treasure with Ellen Kirton’s death. Ellen was a fierce advocate for all small businesses in Southern Arizona, especially those run by women, minorities and military veterans.
The Small Business Development Center used to sponsor annual training days for veterans. Ellen said the goal of those events was to “learn and inspire.”
Anyone who interacted with Ellen was bound to learn something and be inspired. I was fortunate to work with Ellen at Pima Community College for several years.
Her SBDC team won awards and continually set new records for small-business success because of her quiet, passionate and effective leadership. Tucson and Pima College have lost a genuine treasure.
Bill Holmes
Northeast side
Mayor, the zoo
is a city resource
I am writing to express my concern about the decision to put on hold the Reid Park Zoo expansion project that was previously approved by both the City Council and the taxpayers of our city.
While I understand that people should have a right to voice their concerns, that time has passed. I think our city has had a difficult time with expansion and growth.
I think it’s inevitable that people will want to move to Tucson. We need to figure out ways to let Tucson retain its character that we all love and continue to allow for growth.
The expansion of the zoo is another thing that makes Tucson better. Please work to continue improving our city, rather than hindering our growth.
Redirection: How about we spend some time working to have an award-winning school district within the city?
Conrad Masterson
Foothills
News of Myanmar keeps me coming back
I have been transfixed by all the daily news from Myanmar. Now, I am looking for Myanmar news first in every issue. One day I even got two pictures of what is going on there.
I hope all your readers are as gratified as I am to get the day-by-day accounts of the Myanmar situation.
Roberta Trunzo
Green Valley
Republicans are trapped in self-made quicksand
John Kavanagh, Republican representative for District 23, said he believes “everybody shouldn’t be voting.” There are at least 13 bills in the state Legislature that attempt to do just that.
Republicans say they want to regain Arizona voters’ trust in democracy. The solution is simple: Republican leaders need to publicly admit that no significant voter fraud was found in the 2020 election.
Instead, Republicans have created their own bog of quicksand. The more they struggle to discredit 2020 ballots, the more they fail and they sink deeper and deeper.
They prove repeatedly that the election was free and fair, with dismissed lawsuits, fruitless audits and multiple investigations. Before these bills are given consideration, we must demand an accounting of how many fraudulent votes would have been eliminated in 2020 had these measures been in place, as well as the cost of implementation.
If they add more regulation and cost to the voter or election officials, without any quantifiable benefit to election integrity, then the bills should be withdrawn
Cindy Doklan
Downtown
Press ‘pause’
in zoo battle
Tucson students studying history virtually at home were in a state of confusion. They thought that they had Zoomed into “The Battle at Bunker Hill,” but instead were directed to “The Battle of Barnum Hill” video game.
Opposing sides were represented by avatars of ducks for the “Hill Warriors” and avatars of tigers for the “Zoo Warriors.” The only weapons allowed were barbed verbal assaults or researched data.
Local politicians, put the game on “pause,” so the troops could chill and regroup. Whichever side you’re on, please relax, breathe and keep calm and carry on.
Marlene Carol Skinner
Southwest side
‘My rights’ require ‘responsibility’
Another letter to the editor on March 20 about personal rights and COVID-19 mitigation measures. I’m all for “my rights,” but with rights come responsibilities.
And, it’s here that I part with people like the recent “my rights” letter writer. Too many “my rights” people forget about the responsibilities part, refusing to wear masks, refusing to socially distance and, yes, refusing to get vaccinated.
If those people were only a health threat to themselves, well, go for it. But, they’re not; they threaten everyone around them. You do not have the right to spread a deadly disease. Period. Full stop.
Denying government benefits to those refusing to meet their responsibilities in this pandemic may or may not be the appropriate response to their irresponsibility, but those “naysayers” have to expect that there will be some serious response to their irresponsibility.
Michael Price
Midtown
Vaccine volunteers
deserve a shoutout
Having recently received my second COVID shot, (I did have side effects — the overwhelming urge to work in my garden and to roast a chicken — I accomplished both), I would like to offer a shoutout to everyone who was part of the smooth, easy, quick process.
Most of the workers, from greeting to departure, are volunteers. When you go to get your vaccine, please remember to thank the hardworking, thoughtful and kind people who are putting in long shifts as a service to their community.
They are local heroes, and one of them is my mother!
Christopher Rodarte
Midtown
Important issues
vs. ‘gotcha politics’
As a nation we face serious challenges demanding legislation: a dysfunctional immigration system, crumbling infrastructure, climate change and its impacts on weather and livability, social dysfunctions in policing and politics and control of weapons.
These and other issues play out across the country, red and blue states alike. Each requires a middle-ground approach, one which acknowledges absolutes don’t work.
What we get from politicians, national and state/local alike is “gotcha politics.” Democrats responding to Donald Trump, Republicans to Democrats. Truly, we as a nation are better than that. The people we elect are capable of more.
Why do we accept less? Each session, Congress should define its five major issues via a bipartisan process. At the end of the session, we will judge them on accomplishing their goals.
Norman Patten
Midtown
The GOP’s boogeyman
Republicans have introduced legislation in a majority of states — including Arizona — designed to severely limit the rights of citizens to participate in the election process.
Clearly beyond dispute what the Republicans fear is democracy.
Stuart A. Ulanoff
Oro Valley
Don’t mess with Arizona’s votes!
I’m a 73-year-old Tucsonan who has voted by mail for many years. I absolutely resent the Republican majority in the Arizona Legislature attempting to make it harder for me to cast my vote. This is not a partisan opinion.
Only Republicans attempted to nullify our votes in the 2020 election, despite state officials certifying the votes and the courts upholding the result.
Only Republicans are now sponsoring House and Senate Bills to make it harder for seniors, working people, and people with disabilities to vote by mail. Why shorten our voting time?
Why make it mandatory to vote in primaries or else we’ll lose our right to vote? Why cause longer lines and less convenient times to vote in person? This is the stuff of comic book villains, not elected officials in a democracy.
What happened to common sense? They’re making it harder to vote — for them!
Judith Anderson
Midtown
Rosemont a drain on our most valuable resource
So, the Southwest is basically in a drought, right? It’s only going to get worse, right? Why then is Rosemont Copper mine still in our possible future? If we the people run out of water, then so will the mine.
Since it will use vast amounts in its operation, our drinking water will only run out faster. Why continue to consider Rosemont Mine being allowed to open? I would think our survival is more important than a Canadian company.
Then again I’m only one thirsty person speaking here. Where are the rest of you?
Joyce Harrison