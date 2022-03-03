Letters to the Editor: March 3

Coaching tips
for the Cats
A wise person once said you can dribble or shoot too much, but you can't rebound too much. After watching the recording of the game, I saw that Shaina Pellington and Bendu Yeaney deserve credit for playing hard, and I welcome them back next year when they might have some more help. Coach Adia Barnes is right, many players are still not boxing out the way they should, as UCLA had way too many second and third shots. I think players like Sam Thomas, Helena Pueyo and Lauren Ware need to be more aggressive on offense. Ware needs to stop bringing the ball down to waist level where it can be stolen, and she needs to follow her shot. She acts like she's afraid of contact. Meanwhile, Barnes should play Gisela Sanchez and Aaronette Vonleh more, Ware less. The Cats really need to work on their ball movement to avoid taking so many bad shots late in the shot clock.
Jerome Hallberg
Oro Valley
Price of gas:
Ukrainian lives
The price of gas: the Russian war in Ukraine; the murder of innocent civilians; the destruction of communities, and environmental destruction.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) of the U.S. Department of Energy, in 2020 the amount of oil imported by the United States from Russia was around 76,000 barrels per day. In 2021 that rose to around 209,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
Currently the United States is importing around 595,000 barrels of oil per day from Russia. With the cost of crude oil at around $92 per barrel we are sending around $54,740,000 per day to Russia to help to finance the Russian war machine.
Pray for the people of Ukraine. They have asked for our prayers and we should send them our prayers.
Bill Kendall
Downtown
Copper mines
water-thirsty
Re: the Jan. 31 article “Desalination? Toilet-to-tap? Arizona will consider all.”
Regarding the recent letter about exempt residential wells, just because the amount allowed to pump is 35 gallons/minute doesn’t mean that all such wells can produce that amount. Our well produces 11 gal/min. That cannot be sustained as it recharges slowly through decomposed granite. Our 5 gal/minute pump with restricting valve cuts it to only 3 gal/min., much less than one-tenth of the allowable amount. We pump into a storage tank, which shuts off the well when full. In winter it seldom runs at all. According to a past article in the Star, most potable Arizona water is used by mines and agriculture. They use more than most Arizona cities combined. Compared to them, residential-exempt wells use an insignificant amount. To conserve water, fight the Rosemont and Oak Flat mine proposals and new large-scale housing projects such as Vigneto.
Matt Finstrom
West side
Buffelgrass
danger high
Re: the Feb. 28 article "Saguaro National Park sets record for visitors."
The article about the huge popularity of our gorgeous Saguaro East and West National Parks prompts me to share this about my visit to Saguaro East on the Douglas Trail. I was horrified to see the Rincon Mountains totally covered with dense buffelgrass. Dry buffelgrass produces tinder-dry fuels that quickly carry wildfires.
A stray cigarette ash, a campfire coal, a lightning strike ... and the Rincons (and any campers or hikers) will be engulfed in flames.
The buffelgrass is also at Saguaro West, but volunteers have made extensive efforts to dig it out. Hopefully, some of the funds the Park Service has received will go toward an all-out attack on the buffelgrass.
Diane Stephenson
Foothills
Voting rights
are in danger
Our voting rights are in grave danger.
Some of our misguided elected officials who are only concerned for their party want to eliminate early voting, mail-in ballots and other things that make it easier for us all to vote. People of the United States, no matter your party, it is time to pass a law that says voting rights and procedure changes can only be made by the popular vote from the people. Since our elected officials no longer pay attention to what the people want, this power must be removed from their purview and put back to government by the people, for the people.
Hal Brown
East side