Letters to the Editor, March 3

Things that make you go hmmm
Do you find it curious that there is a barrier around our nation’s capital but not our border?
Children who have been sent across the southern border are scheduled for in-class education and American students are not?
The Keystone pipeline is closed, so now petroleum products will continue to be shipped by trains and trucks that would add to more CO2 in the atmosphere?
China is considered a “developing nation” by the Paris climate accord, and hopes to bring new coal-fired electric plants online this year?
Lady Gaga offers $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs but nothing for the arrest and conviction of the two suspects who shot the guy who walked her dogs?
Curious, huh?
J. Randall Deeming
Oro Valley
GOP worshipping a ‘Golden Cad’
If both the Republican and Democratic parties feel they have a responsibility for helping to maintain the direction and values of our democracy, they will need to work purposefully and effectively to overcome the insurgency of the “Retrumplican Party” (the latter has even created a “Golden Cad” for adoration).
Donald Gerlach
Northwest side
More time for finding, less time for losing
Re: the Feb. 28 article “Rather than broaden appeal, GOP seeks to shrink Arizona’s electorate.”
I and most of my friends are in an age group where we lose things every day: keys, glasses, wallet, house slippers, coffee cup, and the memory of why we walked into the kitchen.
The Legislature’s attempt to change the voting rules assures that the party in power remains so.
Senate Bill 1593 is sponsored by state Sen. David Gowan from Sierra Vista. One of his proposals reduces the number of days allowed to return mail-in ballots by approximately 20%. One reason, to quote a Cochise County recorder: “It gives you less time to lose the ballot.”
I believe the good senator has things backward. Most people in my age group do not need less time to lose things! We need more time to find things! I remind him that mail-in ballots are very important to my age group; 51% of people in that group vote Republican, and there are a lot of retired people in Sierra Vista.
Michael Burdoo
West side
Pima County ruined Cologuard atmosphere
I attended the golf tournament this weekend. The weather was spectacular, the course was beautiful and the field was the best in tournament history. Unfortunately, only 200 spectators were there to see it.
Who in our county government made this ridiculous decision that was harmful in so many ways? We know that social-distancing on a golf course is simple and that transmission of the virus is much more difficult outside.
But we missed an opportunity for a few thousand people to spend a glorious day in the sun watching superior golf. In the end, it was a celebration that few were able to enjoy. Very sad. The county bureaucrats should be ashamed.
Thank you Conquistadores; you put on marvelous show.
Dale Butcher
Foothills
Voting rights are wrong, says GOP
One of our most basic rights as citizens is the right to vote. This is democracy. Democrats agree with this. Republican-controlled states, however, do not believe in this right and will do anything to suppress our right to vote.
This is not democracy. According to the Arizona Daily Star, Republicans legislators have submitted multiple bills in Arizona to redistrict voting. Republican-controlled states across the country have submitted many times more bills to redistrict voting.
Democrats encourage the right to vote, but Republicans restrict voting in order to cheat and steal elections. All of us should be outraged by this. Voter suppression of any form (and gerrymandering) should be a federal crime.
Herman Klap
Sahuarita
Community colleges must keep their focus
Re: the March 12, 2020 article “AZ junior colleges won’t offer 4-yr. degrees.”
While I generally support this legislation, especially in the case of rural colleges that will expand opportunities for those students who cannot afford to move to Tucson, Phoenix, Flagstaff, or elsewhere, it could be a slippery slope.
Many of us remember the ill-advised attempts of a former chancellor at PCC to turn the college into a four-year institution requiring entrance exams to attend, therefore eliminating many of the very students a community college was designed for.
Pima Community College stands as a economic generator producing a skilled workforce and as a springboard for underprepared students, among others, wishing to go on to a four-year college. That is a community college’s mandate and that is where the focus must remain!
Mark Hanna, former PCC Governing Board member
Foothills
A sarcastic ‘thank you’
I would like to thank the Arizona Daily Star for utilizing The Associated Press bylines. This saves me time because I can ignore the articles and get to the important stuff. The puzzle pages!
Don See
Northeast side
Zoo expansion benefits us all
Everyone should take a good look at the proposed improvements to Reid Park. Park users will greatly benefit, not just now, but for generations to come.
As for Reid Park Zoo, its expansion plans have always been very transparent, and have been years in the making, with countless opportunities for input from the community.
Tucson needs a first-class zoo, and once Reid Park Zoo has completed its “Pathway to Asia,” it will be able to reach its full potential. Learn the facts before spreading erroneous statements against our beautiful zoo.
Francine Champoux
Southeast side
For some a win, for many a loss
Re: the Feb. 27 letter “Feds can’t charge you for a hike in the woods.”
In her letter, the writer celebrates the ninth anniversary of the Adams et al. v. United States Forest Service court decision. She says “we all won.” I disagree. Those of us who use the Coronado National Forest all lost. Big time.
Our Congress, at the behest of the Republicans, refuses to properly fund the USFS. The lack of funding has led to poor forest management. Yes, we own the forest, but now no one is maintaining it. The result is terribly destructive fires that have made much of the mountain unusable.
So, to the letter writer, how much effort have you expended trying to get Congress to replace the funding you are so proud of eliminating? Let me guess. The answer is none.
I hope you enjoy the burned stumps of ponderosa pine. They make me sad to realize that Americans like you are unwilling to properly care for what they own.
Steven Brown
Midtown
Open letter
to Sinema
Dear Sen. Sinema,
Congress could pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, updating the Voting Rights Act, and the For the People Act. They contain a broad range of democracy reforms, including clean elections, election security, ethics, gerrymandering, campaign finance reform, automatic voter registration and other broadly popular changes.
Arizonans are getting hammered right now by efforts in the Arizona state Legislature to block voting rights.
Defend our voting rights and election security, even if you have to vote against the filibuster. I know this is a tough decision. We need you to be a leader on efforts to protect our vote.
There was a time when Republicans and Democrats came together to pass the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Now it’s time to meet our history and push for the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
Lewis suffered much to protect our right to vote. I hope you would follow his path.
Donna Johnson
Midtown
On vaccines, UA
has some nerve
So I see the University of Arizona has a big sign showing the number of its employees vaccinated. The university seems super-proud that so many of its staff members are getting inoculated. Can someone explain why the university got priority for its workers to be vaccinated?
Many of these people have been working at home for the last year. Meanwhile, the people in retail — grocery store clerks, Walmart employees, Home Depot workers — you know the people most likely to exposed to COVID-19 because they come in contact daily with large numbers of people, are not eligible (yet) to be vaccinated?
And how about cancer patients or people with HIV-AIDS? They are also not eligible (yet). Or how about Tucson’s Mexican American and African American populations? The inequality of who gets the vaccine will surely be the subject of many University of Arizona Ph.D. dissertations in the years to come.
Homer Thiel
West side
Reject all attempts
to curb voting rights
It might seem puzzling why the Republican state legislators and Attorney General Mark Brnovich are fighting well-established voting rights. Their argument is, on the surface, that it all should be fair and equal, without any particular privileges for minorities or social groups who have traditionally been challenged to submit their ballots, if at all, in time for the election.
No need to “maximize participation,” so the argument goes. When white males fought tooth and nail against women’s rights, they also used that devious rhetoric which successfully obfuscated their real intentions to hold on to their own power.
It is understandable that the class of rich, white, Christian men want to avoid that their influence will slip away at the voting booth because they are increasingly outnumbered.
The courts ought to reject all those fraudulent and vicious legal cases.