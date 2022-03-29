Letters to the Editor: March 29

Nuclear exchange
Re: the March 10 article “World will eventually see a nuclear exchange.”
Mr. Crisp painted a valid horrible picture of the atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but omitted the background that an Allied invasion of the Japanese Home Islands would have cost an estimated 1 million American lives plus many Allied lives as well as the execution of the more than 15,000 Allied POWs in Japan. There was a corresponding estimate that more than 10 million Japanese would have died during an Allied invasion. I believe the atomic bombs dropped in 1945 did in fact save lives. That does not mean that nuclear weapons should necessarily be used.
Art Kopcsak
SaddleBrooke
AZ Legislature hypocrisy
Watching a recent judicial committee hearing at the state capitol, I am struck by the blatant hypocrisy of the Republicans who, on one bill, claim that “all life matters” (15-week abortion bill) and on another bill (the anti-trans medical care bill) evidently prefer that only “certain” lives matter. It’s not OK to abort a fetus, but it’s OK to put a transgender child’s life in danger? To withhold medical care that is life-saving?
And the real hypocrisy is that Republicans claim they are actually “saving” that child’s life, when I think they want transgender children to disappear. Please remember these hypocrites in November. And advocate for all children’s lives by voting for actual pro-life candidates.
Dee Leuzinger
Oro Valley
History repeats itself
At the start of World War II, America pretended not to see what was happening in Europe, and our delay in entering the war caused thousands of lives, perhaps more. Now, we can see and read with our own eyes what Putin is doing to the people of Ukraine. It is true, history does repeat itself.
Glenn Brasch
Northwest side
Ashford misstep?
Re: the March 8 article “Ashford, firm ordered to pay $22M for misleading.”
It is disappointing to see UA going down the path of the unforced error of acquiring Ashford “University.” The sad saga of Ashford’s past misdeeds is reminiscent of another of its ilk, Trump U. The University of Arizona administration’s pursuit of a Global Campus suggests a case of jumping on the bandwagon that has become faddish among American universities to establish a “global branch,” possibly as a trendy reach for more “diversity.” The move has apparently been taken despite significant protest from many University of Arizona faculty, and in the face of plenty of critical testimony from past Ashford students and former administrator Pat Ogden.
It is difficult to imagine how this expensive commitment could enhance the University of Arizona’s academic standards or reputation. One hopes that University of Arizona is not again exposed to expensive future litigation and financial payouts of the sort that have plagued the athletic operation.
Terry McDaniel
North side
Time to escalate war in Ukraine
Putin is not getting it. Ukraine deserves its freedom, but Putin is not going to let it happen. Putin is gaining territory and slaughtering the people of a democratic nation. I think we need to put a stop to it. It is time to provide our superior military air, sea and land technology and equipment to put a stop to this insanity.
Richard Pierson
Southwest side
Tip income not recognized
In the last year, tips on restaurant bills paid with a credit card are ignored by the bank. It happens at all the places we visited. Upon paying with the credit card I get instant notice from the bank, but only for the price of the meal and no adjustments later, which used to be the case.
This would suggest that the servers are out of their tip income.
I spoke to the servers, the restaurant owners/managers and the bank without any resolution. I get very evasive answers and comments.
Serving staff rely on their tip income to make a living.
I am asking the readers of the Daily Star to check if they experience this, too. Any suggestion how to get to the bottom of this?
Helga Ackermann-Russell
North side
Statehouse voting bill maneuvering
Amazing!
State Republican Sen. Kelly Townsend is using a “procedural maneuver” to allow a House bill to get a vote in the Senate Government Committee, even though she said she doubts it “goes any further than the committee.” The bill, which is already dead in the House, calls for an end to early voting and hand-counting an estimated 3 million ballots within 24 hours.
Apparently, the Republicans in Phoenix have nothing better to do than humoring one of their more extreme members. Maybe they should try using some insight, innovation and creativity to address Arizona’s real problems instead of wasting their time on such nonsense.
Douglas Maul
West side
Response to ‘weakness’ letter
Re: the March 22 letter “Political weakness.”
I am responding to a terse letter published in the Star. So as not to be accused of “quoting out of context” I include the entire letter writer’s submission prior to my response.
From the letter writer:
“Two simple questions and look forward to reading a response:
1. Why is Joe Biden so controlled by the far-left Green New Deal Democrats? 2. Why is Joe Biden so weak? Looking forward to seeing the responses.”
My responses:
1. What? He certainly is not. Prove me wrong.
2. What? He certainly is not. Prove me wrong.
Philip Jaskoski
Midtown
House Bill 2289
There are two parts to House Bill 2289. Both are odious. The first part would not allow us to mail in our ballots. Only in-person voting on election day would be allowed. Eighty percent of registered Arizona voters cast their ballot in the 2020 general election, and 89% of the ballots were early ballots. Since most people work and some people have limited transportation options, I bet that the turnout will be much less than 80% if this bill passes. In order to have a functioning democracy we should be thinking of ways to increase voter turnout, not ways to decrease voter turnout.
The other part of House Bill 2289 would mandate hand-counting of the ballots that would have to be complete within 24 hours of election day. Machines that count our ballots would not be allowed. What is wrong with voting machines? I don’t think that Arizona can hire enough election workers to complete the counting of the ballots in 24 hours. If this bill passes, Arizonans will not have an election system that works anymore.
Sam Dean
Midtown
AZ politics
CRAZY
Yes! Right in the middle of crazy.
Thomas Krahn
Midtown
Nomination hearings
The GOP members on the Senate Judiciary Committee are a disgrace to the country, to their office, and to the SCOTUS confirmation process. Their pathetic attempts to smear the eminently qualified Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and distort her impeccable record is unconscionable and appalling. She is one of the most qualified SCOTUS nominees to come before this committee in decades. Her record speaks for itself and is in line with dozens of federal justices confirmed by these very same GOP hypocrites.
Instead of trying to confirm a nominee that will help restore the tarnished reputation of a Supreme Court that has become hyper political, these senators showboated and grandstanded for their far-right base and their media outlets. Shameful!
Supreme Court Justice Jackson would restore legitimacy, integrity, ethics and fairness to the Court. And thank goodness her spouse never supported the violent mob attack on the U.S. Capitol or advocated the overthrow of a duly elected president and legitimate election process like Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife did.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
Citizen boards, commissions
The City of Tucson has citizen boards and commissions to advise city leaders on issues and department policies before being adopted for the general public. Stakeholders express opinions to a less formal group.
Mayor and council fail to appoint members, causing boards to not have a quorum, thus affecting the process.
It is their responsibility to appoint citizens willing to serve by attending meetings and understanding the background information presented to their board or commission. This task is not taken seriously by some of our leaders.
Frequently, the Parks and Recreation Commission has members present online, but cancel due to a lack of a quorum. A bottleneck for citizen input is created, and it’s a waste of time for everyone.
This should stop immediately. Fill the boards and commissions with competent citizens.
Ronni Kotwica
Midtown
Impending water crisis
Re: the March 25 article “A sobering sight at Glen Canyon Dam.”
Many thanks to Edward Beshore for his op-ed. I strongly agree that efforts to reduce water consumption need to happen now.
I lived in Southeastern Pennsylvania for about 25 years where my water came from the Delaware River. For at least two of those years because of reduced rainfall, water use restrictions were imposed. Two were bans on filling personal swimming pools and on outdoor watering. Implementing either or both of these policies and tracking their effect on water usage would be at least a start to involving all of us in a plan to save our most precious resource, our water.
The impending collapse of our water system is not a seasonal crisis. It is a reality we have to face, and we all have to participate in curbing water use in order to be able to continue to live in this beautiful state we call home.
Nancy Chidester
Sierra Vista
Trans girls and sports
Re: the March 26 letter “Trans girls deserve joy.”
The letter writer writes a long letter that includes substantial amount of information. She bemoans the fact that the proposed bill SB 1165 will prevent trans girls from participating in girls’ sports. She claims this will deny trans girls from participating and enjoying playing sports.
Even if the bill passes, trans girls will not be prevented from playing in sports. The only difference will be that they will have to play in boys sports. That being the case, her argument that trans girls will be denied “the healthy outlet of sports” just evaporates.
The writer also denigrates the idea that trans girls participating in girls’ sports will have negative effects on girls being able to win in sports and “may miss out on college scholarships.”
Why is this not an important fact that should be taken into consideration? Why are the negative effects on girls and women not important?
Saul Rackauskas
Southeast side
Poem against Putin
I am so done with cats, done describing them, walking a mile in their paws, done trying to experience what they experience.
I don’t even get my own species, much less cats.
Take Putin, for instance.
Imagine walking a kilometer in his hob-nailed boots.
What do you see? A red mist soaking everything?
The world as a chipped mirror?
Take Vladimir Putin.
Please.
Jefferson Carter
Midtown
Schools teaching valuable skills
Re: the March 19 letter “Dual math tracks to decide careers.”
A writer complained about the stereotyping that would occur with the potential new law creating two math paths for students. Obviously, the person hasn’t spent much time in a classroom recently. I became a substitute teacher in my retirement to occupy some time. Since I am an engineer, I focused on math and science. I found a significant number of students have little interest in higher math and science and refuse to even try. These students make it difficult for those who want to learn these subjects by disrupting the class. I am also aware that most career paths don’t require this knowledge.